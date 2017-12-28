Multimedia Weekly Digest: 2018 Predictions, Part 2

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

A couple weeks ago we covered some of our authors' 2018 outlooks. We've had so many more predictions made about the markets in 2018 since then we decided to add this second instalment.

We begin with Chris Vermeulen who appeared on HoweStreet.com's podcast last week and thinks that equity markets may correct early in 2018.

I'm leaning towards that it's going to be a violent drop...we see pretty big drops usually on very heavy volume. The way the price action has been on the SP500 index... the volatility and price and the pattern it's showing is warning that when we do have selling it's gonna be 1 or 2 or 3 big down days back to back, unleashing greed buying and catching a lot of people off guard.

VanEck crosses the waters in their 2018 outlook to discuss emerging markets.

Emerging markets, they've had a great year. If you're an investor who is sitting on the sidelines, did you miss all of the upsides? SEMPLE: I think there is a very good underpinning to what's been going on in emerging markets. We don't try to forecast particular amounts that the markets are going to go up. But I think if you look and break it down into various categories, like the big macro issues, some of those have moved off the table. People are not as concerned about the U.S. dollar strengthening rapidly, which is the worst scenario for emerging markets. Interest rates have gone up, and I suppose the conversation has turned a little bit to over-tightening and the effect that might have on the developed market economies, and therefore in emerging markets economies. But for the time being, we've had the Federal Reserve raise interest rates, and that's fine. And that's typically a good environment for emerging markets because it talks about better global growth.

Jay Taylor's guest this week, Michael Pento, thinks the biggest economic risk for 2018 is a T bond collapse and explains how the collapse will wreck havoc on the global financial markets.

We conclude with Peter Schiff's outlook on the US dollar in 2018, in which he sees its woes continuing.

Peter addressed China’s continuing push to move away from the dollar. Earlier this week, we reported that the Chinese are set to launch a yuan-denominated oil futures contract, possibly before the end of the year. Peter said this is part of a long-term strategy by China, along with other countries, to get away from the dollar. I think China has been positioning itself for ultimately when the dollar is no longer the reserve currency, and that process is ongoing and it will continue. And it’s not just China. I think a lot of the world is trying to move away from the dollar. One reason being we’ve weaponized the dollar. I mean, the United States takes advantage of the dollar’s role to sanction countries that do things that it doesn’t like, and I think a lot of countries would like to take that power away from the United States.”

Other SA multimedia

How Could The U.S. Tax Bill Impact Markets In 2018?

Video: Embracing Uncertainty As A Value Investor

Video: Why You Should Listen, Firm Foundations, Value And Technicals

The Battle For Tesla's Market Share: Chasing The Elephant (Episode 5 Part 1)

Podcast: Magic Leap, Apple Battery, MacOS-IOS Combination

Betting Against Broadcom - Ranjit Thomas's Idea Of The Month

FRMO Corporation Capitalizing On Crypto - Bram De Haas' Idea Of The Month