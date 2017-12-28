Making Lemonade, Or Tactics For The Small Investor: An Example From CenturyLink

Despite a 28% decline in CTL in 2017, I made a $234 profit on a small $740 investment while owning the stock only 57% of the time this year.

An example using the decline in CenturyLink for 2017 is provided, profits from which I will use to purchase longer-term holdings in my Green Dot Portfolio.

Using swing trading, small "long-only" investors can nevertheless profit even from stocks that are declining, a tactic that allows us to make lemonade from the market's lemons.

Many investors with small accounts can't sell options or don't have margin accounts to short stocks, which limits their ability to buy and sell across all market conditions.

Despite a profitable 2017 for market indexes, >50% of domestic stocks had no gains this year. The largest "lemon" (market cap) over the past 52 weeks was GE (-45%).

With just a few days left in the trading year, it appears that 2017 was very profitable overall, with year-to-date returns of about +25% for the Dow, +20% for the S&P 500, and +29% for the NASDAQ Composite. All of the major indexes ended the year close to all time highs. Using my on-line broker's scanner, about 3,700 of 7,758 domestic stocks (48%) had a positive gain over the past 52 weeks, which also means that many stocks did not participate in this year's success. Surprisingly, 953 stocks (>12%) with a current price of at least $10 had no gains over the past 52 weeks.

Many times I've looked at popular stocks such as this year's FAANGs but have had no interest in buying them, because I perceived that they were simply too expensive. Sure, I'd probably be interested in Apple (AAPL) at about $90, but at current prices nearly double that, why even think about it any longer? Of course, I also thought the same in 2012 when Apple shot up from $60 to $100. When it pulled back below $60 in 2013, I wasn't thinking this company was such a sure bet any more. I then missed another great buying opportunity when the same cycle repeated as Apple rose above $130 in 2015, and then pulled back 30% to $90 in mid-2016 as revenues declined. Apple's trading volume appears to be declining over time and it's clearly extended again above the 50 day simple moving average that has provided long-term support, as shown on the monthly chart below. The stock is up >47% in 2017.

So how does one profit from a stock like Apple at this point? Investors who think there is still a lot of upside in this company can obviously buy (go long). Investors who own the stock can sell covered calls and puts, which generally has a higher probability of success compared to trading (buying) call and put option premiums. Or, if they have a margin account, they can short the stock.

But many small investors don't have margin accounts and don't trade options, or for other reasons don't buy stocks other than going long (I'm usually in that camp). This would appear to limit their ability to participate in the market as they would only consider buying stocks that they think will appreciate in price.

Another way to approach the market is to consider opportunities to make money regardless of whether or not an investor intends to hold a stock as part of a long term portfolio. By using swing trading, investors can generate profits for other stock purchases. Swing trading allows investors to consider stocks that actually have less likelihood of success, even including stocks in a general decline for years. No one ever has a guarantee of a stock moving up or down, but practice and the use of simple guidelines can provide enough confidence to use swing trading successfully as a regular part of an investing program.

The swing trading that I use in my Green Dot Portfolio is not day trading or gap trading at the market open. It is primarily focused on buying moderate pullbacks in stocks with established trading ranges.

The Role of Swing Trading in My Green Dot Portfolio

As I have explained in my Part 1 and Part 2 articles, my Green Dot Portfolio started this past summer with about $75,000 of purchases in preferred stocks/ETFs, REITs, CEFs, and common stocks. I sought a broad number and diversity of holdings in order to reduce risks of declines especially in the building phase of my portfolio. I also favored dividend stocks including monthly payers, and higher yields where research concluded that the payouts are fairly safe. As a result, I purchased many smallish positions, often buying < 50 shares and entering at a total cost of about $750. I then added to positions on pullbacks in share prices.

Through this incremental approach to building my growth and income portfolio, Green Dot now has 6 positions with a market value >$1,500 each another 7 positions valued >$2,000 each. I also now have 17 holdings with 100 or more shares.

Many of the common stocks in my Green Dot Portfolio were added because I believed that they would generate short-term profits that can be used for other similar stock purchases. In time, these profits grow the overall portfolio balance and eventually the purchase of longer-term holdings. Since August, I have been fortunate to close 22 profitable swing trades in a row, with a total purchase cost of $18,205.11 and total proceeds of $19,552.50. The $1,443.12 in profits included $95.73 from dividends. The profits on the investment averaged +7.93% for an average of 35 trading days, which translates to an annualized return of +56.85%.

I provide a weekly positions update via SA Instablog for followers that includes technical details and charts for the swing trades in my Green Dot Portfolio.

An Example of CenturyLink (CTL)

CenturyLink Inc (CTL) is a $18.4 B large cap that provides integrated telecommunication services for residential and business customers. This Monroe, LA, company is a peer of Verizon Communications (VZ), BCE Inc. (BCE), and Telus Corp. (TU). In recent years, CenturyLink has acquired other smaller competitors such as Qwest Communications (2011), and in 2017 it merged with Level 3 Communications.

From a chartist's view, CenturyLink has not been anything like Apple discussed above, at least over the past decade. Before a 3:2 stock split in April 1999, CTL had risen respectably, from <$3 a share in 1989 to nearly $50. But it then traded sideways generally from 2000 through 2006, before rising again to near $50 in June 2007. As shown on the chart below, CTL declined to just over $20 in November 2009, a near 60% loss in share price. The stock climbed back to a post-recession high of $46.87 in December 2011.

CenturyLink shares have generally continued to decline since that 2011 high, with an accelerated decline beginning in late 2014. The stock caught my attention this year in early February when Verizon had some rough days and CTL declined on its earnings announcement on 2/8. I bought 30 shares at $24 after-hours (cursor on chart below). This was not a perfect swing trade to say the least, as CTL then traded sideways, followed by a decline to a new low a month later. After re-testing that low near the end of the month, CTL rose nicely, then dipped again on earnings in early May. The uptrend finally continued and I sold on 6/12 as it reclaimed a new high for the year. Three days later it rolled over and a week later was back to my purchase price.

As the chart for this period below shows, had I purchased CTL a month after I entered but sold at the same time I did, I would have gained >20% compared to the +9.3% I made over the 86 days in the trade. But one advantage of my trade is that I also was in early enough to capture a $16.20 dividend (paid on 3/17), as well as another $16.20 dividend (paid on 6/17). This brought my profit to $99.94 on a $726 trade, or +13.76% with the dividend (+40.2% annualized).

After my trade, CTL continued its decline, making a new low in early September. I bought in again on 9/11 (40 shares at $18.2866) and exited on 10/10 after 22 days in the trade, when CTL closed above the 50 day SMA, at $20.30 for a +9.73% gain.

CenturyLink continued yet again to decline and I bought at another new low on 11/6 (45 shares at $16.33, cursor on the chart below) just before earnings, expecting a positive market reaction. Earnings turned out to be a miss and the stock dipped another $3 a share until late November. I will never understand these things, but on the day of the new low (11/28), news came out about a bondholder lawsuit being launched over claims of false reporting of earnings results. At that point CTL was at a new low not seen since 1992.

But that day the stock reversed to the upside, and I exited on 12/22 after 34 days in the trade at $17.39 and collected a $24.30 dividend (paid on 12/11) for a total profit of +8.52% (62.9% annualized).

The chart below shows a Fibonacci retracement drawn from the short term high on 6/15 to the recent low on 11/28. Despite that I sold on 12/22 CTL appears now to be finding support (once it crossed above the 50 day SMA on 12/18) and is consolidating above the 25% retracement. It's possible that CTL will continue to consolidate and move toward its 200 day SMA (at about $21), but declining volume in conjunction with the light-trading holidays led me to decide to exit and not take the risk of a renewed downturn.

Yes, I Made Lemonade from this Lemon

The point of this example is that it's possible for the small investor who uses long-only trading to profit even from stocks that are declining. During 2017 I traded CTL three times, essentially employing the same investment of $734 (average), staggered over three different time periods. Overall, I was in this stock 142 days or 56.6% of the 251 day trading year. I made a total profit of $234.62 and even captured three of the four quarterly dividend payments.

My trade log for CenturyLink for these trades is presented below (dividends are listed three times as they were received, removed from my cash account, and then transferred to my flexible dividend re-investment pool):

Guidelines for My Swing Trades

As I stated above, I have swing traded 22 stocks in a row for profits so far since August in my Green Dot Portfolio. I think that this is an important tactic for building my portfolio and one that other investors might want to consider. So how do I find these stocks and decide to trade them?

There is not necessarily any right or wrong approach to trading, or investing in general, except that it needs to work. For me, I've done this for years and, hopefully, have improved my skills along the way. I have some general guidelines that I use to search for stocks as candidates for swing trading. These are not absolutes but I use them to improve my odds of selecting stocks that will recover from moderate declines. This is what I call value, not from a financial and fundamental perspective, but rather more from just being cheap! Plain and simple, I like to buy low and sell high.

These are some general characteristics that I think provide an edge for the selection of my swing trades:

I trade mostly known companies, preferably mid-caps and larger to assure an adequate supply/demand for trading. Only about 22% of the 3,000 domestic micro-caps (<$300 M), for example, have a share price >$10.

I trade mostly stocks >$10 in price. Above this level there is institutional interest and, in my opinion, greater probability/willingness to support even a declining stock of an established company. GE is perhaps testing my conviction on this guideline, but I expect it will recover.

I prefer to trade stocks that pay dividends. That goes along often with market cap and life-cycle maturity of companies, but I also think that most investors view dividend-paying stocks more favorably than not (wild speculation in companies such as the crypto-currencies aside).

I prefer domestic companies so as to not be overly influenced by external factors such as currency fluctuations. And I just like US companies.

Even for stocks in decline, I like stocks for which there is a longer-term trading pattern with distinct cycles of highs and lows. This hopefully helps keep me away from newer issues, and falling knives, and I get to see how a stock has recovered from past downturns. Often, stocks trading in the lower quartile of their most-recent 2-3 year trading range are viable candidates for me.

I like stocks in the news as that draws investor attention - and often over-reaction to the news that creates a trading opportunity. One technical trading mentor I've followed always recommends not holding short-term positions into earnings, and not buying until three days after an earnings announcement. I try to heed this advice.

I try to be aware of stocks trading in response to the news of a larger peer or industry leader. These "sympathy plays" are often great sources of swing trade profits.

I prefer stocks for companies that have at least average financial health even if the stock price is declining. I'm not a financial expert, so I use a few shortcuts for this guideline. I always look at my on-line broker's research tools, especially the earnings. As an example, here's the current earnings screen shot for CenturyLink. I think it shows clearly what the likely investor expectation is for this stock, going forward. The longer a decline, and the sharper any drop in earnings, the less I am likely to be interested.



I scan my trading platform charts regularly and check for stocks that have the largest declines for the day, sorted by volume. If I recognize a name, I review the overall chart and then check the analyst reports. Here's an example from 12/17 that lists, among a few others, a -7.4% drop in GNC Holdings. I see from the chart that this is a low price stock, is no longer paying dividends, is trading at a massively low level for the year, and has been in a steep decline since October. I look a bit more and found that this was a $60 stock in 2013. With all the risks in trading, I would not touch this one, at least without a compelling reversal pattern.

I also occasionally use my on-line broker screening tools to search for lists of stocks using my market cap and price levels noted above. I then look at either earnings per share, CFRA ratings, % off 52-week lows, and other such criteria.

Finally, I look for technical chart set-ups. If there are easily defined pivots for which i can draw a Fibonacci retracement, it helps me gauge reversal levels. I look for double or triple tops and bottoms, price trend lines and channels, and other chart patterns to help define points to buy and sell a stock for relatively short periods. I often provide examples of my charts for followers of my Green Dot Portfolio via weekly position update blogs.

While not a guideline for finding candidate swing trades, I would be remiss to not mention that some trades will inevitably go against an investor. The use of trailing stops, stop limit orders, and other means to protect against deep losses is always recommended. I have a general 8% rule that I adopted many years ago from O'Neil (Investors), but I typically use that as a mental level rather than a hard stop. I am always at least aware if a stock is crossing that line, and if I stay in the trade I do so fully aware of the situation and the risk.

Wrapping It Up

For long-only investors, swing trading can provide many additional trading opportunities that would otherwise not be possible to consider. Even for great years such as 2017, the market will always give us lemons. Swing trading is one tactic to make lemonade and add profits to investment accounts. For my Green Dot Portfolio, I am adding an increasing amount of capital from swing trading that I can use to purchase additional stocks for short term trading or for purchase of stocks, REITs, CEFs, and preferreds for my longer-term portfolio.

In the end, the growth of the bottom line is what matters. Swing trading is one means to that end, and smaller investors can gain this edge even if they can't short stocks, trade options, and use tactics that other larger investors enjoy.

