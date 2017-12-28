This Promising REIT Has A 7.8% Covered Yield And 12% Upside

Shares are undervalued and should be able to trade at ~12.5x core FFO.

The REIT has grown its portfolio, NOI and core FFO/share at a fast clip since its IPO in 2010.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is an underrated real estate investment trust in my opinion that has potential to increase its valuation multiple while providing income investors with a stable stream of dividend income. Whitestone REIT is active in high-growth, high-potential markets, and has robust dividend coverage stats for an eight percent yielder. An investment in Whitestone REIT comes with an attractive, covered 7.8 percent yield and monthly distribution frequency.

Whitestone REIT is a smaller, yet promising REIT in the increasingly crowded REIT sector. While most investors would consider buying large real estate investment trusts like Realty Income, Corp. (O) or National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), smaller REITs like Whitestone REIT make attractive value propositions, too.

Whitestone REIT - An Overview

Whitestone REIT has come a long way since its IPO in August 2010. The REIT has aggressively grown its real estate presence in the U.S. through acquisitions. At the end of the September quarter, Whitestone REIT had 72 properties comprising 6.6 million square feet in its real estate portfolio.

Source: Whitestone REIT Investor Presentation

Whitestone REIT typically invests in markets with strong economic fundamentals, for instance above-average population growth.

Source: Whitestone REIT

High household income is another factor of importance for Whitestone REIT in deciding whether or not to invest in a certain location.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Strong NOI and FFO Growth

Whitestone REIT relies heavily on acquisitions to drive NOI and FFO growth, and there is nothing wrong with that. What's important is that Whitestone REIT has grown its net operating income and FFO/share at a fast clip in the past, without sacrificing its good dividend coverage.

Here's how much Whitestone REIT has spent on acquisitions since 2011.

Source: Whitestone REIT

I have compiled Whitestone REIT's NOI figures since 2011 in this chart right here. Annual growth: ~27 percent.

Source: Whitestone REIT

And here's Whitestone REIT's core FFO/share growth. Annual growth: ~9 percent.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Improving Portfolio Performance

Whitestone REIT has enhanced its capital efficiency by improving portfolio occupancy rates and growing rents from its lease portfolio.

Whitestone REIT's same-store NOI growth has been above-average, too, which is a reflection of the REIT's selection of lease assets in high-potential markets.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Enhanced, More Diversified Capital Structure

Whitestone's capital structure has also improved (i.e. it has become more diversified) since the company became a publicly traded company in 2010.

Source: Whitestone REIT

There are no near-term debt maturities that investors have to worry about.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Dividend Coverage

Whitestone REIT covers its dividend with core funds from operations fairly easily, and it has done so for a while. The REIT has consistently overearned its dividend with core FFO in the last nine quarters (average core FFO: $0.33/share, cumulative dividend each quarter: $0.285/share). The core FFO payout ratio has fluctuated between 84 and 92 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

What To Expect Going Forward

Whitestone REIT is committed to making additional acquisitions in its core markets in order to grow NOI and FFO. Since the REIT's focus is on high-growth, high-potential real estate markets in Arizona and Texas, investors should expect more acquisition announcements in these areas in 2018.

Whitestone REIT has also had success in improving its capital efficiency through acquisitions. Though past success is no guarantee for future success, it is nonetheless a strong indicator. Going forward, I expect Whitestone REIT to selectively acquire new properties at attractive cap rates (just like it did in the past) that have the potential to increase the REIT's annual base rent, NOI and FFO/share.

Source: Whitestone REIT

While acquisitions are a preferred way for the REIT to grow cash flow, they can also disappoint. Though this hasn't been a major issue for Whitestone REIT in the past it surely is a risk factor that could be a drag on company performance going forward. Another risk factor would be a downturn in local real estate markets in Arizona and Texas which could negatively affect Whitestone REIT's operational performance as well.

Valuation

Whitestone REIT has guided for its core funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.29-$1.34/share in 2017, meaning the REIT's current market valuation implies an ~11.2x 2017e core FFO multiple.

Given the fast pace of FFO/share and above-average same-store NOI growth (while maintaining good dividend coverage stats), I can see Whitestone REIT selling for a core FFO multiple somewhere in the range of ~12-13x. This implies a fair value/price target range of $15.78-$17.10. Taking the midpoint, $16.43, leaves ~12 percent upside on the table.

Whitestone REIT is a relatively small REIT with an equity value of only $562 million, meaning the company has much more potential to grow its valuation through acquisitions than a more mature REIT. Currently, Whitestone REIT has a 1.6x book value multiple which can expand as the company acquires new properties in 2018.

WSR data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Whitestone REIT has done a good job since its IPO. The REIT relies heavily on acquisitions to drive cash flow growth, and that's fine. Whitestone REIT's portfolio assets, NOI and FFO have all grown at a fast clip since 2010, and the real estate investment trust's dividend coverage hasn't suffered. Further, the REIT is still quite affordable, and the monthly distribution frequency is the added icing on the cake. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

