Review Of 2017 Market Themes

Periodically taking the time to formulate your own investment themes can be a valuable tool to framing your market expectations and setting your tactical asset allocation.

In this article, I will review the performance of my 2017 market themes. Understanding what I got wrong can help inform my process for formulating my 2018 market themes, which I am in the process of authoring. My 2017 themes are in italics below, followed by a brief discussion of how the theme played out over the course of the year.

U.S. Pro-Growth Policies or Empty Promises?

Tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and selective deregulation would boost near-term U.S. growth. The extent of their long-term impacts on economic growth would be dependent on the fiscal multiplier and degree of deficit financing. The recent market rally has priced in an increasing probability that pro-growth policies are passed into law, but policy prescriptions and timing remain far from certain. We will see pro-growth policies, but I believe the market is too optimistic on their implementation at this point.

Ultimately, the Republican-controlled Congress and executive branch was able to pass new tax legislation late in the year. We have yet to see the economic impact of these policies. Despite the delays in getting the domestic legislative agenda enacted, the synchronous global recovery strengthened in 2017, emboldened in part by optimism for the world's largest economy (in nominal terms).

A Turning Point for Europe?

A weaker Euro, a potential for a growth pickup in the key U.S. export market, and still easy monetary policy could support European businesses. As has been the case for nearly the past decade in Europe, uncertainty remains elevated. Externally, U.S. trade policy and its commitment to NATO in the face of a flexing Russia are emerging issues. Internally, the EU must contend with a looming Brexit and the prospect of more political disruption given looming elections. Europe remains at an inflection point - there is a path towards the growth needed to grease structural reforms and heal the banking system, and a dark path towards further fracturing of the European experiment and weakness in the periphery.

European assets posted strong gains in the face of a stronger euro. The potential for disruptive elections were assuaged by the election of more centrist, market-friendly governments committed to keeping the European Union intact. While Russia was indeed topical in 2017, it was not due to aggression on the continent. Brexit remains unresolved, but a quickened pace of growth can cure a lot of the continent's structural ills.

Little Trouble in Big China?

To continue to rebalance its economy from an export-led economy dependent on state investment spending to one tied more directly to the domestic consumer, China will need firm global economic growth… and a weaker currency. The latter directly contradicts the campaign goals of President-Elect Trump, and could potentially increase tensions between the world's two largest economies, which could lead to a pickup in market volatility. Chinese capital outflows and the pace of debt growth will also bear monitoring.

China did indeed see firm global economic growth, but the currency strengthened meaningfully versus the U.S. dollar, mitigating tension between the two pre-eminent global powers. After fiery political rhetoric on the campaign trail, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping appear to have cemented a surprisingly warm personal relationship that could reduce tensions between the two economic giants. A tricky economic rebalancing and unchecked debt growth in China remain systematic risks for the global economy, but this risk remained well contained in 2017.

The Emerging Market Phoenix

Relatively low valuations compared to U.S. assets, depressed currencies, and the prospect of a positive feedback loop from an uptick in developed market growth could combine to be constructive for emerging market assets. Counterbalancing these positive tailwinds is the slowing path of globalization and the potential for trade conflicts borne out of a more isolationist America.

Emerging markets posted their best returns since the beginning of the global economic recovery in 2009, driven by healthy global growth and a contained dollar. While the U.S. did pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership very early in Trump's presidency, the U.S. did not impose substantive actions that would have triggered a reduction in global trade flows.

The Monetary to Fiscal Handoff

The post-crisis period in global capital markets has been dominated by extraordinary monetary accommodation. With the United States normalizing the fed funds rates, and questions about the efficacy of further easing in Europe and Japan, the era of supportive monetary policy is coming to an end. Global central bankers have long hoped for austere fiscal policies to be rescinded in favor of fiscal stimulus and structural reforms. The path is visible in the U.S., but will it be tread in 2017?

The Federal Reserve continued its policy normalization with three 25bp rate increases in 2017. In Europe, Mario Draghi began to curtail asset purchases without a replay of the "taper tantrum" that waylaid U.S. markets in late 2013. There has been limited fiscal stimulus, but strong global growth has allowed for a relaxation of monetary support without market disruption.

Do High Multiples Portend Low Returns?

While markets appear optimistic at the prospect of a pick-up in economic growth from increased fiscal stimulus, elevated equity multiples and still historically low interest rates suggest forward returns for stocks and bonds will be weaker than in the early phase of this prolonged cyclical recovery. Some of the gains from economic expansion have already been pulled forward by financial markets.

Stocks roared throughout the globe in 2017, driven by strong earnings growth and moderately expanding multiples. Safe haven bond markets struggled in 2017, but strong asset markets propelled credit spreads of riskier bonds tighter. Growing up in the Midwest, occasionally the farmers would be pleasantly surprised by a bumper crop that yielded an unusually productive harvest. Seemingly late into the post-crisis economic expansion, global markets saw a "bumper year" of very strong gains.

Known Unknowns and Other Surprises

While the largest questions remain around the trade and geopolitical policies of the incoming U.S. administration, other known uncertainties remain - both domestically and globally. The smoothness of the path of Chinese growth, the pace of Fed normalization, the impacts of Brexit, and European elections are all risks the market is dynamically pricing. Volatility tends to cluster, and we are likely to see some volatility events in 2017 that are less readily anticipated by financial markets, much as we experienced in 2016.

Both equity and rate volatility was historically subdued in 2017. While we saw frequent headlines on the political front, it did not translate into financial market volatility.

Summary

Asset allocation decisions are the predominant drivers of portfolio performance. Risk tolerance and investment horizons vary for each investor; hopefully, the publication of my personal themes can help investors frame their own market thesis with respect to their own portfolio constraints in this challenging market environment characterized by all-time high market levels and a wider distribution of future outcomes.

Risky assets outperformed my projections in 2017, and volatility was unusually subdued. Global assets produced their best returns since at least 2013, and their best risk-adjusted returns since 2009.

In an upcoming article, I will lay out the 2018 themes that will underpin my asset allocation decisions. As always, constructive feedback on these themes is welcome as we collectively look to "seek alpha".

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.