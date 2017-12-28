'Let Them Eat SPY'

You should be happy with your gains. But you should also ensure that you understand two things.

Their latest missives inspired me to pen something for you that pulls back the curtain on the "happy" consequences of the post-crisis policy response.

I spent a few minutes in the wee hours of Thursday morning perusing some posts by two of my favorite financial bloggers.

One of my regrets over the past year is that I haven't spent as much as time as I would like reading actual books or really reading anything where the words are printed in real ink on physical paper. That means my long-standing New Yorker subscription is now represented on the coffee table by a pile of magazines that's at least a foot tall and contains God only knows how many fantastic stories that, if I'm being honest with myself, I'm probably never going to go back and read.

That's one of the cruel ironies inherent in running a website that becomes some semblance of popular in a short period of time: the "obligation" to produce a steady stream of content for readers leaves no time for reading on the part of the author. For an added dose of tragic irony, look no further than the fact that reading makes one a better writer and therefore past a certain point, you (as a writer) are actually doing your own readers a disservice by not taking time away from writing for them to do a little reading of your own.

Of course none of that means I don't spend an inordinate amount of time reading everyday. I do. It's just that the lion's share of what I consume on a daily basis is sellside research and wire stories. That's a necessary "evil." If you're going to write cross-asset analysis on a respectable level (i.e. if you're going to produce content that would be taken seriously by anyone who actually does this professionally), your knowledge of the current themes in equities, credit, rates and FX research has to be something close to encyclopedic. It's relatively easy to be a walking encyclopedia on an individual stock or a given sector. Penning professional-grade cross-asset research is an entirely different story.

The same way I don't make enough time for reading physical books (or the New Yorker), I don't spend enough time sourcing great content from other blogs, of which there are obviously plenty. The two that I do read consistently are Notes From Disgraceland and Epsilon Theory. The former is written pseudonymously while the latter is the brainchild of Salient Partners' Ben Hunt and his colleague Rusty Guinn. For the purposes of this post, I wanted to zoom in on a quote from Rusty's latest out Wednesday evening. To wit, from "The Three-Body Portfolio":

[This time it's] different because financial markets are no longer a mechanism for price discovery and the pricing of risk of capital allocation decisions. Markets have been made into a utility. More to the point, they have been made into a political utility, a tool for ensuring wealth and stability of our political structures. The easing tools we dabbled in to stabilize prior business cycles were brought to bear instead as tools for propping up and expanding financial asset prices. Beyond the direct marginal price impact of the easing itself, central bankers tailored communications policies to create Pavlovian responses to every narrative. This isn’t a secret, y’all.

No, it isn't a secret. And the fact that Rusty has to say that in the first place is indicative of why I find myself having to remind my own followers to be extremely cautious when reading the commentary that emanates from some of the more popular financial pundits (see here) who seem unable to draw a distinction between the market being distorted and the gains from participating in that market being real. I see this all the time and I'm sure you do too. There is a readily apparent tendency among pundits with large retail followings to continually tweet-justify the equity market rally and to remind their readers that the numbers on their screens represent gains that with the click of a mouse can be realized.

When you see that, it's worth asking yourself this: who are those pundits really trying to convince? Are they, with their hundreds of thousands of followers and Bloomberg writing gigs and CNBC contracts, so concerned about unnamed skeptics that they feel duty-bound to play the white knights of justice everyday? And do they really think that anyone is trying to contend that because the market is no longer, as Rusty says above, "a mechanism for price discovery" that E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) isn't going to hand over the money if retail investors hit "sell" and realize the gains on the SPY they've been holding since 2009? I doubt it.

Rather, I think what's going on here is that day in and day out, these pundits are engaged in a continual quest to explain how exactly it is that $15 trillion in central bank liquidity, explicitly earmarked to catalyze a global hunt for yield, is somehow not behind the global hunt for yield that has played out over the exact same time frame that the $15 trillion was deployed. It's like trying to explain why your car is still running without referencing the gas you just put it in when the tank was on empty.

With that in mind, consider the following excerpts from the piece by Ben Hunt which served as the inspiration for the Guinn post cited above:

I’m not asking us to abandon our faith in Quality. One of the key corrolaries of the Three-Body Problem is that we don’t have to reject our belief that Objects 1 and 2 exist. We don’t have to deny our faith that the Quality-of-Companies is an actual thing and that it has a big gravitational pull on the price of stocks. We don’t have to deny our faith that the Quality-of-Governments is an actual thing and that it has a big gravitational pull on the price of government bonds. What we have to accept is that there is an Object 3 that has moved into a position such that its gravity absolutely swamps the impact of Objects 1 and 2. This Object 3, of course, is extraordinary monetary policy, specifically the purchase of $20 TRILLION worth of financial assets by the Big 4 central banks — the Fed, the ECB, the BOJ, and the PBOC. $20 trillion is a lot of mass. $20 trillion is a lot of gravity.

I strongly encourage you to read both of the linked posts above for a further discussion of the extent to which central banks are "Object 3" in the Three-Body Problem, but for our purposes let me focus on one more quote from Rusty. To wit:

The singular intent of every central banker in the world is to keep the prices of financial assets from going down, and the singular intent of every government that puts those central bankers in power is to ensure that they do so, in order to retain social stability. Sure, there’s a dual mandate. But the mandates aren’t employment and price stability. They’re (1) expanding financial asset prices and (2) effectively marketing the idea of corresponding wealth effects to the public.

First of all, do note that this commentary doesn't emanate from the shadowy corners of the financial blogosphere. Epsilon Theory is under the umbrella of Salient Partners - so definitely not a group of tinfoil hat bloggers barricaded in the basement. Again, there is no "secret" to what's going on here. Point number 2 in the excerpted passage above is particularly important. It is incumbent upon policymakers to communicate why these policies are utilitarian and the rationale is found in the "wealth effect" theory. That, as I explained last week, is trickle-down economics.

The problem is that central banks underestimated the efficiency of the transmission channel between accommodative policies and financial markets while simultaneously overestimating the efficiency of the transmission channel between those same financial markets and the real economy. Ok, so what does that mean? Well, here's what it means (excerpted from a post I ran over at Heisenberg Report the other day):

Because financial assets including and especially equities are overwhelmingly concentrated in the hands of the rich, the longer policies that inflate those assets take to trickle down, the wider the wealth divide gets. Relatedly – and this is important – the longer the trickle-down lag, the longer the policies stay in place because after all, those policies were ostensibly designed to reflate the real economy and once you’re pot-committed (which central banks were a long time ago), you can’t very well throw in the towel and say the effort has been a failure. Rather, you’ve got to keep accommodative policies in place until growth and inflation finally tick up. Again, the longer those policies are in place, the wider becomes the divide between those who are disproportionately benefiting from financial asset price inflation and those who aren’t.

That's pretty obvious, but what's not as obvious to a lot of retail investors I talk to is the extent to which this isn't linear. Ben Hunt recently explained it as follows:

The goodies of a trebled stock market aren’t evenly distributed. Who owns stocks? If we’re talking about households, leaving aside pension funds and endowments and other institutional investors, it’s the rich, mostly. And that household share of the Central Bankers’ Bubble doesn’t increase linearly with wealth, but exponentially, meaning that the really rich own a lot more stocks than the merely rich, so the really rich have gotten a lot richer than the merely rich.

Now have a look at the distribution of stock ownership by net worth in America:

(Credit Suisse)

And here's the breakdown that shows participation in employer retirement plan programs (e.g. 401ks) be income quartile:

(GAO)

This is why it's absolutely critical for policymakers to continually justify these policies with the "wealth effect" narrative. Because if that narrative turns out to be a myth, well then all you're doing by persisting in accommodation is exacerbating inequality.

Of course reasonably well-off Americans don't notice what's going on because why should you care if someone who was worth $100 million in 2009 is now worth $2 billion if your retirement portfolio has doubled over the same period?

Maybe you shouldn't. Maybe you should just be content to be 100% richer even if you're relatively much poorer. Here's Bloomberg, from a piece out on Wednesday:

The richest people on earth became $1 trillion richer in 2017, more than four times last year’s gain, as stock markets shrugged off economic, social and political divisions to reach record highs.

Please do take a minute to read that sentence again. The gain for the richest people on the planet was four times what it was last year.

That's what Ben Hunt means when he says this:

And that household share of the Central Bankers’ Bubble doesn’t increase linearly with wealth, but exponentially.

Coming full circle, it's imperative that you take a step back and try to fully appreciate the magnitude of what's taking place as this rally drags on. There is a lot more to this than what you're going to get from some pundit who reprints a chart of the S&P tracking earnings growth every other day.

Again, there's nothing wrong with being happy with the current state of affairs to the extent it's made you richer in an absolute sense. Just make sure that you understand two things.

First, make sure you understand that those gains are without a doubt a consequence of post-crisis policy which means you need to think about what happens when those policies are wound down.

Second, make sure you understand that although your portfolio may have doubled or tripled since 2009, you are getting the Marie Antoinette treatment.

Let them eat SPY.

