Hot Home Sales

Housing inventory decreased in November because of the increased pace of sales, however, new homes available for sale at the close of the month continued to grow in number.

Continuing with the theme of the month, sales of new homes soared to a decade high in November. This follows recently reported existing home sales near an 11-year high and other data indicating housing is heating up. It’s good news that should get even better in 2018 in my view.

Sales of new single-family homes surged in November by a stellar 17.5%, to an annual rate of 733,000. The pace was a super 26.6% above the prior year rate of sales, and it marked a level not seen since 2007. Sales were led by the West region, where they increased 31.1% in November and 22.8% year to year. West leadership is significant, given that it accounted for 26.5% of total new home sales in November. In the South, where 56.8% of sales originated, growth measured 14.9% in November and was 32.5% higher than year ago levels. The Midwest (10.5% of total November new home sales) posted an increase of 6.9% through the month and was unchanged year to year. In the densely populated Northeast, where the existing home market is dominant, new home sales (6.3% of total) increased 9.5% in November and were up 53.3% against the prior year. The news was especially gratifying given that the existing home market also recorded large gains in November.

A shortage of housing available for sale has driven home prices higher at a significantly faster pace than personal income has grown, a concern expressed regularly and again last week by Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The supply of existing homes available for sale dropped to record low levels in November, to just 3.4 months. The sharp increase in new home sales last month drove down new home supply to 4.6 months in November, from 5.4 months supply in October.

The housing shortage has played an important role in driving up home prices, perhaps beyond where they might be otherwise. The median price of a new home for sale was $318,700 in November, versus $315,000 one year ago. However, home prices decreased at the median from October’s mark of $319,600 and even higher levels in prior months. Home builders seem to be rising to the challenge to meet demand, with builder confidence marking a significant high in November as well. And homes available for sale continued to increase in November to 288K, from 252K one year prior.

XHB data by YCharts

If supply can normalize toward 6 months, some pressure should come off prices. Builders have more incentive now thanks to tax reform legislation, which serves small businessmen as well as prospective home buyers, and on expected economic gains in 2018. And the longer America’s labor force approximates full employment, as it does currently, the more capable many Americans become to handle home ownership. Certainly, the 52-week performance of builders would seem to confirm a favorable outlook.

Relative Stocks 52-Week Change PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) +81% D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) +85% Lennar (NYSE: LEN) +51% K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) +98% NVR (NYSE: NVR) +107% Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) +52%

Recent housing starts data also seem to confirm activity is still on the rise. Indeed, I expect the heating real estate market to get hotter on a faster pace of economic growth in 2018; on the back of a durable, fully employed economy; and with Americans poised to benefit also from tax cuts. Real estate sector investors, and investors in relative securities, should enjoy a robust environment. For more of my work on real estate and other asset classes, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.