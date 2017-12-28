Skyworks - A Long Term Buy On Long-Term Trends

Introduction

With so many possible plays in the semiconductor sector one may overlook Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) for a multitude of other opportunities such as Micron (MU) or Sierra Wireless (SWIR). While each of these stocks has their own characteristics that may make them attractive, I think SWKS, if not one of your holdings already, deserves serious consideration. Even after climbing over 27% YTD and outpacing the S&P by a little over 8%, there is much more room for this stock to run into the next 5+ years.

Yahoo Finance

Company Financials & Reliance on Apple

At the end of Q4 the company remained debt-free on the balance sheet and delivered record revenues of $984.6 million which was up 18% YoY and also increased EPS 15% to $1.51 YoY while generating $425.4 million in cash flows from operations. Overall the top line saw an 11% increase to $3.7 billion. Driving this growth are the wins for the company outside of the smartphone market as the company works to shift away from its largest source of income, Apple (AAPL). With chips found in smart thermostats, security systems, drones, and in automobiles the company continues to diversify its revenue streams.

Even with these notable positives, the share price has dropped off notably since reporting these results in early November and whether investors were expecting more or some perhaps decided to take profits, I am not totally sure. But I did I happily scoop up a half position of shares just under $96/share on December 19th.

Yahoo Finance

Dividends

While not central to my investing thesis, I think it’s important to note the potential of Skyworks' dividend. While it is by no means significant at only at 1.34% at the time of this writing, I would be remiss to not point out some facts that point to the likelihood of the dividend growing significantly in the future to a point where it could throw off a yield in excess of 3%. Skyworks boosted the dividend by 14% this year and had increases of 100% in 2015 and 8% in 2016. These increases substantial and are purposeful as the company has strong financials and wants to return 40-50% of FCF through share buybacks and dividends. Better yet, the company currently has a payout ratio of only 24% (based on $5.41 EPS GAAP FY17 and $1.28 in dividends paid), which leaves plenty of breathing room for future increases. If bought today solely for growth purposes, you may happily end up with a nice yield on cost 3 years down the road and may hold the stock just for dividends while the share price appreciates.

Macro Trends

There is no denying the macro trend of a more connected world that will require more advanced networks to transmit the masses of data. Today there are more connected devices than ever before with smart homes, cars, and appliances to name a few and it’s a trend I don’t see slowing down any time soon. I myself have a smart thermostat, water leak detector, and lighting in my home and don’t plan on going back to the traditional means. Ericsson forecasts 20 billion IOT devices by 2023, with 1.8 billion of them in the “cellular connections” category, which will have around 500 million at the end of 2017.

Going hand in hand with the Internet of Things, 5G networks are coming, and companies like Verizon (VZ) are looking to upgrade their networks as soon as 2018. This specifically bodes well for SWKS as the company’s 5G chips are more profitable than those currently used on slower networks. These networks will be pivotal for next generation IOT devices requiring stable, secure, and highly-reliable network connections. SWKS has the financial strength required to provide this crucial connection and is looking to scale effectively as demand for 5G products ramps up in the coming years.

Conclusion

With a strong balance sheet, a commitment to returning cash to shareholders, and with macro trends looking quite favorable SWKS can be held for years to come with few worries while the dividend grows and the share price appreciates. At 17.6 PE TTM as of this writing and only a forward PE of 12.02, SWKS is trading mostly on the company’s dependence related to AAPL which I think is overblown. Many people are missing the forest for the trees in this case, not seeing the bigger picture of the future, or they may not be patient enough to wait 3+ years. Whatever the reason, those who are looking for a stock with growth potential in both share price and dividend payments would be wise to consider Skyworks Solutions for a long term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SWIR