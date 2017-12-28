Argentine Companies To Invest In 2018: Despegar.Com Corp.

This investment recommendation intends to focus and develop a long-term, fundamental-driven commentary with a view on the key fundamentals, earnings analysis, and opportunities ahead of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP). The brief note is structured with the company background, a business model review, earnings analysis with share price and dividend performance, valuation, associated investment risks, and concluding remarks.

1. Company Background

Despegar.com, Corp. is the leading online travel company in Latin America, known by two brands; Despegar, the global brands, and Decolar, the Brazil brand. Leading online travel companies provide comprehensive product offerings, including airline tickets, hotel reservations, and other travel related products via a digital marketplace and also generate income via advertising revenue.

Decolar.com, the current holding company, was formed in 1999 as a Delaware-based corporation and started business operations as the leading online travel agency company in Latin America inclusive of what are now both the key trademarks of "Despegar.com," "Decolar.com" and "Decolar.com.br," or entire business operation. Despegar.com, Corp., the current holding company, was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on February 2017. Subsequent to the new incorporation and corporate structure, shareholders realigned their holdings to reflect the new holding and operating company structure, that is Decolar.com (operating company) becoming a wholly-owned-subsidiary of Despegar.com, Corp. (holding company). The executive office of the company is located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has operating subsidiaries in over 20 countries, most of them located in different regions of Latin America, inclusive but not limited to: Argentina, Venezuela, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia.

Post-consolidation of the corporate structure, the firm completed its initial public offering ("IPO") on September 20th, 2017, at the NYSE for 12.77 million shares priced at $26.00 per share for net proceeds amounting to US$254 million. The share price closed at US$27.61 on December 27th, 2017. The company is backed by elite investment houses such as Tiger Global Management and General Atlantic Partners, and a stable online travel company called Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Executive management, independent directors, and professionals working in senior echelons of senior management are characterized by top grade corporate experience, high-quality formation and business pedigree, and experience successfully executing highly complex projects in local and international environments. A highly detailed business school case study is also available on the company.

The IPO proceeds of US$254 will allow the firm to grow via organic growth and target acquisitions. The allotted beneficial ownership will be key in correcting management and investment decisions from the past in the coming investment horizon. All in all, the outlook of the company is strong. With more cash in hand, the firm will be able to invest in highly skilled personnel to develop product and contain a strong operational efficiency in really tough markets. It is backed by top-tier investment firms (Tiger Global Management LLC and General Atlantic Partners) and elite management know-how (Expedia, Inc.). We suggest taking a small but prudent position in the company and holding the investment until more material developments; categorically, the regularization of the IPO in the quarters to come. Based on our model, we believe that the share price is undervalued and reach US$46.57, and thus, our recommendation is to BUY the asset at its current value of US$27.61 as on December 26th, 2017, and HOLD the security for the next 12 months.

2. Business Model

DESP is a web-based travel agency and has a comprehensive product offering including sales of airline tickets, access to car rental companies, hotel bookings, and other travel-related products enabling consumers to find, compare, and alphabetize themselves on respective travel products accordingly through the marketplace. It also provides the network of travel suppliers a technology platform so that they can distribute their products through the marketplace.

The firm has grown significantly in terms of revenue since its founding in 1999 despite economic uncertainty and currency fluctuations. The business is organized contains two segments: i). Air, and ii). Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products. The Air revenue stream consists of the sale of airline tickets, and the Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products consists of travel packages, car rentals, hotel bookings, bus tickets, and travel insurance.

Source: "F1 SEC Filing for IPO - Despegar Corp."

The business model hinges upon generating fees, commissions, and incentive commissions at the time of sale. DESP generates service fees paid from customers and incentive payments paid by suppliers which interact in the platform. An additional source of income is the revenue generated from the sale of third-party advertisements on the website, or more particularly media advertisements. The business model is driven by high growth in user acquisition, maximizing retention and reducing the churn rate, and then measured on gross transactions and revenue-per-transaction trades. Despite this, changes in product mix and new product offerings are continuous and the fee structure and commissions vary significantly by product.

i). Earnings Analysis

Source: "F1 SEC Filing for IPO - Despegar Corp."

Op-Co - P&L: DESP derives its revenues via the Air segment and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products segment.

In December 31, 2015, DESP generated revenue of $421.7 million; $219.8 million from Air and $218.8 million from Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. In the year ended December 31, 2016, DESP generated revenue of $411.2 million; $205.7 million from Air and $205.4 million from Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. DESP has gradually and incrementally increased the quantum of top line, gross profit, operating margins, and net income.

For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:

• Revenue was $411.2 million and $421.7 million, respectively;

• operating income/(loss) was $35.1 million and $(54.4) million, respectively; and

• net income/(loss) was $17.8 million and $(85.3) million, respectively.

In 2015, 50% of the revenue was generated from the Air segment and 50% of the revenue was generated from the Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products segment, respectively. In 2016, 52.1% of the revenue was generated from the Air segment and 47.9% was generated from the Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products segment, respectively. The composition of representing a balanced view in terms of business product lines and business segments.

Source: Created by Author

Investment - Capital Expenditures: The IPO was filed to raise capital destined primarily for general corporate purposes including meeting working capital needs, ensuring sufficient cash reserves for business expansion, and including the consideration of certain acquisitions and strategic opportunities where necessary. Net IPO proceeds were equivalent to US$254.3 million. We forecast investment in operating expenses primarily in selling and marketing expenditures and technology and product development, particularly online advertising and product to increase number of transactions, and gross bookings for high-margin product portfolios.

Financing - Capital Structure: As per the F1 Sec, filings DESP has no debt. Should DESP choose to evaluate accretive investments and take them on forward, it would do so via proceeds from the IPO offering, bank financing, or issuance of a combination of debt or equity.

Legal - Tax: DESP operates in multiple geographies and thus must adopt different statutory taxation rates. Despegar.com is subject to a U.S. Federal income tax on its worldwide income and that equates to 35%. At other jurisdictions, Brazil and Argentina primarily, the statutory income tax rates are 34% and 35%, respectively. The income tax component in the 2015 and 2016 P&L statements includes effective tax, deferred tax, and withholding tax. Moving forward, it will be important for the company to use its existing corporate tax structure to optimize its high tax payments; there are over 20 tax regimes across the markets that DESP is located in.

ii). Share Price Performance

Since its initial public offering, the share price has appreciated indicating a gain of 6.19%, or 0.06x from US$26.00 in the company's debut on September 20th, 2017, to US$27.61 as of December 27th, 2017. At the time of drafting this investment proposal, the share price would have been completed ~67 days of active trading in the markets.

The market capitalization in these last couple days has been hovering around the ~US$1.9 billion mark.

Source: Created by Author

iii). Dividend Policy

The right of ordinary shareholders, post the recent IPO, is to have an equal share in any dividend paid by DESP which may be declared from time to time by the board of directors. Management's intention is to retain earnings and reinvest into the development and growth of the operations to expand the business rather than paying dividends on the ordinary shares in the foreseeable future.

3. Valuation

Methodology

A DCF valuation methodology was chosen given the company's predominant business model, which is driven primarily by recurring income generated by the marketplace operation. Based on our model, we believe that predictability, amount, timing, size, magnitude, and direction of the cash flow can be reliably predicted for the business on the basis of historical trends, nonetheless a comparable analysis with industry-like peers would also be a positive contribution.

Source: Created by Author

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Our base case analysis, with a WACC of 18% based on existing a Terminal FCF growth rate of 2%, produced an implied target share price of US$46,57.

Here are our operating assumptions:

Time Horizon: Based on the actuals of two years, pre-IPO, the time horizon utilized for the projections of the earnings was five years, inclusive of 2017. The information was extracted from the public filings of the company. We believe that the online travel business is poised for growth in the medium to long term due to the corresponding increases in registered users, gross transactions traded, and total volume of payments in the marketplace within the LatAm region.

Based on the actuals of two years, pre-IPO, the time horizon utilized for the projections of the earnings was five years, inclusive of 2017. The information was extracted from the public filings of the company. We believe that the online travel business is poised for growth in the medium to long term due to the corresponding increases in registered users, gross transactions traded, and total volume of payments in the marketplace within the LatAm region. Revenue Growth: Revenue growth in both business segments has been positioned at an gradually incremental rates, with a maximum of 25% in terms of growth.

Revenue growth in both business segments has been positioned at an gradually incremental rates, with a maximum of 25% in terms of growth. Operating Margin: A more consolidated, better structured, and efficient operating margin has been forecasted for, taking into consideration investment in operating expenses to fuel the company's top-line growth and a restructuring of the cost base. Forecasts hover around the 12.5% to 19%.

A more consolidated, better structured, and efficient operating margin has been forecasted for, taking into consideration investment in operating expenses to fuel the company's top-line growth and a restructuring of the cost base. Forecasts hover around the 12.5% to 19%. Effective Tax Rate: A tax rate of 35%, due to multiple jurisdiction operation, has been taken into consideration within Latin America.

A tax rate of 35%, due to multiple jurisdiction operation, has been taken into consideration within Latin America. Adjustment for Non-Cash Charges: The primary adjustments for non-cash charges have been adjusted and projected as a fixed percentage of revenue based on historical figures. These three have included depreciation & amortization, deferred income taxes, and stock-based compensation at an average forecast of 2.26%, 2.00%, 0.50%, respectively.

The primary adjustments for non-cash charges have been adjusted and projected as a fixed percentage of revenue based on historical figures. These three have included depreciation & amortization, deferred income taxes, and stock-based compensation at an average forecast of 2.26%, 2.00%, 0.50%, respectively. Reinvestment Into Firm/Net Changes in Working Capital: A range between 10.0% and 15.0% has been estimated as a percentage of revenue and taking into consideration that IPO proceeds will be used for reinvestment into growing business.

A range between 10.0% and 15.0% has been estimated as a percentage of revenue and taking into consideration that IPO proceeds will be used for reinvestment into growing business. Reinvestment Into Firm/Capex: A maximum of 7.0% as a percentage of revenue has been reinvested into the firm. A conservative range of 4.0% to 7.0% has been projected, ensuring relevant investments and capital expenditures are realized into the firm. The firm deploys its capital into technology and product development, and will be looking forward to making strategic acquisitions of other assets/businesses as well.

A maximum of 7.0% as a percentage of revenue has been reinvested into the firm. A conservative range of 4.0% to 7.0% has been projected, ensuring relevant investments and capital expenditures are realized into the firm. The firm deploys its capital into technology and product development, and will be looking forward to making strategic acquisitions of other assets/businesses as well. Discount Rate: A WACC of 18% has been calculated on the basis of existing capital structure, taking into account nil debt commitments and respective costs of debt and reflecting, the expected investor expectations and market risk to derive the cost of equity.

Terminal Value: For DESP, we have projected a long-term free cash flow growth rate of 2.0%, anchoring from the GDP growth levels of the emerging market economies in Latin America. No terminal EBITDA multiple has been taken into consideration. We believe that the firm is poised for long-term growth and assume that the recent IPO will blossom into growth in the near future, given its investor base, strong management team, and already demonstrated financial results.

4. Investment Risks

Internet Penetration: The market for online commerce is developing in Latin America and is highly dependent on the consumers' widespread acceptance and use of the Internet as a way to conduct commerce. Also, the dependency on the price and infrastructure of the Internet, laptops and other hardware devices is a critical dependency for consumers to continue acquiring products via e-commerce and online marketplaces. Technology has inevitably improved lives, therefore we believe that Latin America will continue to develop in this regard.

The market for online commerce is developing in Latin America and is highly dependent on the consumers' widespread acceptance and use of the Internet as a way to conduct commerce. Also, the dependency on the price and infrastructure of the Internet, laptops and other hardware devices is a critical dependency for consumers to continue acquiring products via e-commerce and online marketplaces. Technology has inevitably improved lives, therefore we believe that Latin America will continue to develop in this regard. Dependency on highly skilled personnel: The ability to recruit, train, motivate, and retain highly skilled personnel is critical to the ongoing operations of the firm. Without services of these highly skilled employees, the firm may suffer material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, and financial condition. In order to work around these, there is a well-structured and thought-out stock option plan.

The ability to recruit, train, motivate, and retain highly skilled personnel is critical to the ongoing operations of the firm. Without services of these highly skilled employees, the firm may suffer material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, and financial condition. In order to work around these, there is a well-structured and thought-out stock option plan. Political instability and economic uncertainty, and exchange rate emerging market economies: Currency pairing, exchange rate fluctuations, and inflation must be taken into consideration on a per-transaction basis. DESP books revenue in three currencies, inclusive of the American dollar, Argentine peso, and Brazilian real. Thus, and therefore, it is important to proactively devise foreign currency sensitivity analysis and inflation adjustments to mitigate market risk.

5. Concluding Remarks

Despegar, Corp. offers a strong opportunity for investment, principally for these reasons:

Increased growth in Latin American economies, with evolution of access to bank credit, increasing Internet penetration, and savvy consumer base.

Effective beneficial ownership, with the ability to leverage on Expedia, Inc.'s business know-how.

Elite team behind the execution of the project with relevant experience, strong academic fit, and proven success.

IPO hurdle clearance, with a successful fund-raise aimed at increasing the shareholder proposition for the firm.

Under-leveraged capital structure with regards to debt/equity weightings, enabling management to reconfigure opportunities with regards to credit-worthy fund-raising, if necessary.

The core management team is driven and performance oriented with a successful path dependency. The senior management team has been able to navigate macroeconomic challenges in diverse economies - hyperinflation, high exchange rate risk, recession, and political uncertainty. Nonetheless, despite these macroeconomic constraints, an emerging middle-class, increase in Internet penetration, and shift of shopping habits, has proven that the company can drive share price appreciation.

Based on our model, we believe that the value of the security will appreciate and target levels north of US$46.57 and thus, our recommendation is to BUY the currently valued asset at US$27.61 as on December 26th, 2017, and HOLD the security for the next 12 months. The investment period and recommendation to hold the security for 12 months has been established in order for the management to materialize IPO proceeds and move forward with the business expansion and strategic acquisitions. Investors can look at achieving share price gains, with no expected dividend payouts. Being at its early stages post-IPO, capital appreciation, if any, of the ordinary shares are likely to be investors' sole source of gain for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.