Why Facebook Will Continue To Beat The Market In 2018

Facebook's current business model implies that even without the monetization of future products, Facebook is still a cheap stock heading into 2018.

Facebook's purchase of Oculus — for $2bln — could be years away from being profitable.

Although management states that ad load is approaching full capacity on Facebook's main site/app, the future option to monetize WhatsApp, Messanger, and Instagram should pull in more than enough sales to offset any core revenue slowdowns.

Thesis

2018 looks a solid year for Facebook (FB) as more products are set to be monetized, even without the additional revenues, Facebook today remains undervalued by the market.

Facebook's Monetization Continues To Work Remarkably Well

Management often speaks about how they are approaching peak ad load. I see things differently.

I have yet to see someone — on my Facebook feed — complain about ads. In fact, they compliment the user experience. Until this changes, Facebook's current business model is highly sustainable. Revenue growth of up to 50% proves the model works impeccably well, not to mention $20bln in EBITDA, and 55% EBITDA margin. Huge margins for such a large company are rare.

FB EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Social Media Is Here To Stay, And Facebook Remains King

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has failed to produce a successful social media site that could challenge Facebook.

Google has some of the best engineers in the world and controls 95% of search, and they could have — you would think — controlled the social media space quite promptly, however, as you are aware, this is not the case. Google Plus was, and still is a total disaster.

Governments are hitting Google with fines quite frequently; this could eventually lead to the breakup of Google.

For Facebook, on the other hand, the government should want to buddy up with them.

Trump says that Twitter (TWTR) played a large part in his victory. So looking forward, this could be the new fighting space in elections — to make an enemy with something as powerful as Facebook would be a dumb move.

U.S. elections are expensive; the total 2016 election cost equaled to $6,444,253,265.

In 2018, the midterm elections will likely utilize social media more than traditional media — one would assume. So, I would expect a moderate boost to revenue from this additional social media spending in 2018:

Swing states during an election would likely be pretty expensive because there is a higher demand to advertise in those areas. So in this case, $100,000 might buy you 4 million to 5 million targeted impressions. Assuming it would take five ads per person for a message to sink in, that means you'd reach between 800,000 and 1 million highly targeted users. - CNBC

Oculus Sales Still Sluggish

The company's sales of Oculus are — from what I can tell — not performing to management expectations. The VR experience is good today, though impractical and clunky for most people to fully appreciate.

VR will play a large part in the future of gaming as Occulus and other VR products become more streamlined and easy to use. Currently, the whole VR thing is way ahead of its time. It reminds me of the 3D TV phase a few years back - the effort involved just was not worth it for many people. It's fun for the first few weeks, and then you get bored.

Nonetheless, VR will become more integrated into our future; Oculus has potential to be one of the best companies in this field. Facebook's purchase of Oculus for $2bln was still an overpriced transaction in my opinion.

The company would have to sell over 5 million Oculus units to break even, and this is excluding any additional capex and the R&D Oculus requires to keep running.

Although Oculus is positioned well as a brand, more competition and better technology could drive per unit revenue down as more alternatives appear in the market. This would have a negative impact on the Oculus' gross margin.

Facebook Doesn't Need To Issue A Dividend — Yet

FB Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

On the dividend issue. Many people would like the company to start paying a dividend. The company has plenty of cash, right?

But just imagine if Facebook paid a dividend six years back; many of Facebook's extensive purchases might not have been possible or considered. Take Instagram for example; Facebook bought Instagram in 2013 for $1bln. A lot of cash for Facebook back then.

WhatsApp, Messanger, Instagram, and Facebook are all top apps in every app store; this has been the case for years. Mark Zuckerberg and his team are exceptional in allocating capital. Just think how easy it would have been for them to bid and acquire Snapchat (SNAP). Instead, they chose not to.

It would have been brought up during meetings, no doubt. But, they would have seen better and greater opportunities to put that money to work. In fact, Facebook came out with a similar feature to their mobile platform that sent Snapchat's stock crashing. However, I don't think this feature has done too well on Facebook.

Technology is continuously changing, and it's good for a company for having a few billion spare for a rainy day, just in case. Also, Facebook has zero long-term debt.

Facebook Keeps Getting Cheaper, Even Though The Stock Price Is On The Rise

FB data by YCharts

Facebook's P/E has been on the decline since January 2016. It is now hard to determine what investors are willing to pay for Facebook; really, the stock should be priced way above current levels.

For simplicity, let's assume investors are willing to pay 30X for the stock in 2020.

You can see in the model that even with reduced revenue growth, the company produces an upside target of $235.41, or 32% higher than current market prices.

The model implies a slump in growth and no added income form WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook video.

Final note

Facebook will remain a solid investment in 2018, regardless of any slowdowns in revenue growth.

Buy Facebook, with 2018 targets of $235.41.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.