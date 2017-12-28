Loews Corp. Is A Buy

We're often told to "buy low", but this is difficult to do sometimes. In my view, investors would be wise to take advantage of the market's massive pessimism here.

In an increasingly expensive investment universe, investors must be on the lookout for bargains in the hopes that when the market takes a tumble, cheap quality will suffer least and recover first. It’s with that in mind that I think investors would do well to buy shares of Loews Corp. (L) at current prices. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the growth in book value per share, and by comparing the market’s assumptions about future growth with the recent past. There is a profitable mismatch in my view. I’ll also offer a model of what I consider to be a reasonable future price based on book value per share growth. The market’s seeming pessimism is ahistorical in my view, and we would be wise to take advantage of it.

Financial Snapshot

A quick glance at Loews' financial history over the past six years suggests that this is a moderately stable “cash cow” of a business. Both revenue and net income have been somewhat choppy, but, because of reduced share count, earnings per share has grown at a (relatively) consistent rate, compounding at ~6% from 2012 to now. In addition, over the past ten years, book value per share has grown at a CAGR of about 5%. While this isn’t the most profitable, or fastest growing business I’ve seen, it certainly doesn’t deserve its current valuation.

The Market’s Assumptions

When I value a business, I try to first understand what the market’s forecast of future growth is based on the current price. To do this, I engage in the methodology very well enunciated in Stephen Penman’s “Accounting for Value.” Penman describes how, using a relatively straightforward finance formula, and some high school algebra, we can work out what the market assumes about long term growth. I’ve found that the greatest opportunities exist when there is a strong disconnect between growth assumptions and reality.

Applying the methodology elaborated on in the Penman book, I calculate that the market is forecasting a long term growth rate of -3.3% for Loews, which I consider to be ahistorical. The business has some challenges, but the stock has overshot in its evaluation of those challenges. In my view, the market is assuming a growth rate that is wildly pessimistic, and we should take advantage of that pessimism by buying this growht company that trades like a value company.

Modeling the Future

It’s all well and good for me to suggest that the market is being too pessimistic in its estimation of this business, but I must spend some time coming up with what I think is a more reasonable valuation. In order to do that, I’ll need to provide a forecast. As usual, I will be employing the simple yet elegant approach that I first encountered with fellow Seeking Alpha contributor John DiCecco’s approach to forecasting. John DiCecco engages in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that he holds all variables constant but one. Usually DiCecco changes the dividend, but because I think book value is more relevant as a predictor (see below), I’ll be changing the book value per share to make my price forecast.

Over the past decade, book value per share has grown from $33.21 at the end of 2007, to $56.5, for a compounded growth in book value over that time of about 5%. I consider this to be a reasonable basis on which to formulate my price expectation. I’d also note that my model for total return will assume no dividend growth over the next four years, as we haven’t seen any for the past few years.

When I conduct this forecast on Loews, I calculate a total return for the shares of about 5% a year. This is a “worst case” scenario that assumes that the market remains as pessimistic about the underlying business. This analysis also suggests zero dividend increases, which is also far from inevitable given the very low payout ratio of about 9%. Thus, it could be said that this is a base case return expectation from this company, and I consider it a reasonably safe return.

The Stock

Investing is a relativistic process, which means that when we buy one company, we must avoid any number of other companies. We’re told that we should “buy low”, but that is obviously easier said than done. In order to find an asset that is priced “low”, it must be eschewed by the vast majority of the marketplace. Thus, Warren Buffett’s quip that this is simple, but not easy. In my view, Loews’ current price expectations make no sense in light of the ongoing growth on display. I forecast a worst case 5% compounded return for this business over the next four years, which I consider to be very reasonable. In my view, investors would be wise to buy before price and value inevitably meet.

