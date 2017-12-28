10 Thoughts On New Bond Market Record

Ten observations on this milestone are made with implications for equities, sector positioning, and short and long-term strategic positioning in credit.

This article examines the current spread level versus June 2007 when the index last traded at the same spread level.

While trading in the dealer-based investment grade corporate bond market has slowed around the holiday, the Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Corporate Index (LQD) hit a notable post-crisis milestone. Closing at a spread of just 93 basis points over similarly matched Treasuries, investment grade corporate bond spreads reached their tightest levels in more than a decade.

Below are ten observations from this recent notable print:

Investment grade corporate bond spreads over Treasuries have not been this tight since June 20th, 2007, just days before the failure of Bear Stearns hedge funds marked the unofficial start of the subprime crisis.

When spreads were last at this level, the yield-to-worst on the index was 6.07%. Today, it stands at just 3.30%. Even as the Federal Reserve begins to normalize monetary policy, the financing advantage for creditworthy companies is still stark.

Even as earnings yields on stocks have compressed as multiples have expanded, they still offer a premium to financing rates, allowing the profitable financing of the healthy share repurchases we have seen in recent years.

It is no wonder than 2017 will mark a record number of gross issuance of investment grade corporate bonds. Despite this avalanche of supply, spreads have managed to drive to new year-to-date and post-crisis tights.

Since 2017, the benchmark-eligible bonds in the aforementioned index have exploded to $4.9 trillion, rising from $1.7T when spreads were last this tight in the summer of 2007.

The composition of the index has also drifted. When we were last at these spread levels, the index was nearly 26% AAA and AA bonds. Today, that figure stands at just over 10%. Bonds rated BBB have risen from 36% to nearly 48%. This suggests a deterioration in quality despite spreads trading at similar levels.

Part of this change in ratings mix is the re-rating of the financial sector. Much of that industry was viewed as nearly risk-free from the rating agencies in mid-2007. The failure of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual, and the near failure of other leading financials, caused the rating agencies to reassess financial credit ratings and their implied government support.

We have seen the share of financials fall from 42% of the index to under 32% of the index today. Improvements in macroprudential regulation have boosted capital ratios and improved liquidity of financial institutions. As leverage has receded at banks, industrial companies have re-leveraged, replacing all of the lost share of financial debt in the index.

Over that time horizon, we have seen the debt of healthcare/pharma issuers rise to 9% of the index from just over 3%. Energy companies doubled their debt share to over 9% as well. Similarly, tech companies, influenced by the former tax policy which trapped funds overseas, used debt financing and interest-sharing to bring some funds back to the U.S. tax-free. The growth of tech, and the resultant increase in debt pushed the sector from 2.5% of the index to 8.7% today. As I wrote in Debt Growth and Sector Performance, this increase in debt can be negative for future bond and stock performance.

While spreads are now at a decade tight, corporate credit spreads tend to exhibit momentum. Historically, corporate credit spreads have also done well in December and January, periods marked by lower primary supply. These technical factors offer supportive near-term tailwinds despite the longer-term headwinds of the current valuation.

Over the course of 2017, investment grade corporate bond spreads have moved inside of historical averages. Investors who have stayed engaged in this tightening credit market, even with spreads below historical averages, have been rewarded with strongly positive excess returns. I hope this examination of the current spread environment in comparison to the last time we were at this level is instructive to Seeking Alpha readers. The index is lower quality (and longer duration), but is back to trading as tight as any point in the last decade. Attractive financing markets have been a boon to corporations, and still offer attractive and readily available financing even with the modest increase in short-term rates. While corporate credit spreads tend to exhibit momentum in the short-run, this new post-crisis milestone suggests we are inching ever closer to the end of the business cycle that will prompt wider trading levels.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.