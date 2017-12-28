2 Golden Geese

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill changes the landscape. After all of the hoopla about the drop in individual tax rates, and corporate tax rates, there are a few gems, worthy of note, in this legislation. I point two out today for your inspection.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill reduces the maximum individual tax rate to 37%, beginning in 2018. In addition, the Act provides a deduction to individual MLP unitholders generally equal to 20% of the MLP's domestic income and 20% of any recapture income of an MLP unitholder on the sale of an MLP unit. The wage-based limitation on the 20% deduction that applies to other pass-through entities does not apply to MLPs or REITs, according to the legislation.

The combination of the reduced individual tax rate and the 20% deduction lowers the effective tax rate on income of some MLPs to 29.6% according to the law firm of Baker, Botts. Other MLPs have changed their tax status to become a normal corporation and now pay only a 21% tax rate. Both the reduced 37% tax rate and the 20% deduction sunset after 2025. Everyone should check with their tax people to see how their own situation is affected.

Now I choose one specific MLP Closed-End Fund, as an example. It is paying 12.77%, on a monthly basis, according to Bloomberg data. Giving the compounding of interest I calculate its actual annual yield at 13.87%. As a regular MLP the after-tax yield is 8.99% or 9.76% compounded and, if converted to a regular corporation, as in this case, then the after-tax yield is 10.08% or 10.96% compounded, in my calculations.

This stuff is not simple, it is complicated. Each specific MLP closed-end fund needs to be investigated thoroughly and its tax status checked and re-checked. Given the recent signing of the Bill, some MLP funds could be re-structured over time, and that should be noted as well.

Please note that I am not recommending anything. I am merely bringing to your attention how the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill is affecting the MLP Closed-End Funds. It is definitely worth noting, in my opinion.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are another example of some substantial changes in their tax structure, given the new legislation. The Wall Street Journal states:

Investors of real-estate investment trusts will have a smaller tax bill on dividends with the new Republican tax plan poised for passage this week. The tax plan features a deduction for pass-through businesses-income derived from commercial activities that their owners or shareholders pay on their personal income taxes. That deduction includes the income that flows to REIT investors through dividends-mainly from rent or mortgage interest-but not the capital gains secured when properties are sold.

The plan allows investors to deduct 20% of the income, with the remainder of the income taxed at the filer's marginal rate. It is available, even if the taxpayer doesn't itemize deductions. Shareholders of REITs who now pay the top income-tax rate of 39.6% on dividends received would see that rate drop to 29.6%, according to Nareit, formerly the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts…

Happy Hunting!