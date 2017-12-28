2 Ways To Play The Cyber Security Theme

An overview of the cyber security sector and investment worthy ideas that are likely to gain due to increase in cyber risk.

Five tech stocks - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet - contribute over 13% to the S&P 500 index, which is a reflection of the world we live in.

As more and more industries (auto, financials, industrial) deploy cloud and IoT solutions in new products and services, the associated cyber risk also increases.

(Source: Kaspersky)

Russia, Vietnam , Germany, US and Brazil are the top 5 most attacked destinations based on Kaspersky cyberthreat real time map.

The world is getting increasingly connected through the internet. While technological advancement provides higher productivity and have several positive benefits for its users, there are some inherent threats lurking simply a click away. In today’s world, no particular technology is completely foolproof and almost every technology is vulnerable and could be under threat by a group of hackers.

With recent proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT), there are already a billions of connected devices; and this is just the beginning. Gartner projects 20 billion IoT devices by 2020. With that kind of hyper connectivity, your bank account, mobile, car, television and even traffic signals, power plants, flights, missiles, satellites, etc. could be vulnerable. A threat of such nature is much more significant than even the biggest data breaches, be it Equifax or Uber that we have encountered. Imagine driving a car (not an autonomous one) and losing complete control over it or imagine terrorists getting access to nuclear power stations or flight management systems, it would be real panic situation (demo).

There are economic cost associated with such cyber attacks as well. The Hiscox Cyber Report suggested that cyber crime cost the global economy over $450 billion in 2016 and most companies are ill-prepared to face such kind of an epidemic. An instance of data breach at Equifax (EFX) resulted in 35% decline in the stock price within a week. Now, imagine a few hundred cars of a leading manufacturer being hacked simultaneously causing accidents, injuries and loss of lives. What will happen to the stock price of the company and more importantly, how many of us are willing to buy cars from that manufacturer in the future?

The cyber security market size is almost USD 100 billion and comprises of two segments: services and products. Services can again be broadly classified in two sub segments - corporate and consumer. Gartner predicts the industry to grow by 30% in the next four years.

The index composition also reflects the kind of dependence we have on the connected world. Over the last few decades, technology is one of the sectors whose weighting has drastically increased in the composition of the S&P 500 (SPY). Today, top five constituents of the index - Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG / GOOGL) - contributes over 13%, which is a reflection of the digital world we live in. Many active fund managers are overweight these stocks as they have handsomely outperformed the index in the last few years.

(Source: Ritholtz)

If you are over exposed to the digital theme in your portfolio, there are two ways to cyber secure your portfolio.

HACK ETF (HACK) - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

It is one of its kind ETF in the market that focuses exclusively on cyber security. It was launched on 11/12/14 and tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cyber security. As most of the companies from this industry are relatively small in market capitalization, the fund itself has a small-cap bias.

The portfolio comprises of 42 stocks with weighted average market capitalization of $15.35B. Over 85% of the portfolio is invested in the United States, followed by 7% in the United Kingdom and 6% in Japan. Apart from software and IT services, which is the bulk of the portfolio, it also has almost 10% allocation to communications and networking and 2% to aerospace and defense.

The top 10 holdings constitute 46% of the portfolio with Akamai Technologies being the largest holding with over 5%. In the top 10 holdings of the portfolio, three stocks - Akamai, Cisco and Juniper - are not directly related to cyber security. All these firms are indirect beneficiaries from the growing threats on the internet and have some products/services that cater to cloud security.

If you own the S&P 500 index, you already have a small exposure to cyber security plays through Akamai (AKAM), Cisco (CSCO), Juniper (JNPR), Symantec (SYMC), F5 Networks (FFIV) and VeriSign (VRSN). The cumulative weighting of these securities is slightly above 1% to the S&P 500 index, while its contribution to the HACK ETF is about 20%.

The P/E and P/B of HACK ETF are 161 and 5.04 respectively, while its dividend yield is 0.65%. The fund is reasonably liquid with an average daily dollar volume of $7.82M and has asset under management of $1.14B. Given its unique nature and being the first cyber security fund in the market, the fund charges an above average expense ratio of 0.60%.

A portfolio of three stocks: F-Secure (OTCPK:FSOYF), Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY) and Check Point (CHKP)

The cyber security industry is characterized by rapid technological advances, new internet applications, changes in customer requirements and frequent product upgrades. Hence, most of the companies in this industry are plagued with poor return ratios resulting from poor profitability and high fixed costs. One of the reasons of high P/E for the HACK ETF is negative EPS reported by many firms in the industry. Some of the firms have even negative EBITDA as shown in the table below.

(Source: WSJ)

These three firms are well managed in terms of their financial performance over the past decade with consistent double digit ROEs and have delivered moderate growth rates. The stocks have performed in line with the broader NASDAQ composite in the last five years.

(Source: Author based on data from WVB)

(Source: Author based on data from WVB and historical exchange rates)

(Source: Google Finance)

F-Secure

F-secure Corporation is a Finnish cyber security company founded almost three decades back by Risto Siilasmaa, who is the Chairman of both Nokia and F-Secure. F-secure experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company. F-secure won the Best Protection Award from AV-TEST, one of the leading independent testing institute for the fifth time in 2016, a feat no other security company has ever achieved. Being a European firm, it derives over 77% of its total sales from Europe.

(Source: F-Secure Annual Report 2016)

One of the most distinguishing features of F-Secure is that despite low growth and declining profitability in the business, the company has been able to grow through its internal accruals and have no history with debt. Even today, with a market capitalization of around €638M, the company has a cash pile of over €90M. Despite the consistent cash drag, the company has delivered over 20% return on equity (ROE) for the entire last decade which is unrivaled in the industry. It is also amongst the very few companies in this industry to reward shareholders with consistent dividends for the entire last decade. The company has a history of generating over €20M in operating cash flows for the last decade.

Although F-Secure is one of the largest cyber security firms in Europe, it is quite smaller in comparison to its American peers. At the current price, F-Secure is trading above its historical mean and median valuations. Given the underlying growth rate, from a fundamental valuation perspective as well, the stock appears to be expensive. However, given the valuation of its peers, F-Secure appears to be fairly valued with an EV/EBITDA of around 20.

Trend Micro

Trend Micro is a Japanese multinational cyber security firm founded in Los Angeles in 1989 but with its global headquarters in Tokyo. It has grown over the years organically and also through a series of acquisition across the globe. It provides cloud security for customers of VMWare, AWS, Microsoft Azure, HP and IBM cloud. In 2014, Trend Micro began a three year partnership with INTERPOL to share information on cyber crime threats. Trend Micro was named as 'Leaders' in Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms by Gartner in 2015 and 2016 consecutively.

(Source: Annual Report 2016)

Being a Japanese firm, it derives bulk of its business from Japan but it also derives 26% of sales from the US. Trend Micro also has a history of maintaining a debt-free balance sheet and rewarding shareholders with annual dividends. With a market cap of around $8B, it has over a billion dollars in cash and equivalents. It has delivered an average ROE of 16% in the last decade with that cash drag.

Trend Micro is also trading above its historical mean and median valuations, but the underlying growth rate in the business has never been so strong. For the first 9 months of 2017, its sales were up 13.5% and profits were up by 17.5% led by strong performance in North America, APAC (ex-Japan) and Latam.

Check Point

Check Point Software Technologies is an Israeli firm headquartered in Tel Aviv but derives bulk of the business from US and Europe. Check Point offers a complete security architecture from networks to mobile to over 100,000 organizations across the globe. The firm has won multiple industry awards over its two decade long history.

(Source: Annual Report 2016)

The firm is amongst the fastest growing firms in the industry and has delivered over 10% CAGR growth over the last decade. The firm has managed to stay clear of any kind of debt and is also averse to cash dividends. However, it has consistently rewarded shareholders by repurchasing its own shares. In the last three years, the management bought back shares worth $2.7B and had similar repurchase programs in the past as well.

Check Point has delivered an average ROE of 18% in the last decade and has improved ROE in the last few years. Despite spending billions in the repurchase program, it still has over a billion dollars in cash on its books. At a market cap of $17B, the firm is trading near its all time high valuations. Although the revenue growth rate in recent past has declined to single digit, EPS growth has been in double digit aided by the buyback program.

A portfolio of these three well managed companies offers great geographical diversification given their strong presence in different parts of the world.

However, in terms of valuations both options aren't cheap. There is limited margin on safety for new investors getting in these stocks or ETF. But one should definitely keep them on radar and accumulate them on declines to gain from increasing cyber risk.

