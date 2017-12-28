Even Near Its All-Time High, Dunkin' Still Isn't Expensive

I've been following Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) since September of 2014. Since then I've written 4 articles on the company. In each of these articles, I recommended buying shares in DNKN. For a list of all my articles on DNKN, click here

I wrote my most recent article on DNKN in February of 2017. At the time, shares were trading at $56.13, which was very close the the then all-time high. Now, as we approach the end of 2017, I think it would be a good idea to take another look at DNKN.

The first thing we can see from the graph below is that DNKN has , once again, reached an all-time high. The current price per share stands at $65.51, which means anyone who's followed my advice back in February is now looking at profits of 16.7% excluding dividends. With shares currently trading at an all-time high, should investors continue to hold DNKN, or is it time to move on? This is what I plan to find out today.

For investors in need of high dividend returns, now may not be the best time to buy shares in DNKN, as the trailing twelve month yield has dropped to below 2% for the first time in well over a year, as can be seen from the graph below. DNKN has been increasing its free cash flow at a high pace in recent years, which means there might be some room for dividend increases in the future, but starting out at less than 2% is something many dividend orientated investors might not be willing to do.

DNKN Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at DNKN's price chart it would be easy to assume the company is currently overvalued. Earnings per share for the past 12 months stand at $2.28 which means the current price per share gives us a p/e multiple of 28.9, which is quite high. However, the price to free cash flow ratio has dropped recently, due to the high rate of growth in FCF for the company. Even at an all time high price per share, DNKN's price to free cash flow ratio stands at only 24.0, which is quite low compared to the 3 year average p/fcf ratio of 26.0. It is also well below the valuations for competitors such as Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonalds (MCD).

DNKN Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Both DNKN's operating income and FCF are on the rise. A significant part of the difference between these two numbers is due the the fact DNKN pays roughly $100 million a year in interest on the $2.4 billion long term debt. Considering the fact FCF is still growing, I'm not too worried about the current level of debt, though I will keep an eye on it. Rising interest rates could be a threat to DNKN's in a few years, when its time to refinance. For now however, I'm not at all worried.

DNKN pays a lot of taxes. Income taxes for the trailing twelve months stand at $130 million, or 29.5% of operating income. This means a tax break could have very positive effects on DNKN's bottom line. In fact, analysts at Credit Suisse have estimated earnings per share could be boosted to $3.15 in FY2018.

DNKN Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

At first glance, shares in DNKN might seem expensive. The dividend yield is currently less than 2%, which might be too low for investors looking for income generating assets. However, if we take a close look at DNKN's cash flow we can see it is growing at a decent rate, and despite the all-time high share price, the price/fcf ratio is actually below historical averages.

I already own some shares in DNKN, which I bought last summer. I'm going to hold on to these as I believe DNKN has plenty of room left to grow. I won't be adding to my position at current prices, but I will keep a close eye on DNKN's performance and share price, and may change my mind if I can get some more shares at a decent price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNKN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.