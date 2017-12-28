New Senior: Are We Ready To Go Long?

We also explain why have not gone long.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) is struggling but has paid its price in 2017 and we think it is no longer a "strong sell".

A brief history on our calls

We purchased SNR in 2016 at around $8.20 a share, however we first wrote on it in July 2017 and were still positive on the stock. With our bull thesis no longer panning out and wanting to protect gains, we exited the stock at $10.20 and explained our reasons here. Since then we revisited the stock a few times and each time we came away with the conclusion that the downsides risks exceed upside potential.

Today we believe the risks are fairly balanced. We explain our rationale below.

The bear thesis is still strong

There are three fundamentals problems that bears are looking at.

First, SNR is still having difficulty stabilizing its portfolio occupancy and EBITDAR coverage.

Second, funds available for distribution (NASDAQ:FAD) has been falling for 5 straight quarters. Payout ratio based on FAD was over 110% (26 cents dividend vs 23 cents FAD) in Q3-2017 and that was before some decent sized asset sales.

Finally, a constantly eroding FFO trend based on floating interest rates exposure. Below shown is the amount from Q3-2017. The interest rate on the floating portion will move up due to the rate hike in December.

The bull thesis is now carrying weight to offset

The dividend cut appears to be fully priced in now as we have had many quarters of sub 100% coverage. Anyone listening to the conference call got the message. Just read these exchanges.

Vikram Malhotra Are you sort of modeling in – given where FAD is, are you modeling in sort of a pick up from here because you, obviously – as you keep disposing assets, there's going to be a dilutive impact as well. Susan Givens We don't give guidance on the dividend. We never do. And so, we're not saying something different than what we said in the past. It's just that we have an ongoing conversation with the board. Obviously, selling assets generates proceeds that we hope to reinvest in some fashion. Like we said, that could either be investments, stock, other things, but we're not going to comment and we can't. It's a board reviewed conversation we had this quarter. ... Lee Cooperman So, my conclusion is, since the dividend is above FAD, you're optimistic that FAD will improve? Susan Givens Look, it's hard to say that. Of course, we're hopeful that our FAD improves, but that's hard to – Lee Cooperman Well, that said that what you're making by having a dividend in excess of FAD. Susan Givens Sure, yeah.

Additionally with recent property transactions in the 6.5%-7% range, the NAV is likely higher. The current implied Cap rate of 8.22% seems a tad cheap, even for the issues that are present.

In fact, SNR itself was able to unload properties at significantly better cap rates, and these were "distressed" properties.

So why not go long?

There are two major issues that prevent us from going long. The first is the onerous drag by the external management structure. We have previously shown that SNR has the highest management fees in the sector. This drag will get worse as asset sales reduce revenues but not management fees. Second, it appears that almost all the benefit of the sales above implied cap rates will go to Fortress, the external manager.

Allow us to clarify. In Q2-2017, SNR sold properties worth $33 million.

ASSET SALES In June, the Company completed the sale of two properties for $33.0 million, realizing a gain on sale of $18.3 million. In connection with the sale, the Company repaid $13.2 million of debt.

The same sales resulted in $2.32 million increase in fees to Fortress ($6.75 million from $4.43 million).

The exact amount will depend on the specific rules and Q4-2017 results will have another example with the $296 million of asset sales, but in general asset sales will cost SNR 7-10% of asset price. So if SNR unloaded its entire portfolio at a 7.25% Cap rate, it might pay fortress as much a $3.75 a share in fees. So effective cash left for shareholders will be the current market value of $7.60.

So liquidation does not give much bang for our buck. What about underlying fundamentals?

While demographics are extremely strong, pretty much everyone knows about this story and are building like there is no tomorrow. We prefer to play this sector instead through the king of healthcare REITs.

Conclusion

SNR have fallen to a point where they represent fair value even after accounting for issues and hence we are switching it to a Hold from a Strong Sell. If Fortress aligns its interests with shareholders, there may be good upside for existing shareholders but we are not holding out hope for that.

Senior housing continues to be a sector where favourable demographics have met unrelenting supply. Those wishing to dip their toe here should look Ventas (VTR) where 50% of NOI comes from senior housing. Sabra Healthcare Inc (SBRA) also has good exposure in this sector and might be worth a look. Both stocks have well covered dividends and are significantly better poised to deal with problems that might come up in this sector.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate SNR a hold and at 5.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also short SBRA $20 puts.