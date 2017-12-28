John Fredriksen Vs. Transocean - Who Acquired The West Rigel For $500 Million?

Now, are we perhaps too quick to cast away John Fredriksen and Northern Drilling as a potential for this acquisition?

Based on North Atlantic Drilling 20F filing the "buyer" is acquiring the West Rigel at about 30% discount.

Sembcorp Marine’s subsidiary Jurong Shipyard has signed an agreement for the sale of the semi-submersible rig West Rigel to a "buyer" at a price of $500 million.

John "Big John" Fredriksen. The powerful centerpiece conundrum.

Transocean (RIG) is definitely one of the best offshore drillers with a record backlog of over $14 billion - as of 2/21/17 not including options that could add over $8 billion - after the acquisition of Songa Offshore will be completed. Read my article here.

RIG is my main long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I recommend accumulating the stock for the long term.

Business environment

The offshore drilling Industry has recently suffered the worst bear cycle in its history, an unforgiving winter indeed. The oil crash that began late in 2014 has had a debilitating effect on the oil sector, particularly with regard to the offshore drilling sector, which has been quickly neglected by oil producers because of its cost and long-time return on investment.

However, what has really characterized the recent years, in terms of the oil dynamic, is the major paradigm shift created by the rapid emergence of the US shale industry as a new untamed powerful player. This major shift forced OPEC and NOPEC countries to find a way to adapt to the new balance, by implementing a "fine-tuned" strategy.

OPEC is still a significant player in the market today, but it no longer possesses its dominant position, despite having kept a "champagne taste on what is now a beer bottle budget" type of attitude.

However, the offshore market is far from being dead and we see signs of a rig market recovery slowly appearing in 2017. Rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing; and crude oil benchmark prices are holding relatively stable and have risen lately to new multi-year highs, albeit not sufficient enough to trigger new strong offshore activity on their own.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The conclusion is that offshore drillers could be at the bottom, and it is time to invest in this sector again for the long term.

The caveat lector is that this U recovery comes at a cost: sinking day rates to entice offshore drilling, which otherwise would not have happened.

Offshore North Sea singularity: A unique segment dominated by Premium High-Specification Semi-Submersibles, Harsh Environment.

The North Sea -- particularly the Norwegian part -- is one of the most explored and oldest regions for oil exploration. Leading major oil companies, such as Statoil (STO), BP (BP), Total (TOT), and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), are aiming to expand their markets in the North Sea region by 2018.

According to Bassoe, increasing number of North Sea drilling projects, oil company efficiency requirements, high barriers to entry, and shrinking fleet may lead to undersupply of premium rigs.

Out of approximately 1,000 offshore rigs, there are only 43 semisubs built to operate on the NCS (including seven under construction). A rebound in this segment isn’t going to save the offshore market in its entirety, but for rig owners who have (or can acquire) premium harsh environment semisubs, the NCS is an important component in today’s difficult quest for backlog.

However, Bassoe considered in June 2017 that while there are 43 NCS-compliant semisubs, it considers only 24 to be competitive.

If we deduct the rigs contracted on a long-term contract (the four Songa Cat-D rigs for Statoil are contracted beyond 2022, Transocean mainly and a few NCS rigs outside the sector that will likely stay outside the sector) we have now a supply between 15 to 17 rigs.

Note: We can deduct also 7 rigs (tiers 2) that are not 6th generation rigs with high specification drilling equipment and a high degree of winterization (for Northern Norway and the Barents Sea). We have now only 8 to 10 premium rigs.

Conclusion: the North Sea semisub offshore market may be undersupplied.

The News: Sembcorp Marine’s subsidiary Jurong Shipyard has signed an agreement for the sale of the semi-submersible rig West Rigel to a "buyer" at a price of $500 million.

According to OffhsoreEnergyToday on December 26, 2017:

Under the terms of the agreement, the sale is subject to conditions precedent being met by both parties before the delivery of the rig and the payment of the price. Once the conditions precedent are fulfilled, the buyer will take delivery of the rig but the rig will remain in the company’s yard for certain works to be undertaken for reactivation, SembMarine said on Tuesday. West Rigel was originally contracted by North Atlantic Rigel Ltd [NARL], a subsidiary of North Atlantic Drilling Ltd and Seadrill (SDRL). Both Seadrill Ltd and NADL have applied for restructuring under Chapter 11 in the United States.

Early April 2017, according to Tradewinds:

Transocean is reported to be looking to acquire the semi-submersible drilling rig West Rigel, according to analysts in Singapore. The rig is currently held in a standstill agreement between the builder Sembcorp Marine (NYSE:SMM) and John Fredriksen-backed North Atlantic Drilling.

The West Rigel is a 6th gen semi-submersible drilling rig managed by drilling contractor North Atlantic Drilling. This MODU is rated to drill in water depths of up to 10,000 ft.

The UDW floater is rated to achieve a maximum total drilling depth of approximately 40,000 ft. and can accommodate about 150 crew members. Station keeping is achieved via a dynamic positioning system, and this unit was built to work in harsh environments.

The semi's original all in construction cost is estimated at about $650 million, and it was set for delivery in 2015. The rig is being built on a Moss CS60 semi-submersible design template and is being constructed at the Jurong shipyard in Singapore.

Furthermore, see this North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ), 20F SEC filing 4/28/2016.

We have entered into a construction contract for one sixth-generation harsh environment semi-submersible, the West Rigel , with corresponding contractual commitments, including project management, operation preparations, and variation orders, totaling $717.5 million of which we have paid $204.3 million to date. The West Rigel was scheduled to be delivered to us in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Based on this information the "buyer" is acquiring the West Rigel at about a 30% discount (including reactivation costs).

Commentary

Transocean acquiring the West Rigel makes sense and it seems the most likely buyer. However, it is not the only candidate and I will explain why later. Transocean recently made three crucial moves:

It sold its entire Jack-up segment -- including under-construction jack-ups -- to Borr Drilling for $1.35 billion and exited definitively the shallow water drilling.

It is acquiring Songa Offshore -- including 4 rigs contracted long-term to Statoil and 3 cold stacked semisubmersibles -- and is becoming the main offshore driller in the North Sea.

Furthermore, on December 21, 2017, we learned that Transocean bagged a 22-well contract -- with 2-well option -- with Statoil again, representing a backlog of $286 million or a day rate of $289K/d with a duration of 33 months.

Now, are we perhaps too quick to dismiss John "Big John" Fredriksen as a potential buyer?

On December 21, 2017, Northern Drilling Ltd owned by John "Big John" Fredriksen, a newcomer in the offshore drilling space, has exercised its option to buy the semi-submersible rig Bollsta Dolphin for $400 million.

The Bollsta Dolphin is capable of operating in harsh environment areas and in ultra deep waters of up to 10,000 feet. The rig is currently under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (“HHI”) with expected delivery in January 2019. The company has the option to take earlier delivery of the rig should favorable contracts with start-up prior to January 2019 be secured, Northern Drilling said.

The company currently owns one semi-submersible rig – the West Mira- and has now exercised the option it had for the Bollsta Dolphin. Two new harsh-environment semisubmersibles competing in the same neighborhood as Transocean.

On March 15, 2017, Seeking Alpha published my article about John Fredriksen and Northern Drilling.

JF bought through privately held investment firm Seatankers -- which became Northern Drilling -- two completed semi-submersible drilling rigs from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries ("HHI").

The 6th generation semi-submersible West Mira, firm deal to buy the rig. Also an option to buy the semi-submersible Bollsta Dolphin. Option runs till 2019. The rig was also canceled by Fred Olsen Energy due to delays. The yard will be responsible for the stacking the rig in the meantime.

Northern Drilling said last week:

The market for harsh environment capable rigs continues to show clear signs of improvement and stands out favorably in the drilling industry with higher utilization and better contract economics. This has resulted in increased interest from several parties to acquire similar stranded harsh environment rigs at increasing prices. The company therefore expects asset transactions to be concluded at prices that have a clear positive read-through for the company’s fleet. The company will continue to pursue its strategy of opportunistically acquiring distressed drilling assets, including rigs for shallow and benign operations, balancing opportunism with commercial discipline.

We will have to wait a little while to know the answer...

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on RIG and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support; it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade RIG and SDRL as well.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.