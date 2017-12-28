Why I Just Bought This 4.4%-Yielding REIT With A Holding Period Of 'Forever'

An investment in NNN yields 4.4 percent. The yield on cost will most likely rise in the future.

I just added National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) to my DGI portfolio, and I consider the REIT to be a long-term holding poised to deliver growing dividend income over time. National Retail Properties is an extremely well-managed REIT with excellent portfolio and dividend coverage stats. I view the margin of dividend safety to be very high, and expect a continuously increasing yield on cost over time. An investment in National Retail Properties' common stock yields 4.4 percent.

I already own Realty Income Corp. (O) in my DGI portfolio but have refrained from adding to my position in 2017 because of the REIT's rather high valuation. National Retail Properties is managed just as well as Realty Income is in my opinion, and the REIT will - with a very high degree of confidence - continue to raise its dividend payout.

National Retail Properties - Strong Lease Portfolio

National Retail Properties has a widely diversified real estate portfolio that comprises 2,687 properties representing 28.2 million square feet in 48 states. The biggest allocation of real estate assets can be found in the Southeast, which accounts for 27 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent.

Source: National Retail Properties Investor Presentation

One major reason I am comfortable owning National Retail Properties for the long haul is the REIT's exceptional portfolio strength. In terms of occupancy rates, National Retail Properties has consistently been in the high 90-percent range, and has also consistently beaten the REIT industry average.

Source: National Retail Properties

Another key advantage of investing in National Retail Properties is the REIT's long-term duration of its leases. At the end of the September quarter, National Retail Properties weighted average lease term was 11.4 years, and there are no major lease expirations until after 2026.

Source: National Retail Properties

Low-Risk Balance Sheet

National Retail Properties has an investment-grade rated, conservative balance sheet that is likely to protect the REIT in case of a U.S. recession or a downturn in the real estate market. Debt accounts for just a bit over a third of the REIT's capitalization.

Source: National Retail Properties

Dividend Analysis

Of course, the most important part of the investment analysis relates to National Retail Properties' dividend coverage.

The good news is that National Retail Properties has a very high margin of dividend safety since the company overearns its going dividend rate with both core funds from operations as well as with adjusted funds from operations, and it has done so for a while.

Here's National Retail Properties' dividend coverage over the last nine quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

And here is National Retail Properties' payout ratio, both on a core FFO and an AFFO basis (last nine quarter core FFO payout ratio 75 percent, AFFO payout ratio 74 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

The current dividend is about as safe as it gets, but National Retail Properties also is a bet on rising dividend income over time, and a rising yield on cost.

The REIT has consistently raised its dividend payout throughout the economic cycle - including throughout the Great Recession - which is a feature of a high-quality income vehicle.

Here's National Retail Properties' dividend growth over time.

Source: National Retail Properties

Risks To The Multiple, But Not To The Dividend

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend throughout the last real estate downturn, which makes me very comfortable with the holding. A downturn in the U.S. economy/real estate market obviously is a major risk factor for a REIT such as NNN but it would likely only affect the multiple of National Retail Properties' shares, not the dividend itself. After all, National Retail Properties raised its dividends for 28 years, and has survived more than one recession. Therefore, National Property Trust is a promising holding for investors following a buy-and-hold strategy.

How Much Do You Pay For A Piece Of National Retail Properties' REIT Business?

National Retail Properties is not cheap, largely because investors appreciate its reliable, high-quality dividend income and dividend visibility.

Based on the REIT's 2018 AFFO guidance of $2.64-$2.68/share, income investors wanting access to the REIT's dividend stream pay 16.1x 2018e AFFO. This is certainly not a bargain, but it is a price that can be justified in my opinion when the holding period is "forever".

And here's National Retail Properties' P/B-multiple.

NNN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

National Retail Properties is an income vehicle that lends itself to a DGI portfolio because of the company's impeccable dividend growth history throughout economic cycles. Though I am not a fan of REIT valuations, I have decided to bite the bullet and pay a well-deserved premium for a superbly managed net-lease REIT. National Retail Properties has excellent portfolio and dividend coverage stats, a high-quality balance sheet and a rock-solid dividend growth history that is likely to continue even when the stock market corrects or the U.S. economy slides into a recession. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.