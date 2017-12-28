Two Pieces Of Advice For 2018

As S&P (SPY) is poised to end this year with an approximate 20% rally (including dividends), the vast majority of investors feel really satisfied with their portfolios. This is prominent in a recent interview of some SA authors, who unanimously boasted of their returns and stated that they would not change a thing in their strategy. Nevertheless, as the ongoing bull market is already the second longest in history and cannot continue forever, I feel the need to offer two pieces of advice to help investors navigate more easily whenever they enter rough waters.

Build your portfolio with the appropriate amount of risk

Most investors have a 100% US stock portfolio. They claim that stocks perform much better than bonds in the long run and hence there is no alternative. However, while such a portfolio may be the right choice for some investors, it is not for all investors. Those who are trying to reach their retirement goal with minimum savings are not likely to achieve their goal. Therefore, they are justified taking the risk of being invested only in stocks, hoping to achieve the long-term 8.6% annual return of S&P.

On the other hand, investors who are close to their desired retirement amount and have several years ahead until retirement do not need to take the risk of being fully invested in stocks. For instance, thanks to the ongoing bull market and some great choices, my portfolio has quintupled in the last five and a half years. As a result, I am now only about 30% off my retirement goal at only 41 years old. Therefore, I do not need to take an excessive amount of risk. That’s why my portfolio now consists of corporate bonds that yield about 6% on average. For instance, I have bought the 20-year bonds of Yum Brands (YUM), which currently yield 6% per year. The high yield has resulted from the aggressive distributions to the shareholders so it has presented a great investing opportunity; if things take a turn for the worse, the company can eliminate its buybacks and its dividend long before its bondholders face a problem. As a side note, I embellish the total yield of my portfolio with the sale of out-of-the-money put options of solid stocks, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Philip Morris (PM). In this way, I am poised to reach my retirement goal in 3-4 years with a low amount of risk.

Some investors will claim that they prefer to remain fully invested in stocks because the stock market has always rewarded investors in the long run, as it has always rebounded after bear markets. However, while this is mostly true, the Great Depression financially destroyed millions of people and it took 3 decades only to break even (of course no one had the courage to remain invested so long to break even). And while that disaster occurred almost a century ago, there is no guarantee that a prolonged recession will never occur again.

In fact, the US debt has steadily risen in the last decade and now stands at 106% of GDP. When Greece went bankrupt, its debt was 125% of GDP. To be clear, I am not saying that US is about to face a financial disaster anytime soon. On the other hand, it may very well face a prolonged recession at some point in the future. Consequently, it is a great mistake to view stocks as low-risk securities, despite their excellent performance in the last 9 years. Even in the almost decade-long bull market, several stocks have gone bankrupt or have imparted devastating losses to their shareholders. Examples are oil producers, such as Linn Energy, and off-shore drillers, such as Seadrill (SDRL).

All in all, investors should only take the minimum amount of risk that they need to achieve their retirement goal. If they take more risk, they may achieve their goal sooner but they also increase the odds of never achieving it.

Stop trying to time the market

This has been one of the most rewarding bull markets in history but it has also been one of the most hated ones. Since its very beginning, numerous investors, including “experts”, have been trying to call its top, only to be ridiculed soon after. Consequently, they have missed the life-changing returns of a generational bull market.

The market is so unpredictable in the short term that it is a loser’s game to try to time it. That’s why the two legendary investors, Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch, have repeatedly admitted that they cannot time it. Therefore, investors should stop trying to predict the next bear market or recession. Instead they should direct all their efforts on building a solid portfolio, with the appropriate risk/reward profile, which will suit their risk tolerance and their financial goals. If they build their portfolio in this way, they will be able to remain fully invested during bull and bear markets, without being tempted to time the market.

Otherwise, if they take on too much risk, they will probably throw in the towel in the first bear market and will repurchase their holdings when the sentiment improves, at much higher prices. In other words, assuming too much risk usually results in selling low and buying high. Obviously this is not a promising long-term strategy.

Those who try to predict the next correction in order to boost their returns should also take into account the time cost of being on the sidelines. While investors remain on the sidelines, hoping for a better entry point, they forgo the dividends paid by stocks and the interest payments of bonds. Therefore, the longer they wait for an opportune price the deeper the correction they need in order to make up for the foregone dividends and interest payments.

For instance, those who target a 10% correction of Coca-Cola (KO) have been waiting on the sidelines for more than a year. During this period, they have missed 3.2% annual dividends. Therefore, they need the stock price to fall by at least 3.2% only to breakeven. Even worse, they miss the income that would be generated from the reinvestment of the dividends. Moreover, as time goes by and the stock does not plunge, the time cost of this strategy keeps getting worse.

The bottom line

In the second-longest bull market in history, almost every strategy seems to be working perfectly. As a result, most investors are absolutely satisfied with their strategy and ignore their mistakes and the potential risks of their portfolio. Nevertheless, a bull market cannot go on forever and the next bear market will reveal all the weaknesses of every single portfolio and strategy. Therefore, I advise investors to consider the above two pieces of advice, which can greatly help them improve their long-term performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long YUM bonds.