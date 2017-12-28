Get Short LiveVentures After Stock Leaps On Uninspiring FY2017 Numbers

Expect the excitement to be short-lived and the shares to fall back to previous levels over time. Get short if you find shares to borrow.

Company has been subject to accusations of paid promotions and subsequent shareholder lawsuits in the recent past.

Tiny free float of less than one million shares attracted momentum traders in after hours.

Cleverly-worded press release suggests stellar revenue performance despite organic growth most likely being in the single-digit percentage range, at best.

At the time of this writing, shares of micro-cap holding company Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) are trading up 90% in pre-market despite reporting rather uninspiring preliminary Q4 and FY2017 revenue and cash flow metrics. In addition, the company disclosed a delay in filing its annual report due to "additional time required to finalize the final purchase price allocation related to the Company's acquisition of Vintage Stock, Inc.".

The company has a colorful history as an online marketplace provider but never really managed to scale the business to required levels. The stock reached a reverse-split adjusted high of more than $1,100 in March 2004.

More than two years ago, the company changed its business model to "acquiring profitable companies in various industries that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power" and ultimately purchased carpet manufacturer Marquis Industries in 2015, vastly increasing its reported business metrics.

At the end of 2016, the company added entertainment retailer Vintage Stock Inc. to its portfolio, roughly doubling the company's consolidated revenues. At that time, management expected net income to increase to $20 million on an annual basis with a $12-14 million contribution expected from the new subsidiary.

Looking at the company's preliminary results, there's very little to get excited about. Implied Q4 revenues of $40.1 million actually show a decrease from the $41.3 million recorded in Q3. Furthermore, the reported preliminary full year cash flow from operations of $9.5 million also points to a rather disappointing Q4 given the fact that the company already reported cash flows from operations of $8.8 million for the first nine months of FY2017.

So why is the stock trading up heavily despite reporting uninspiring results and a delay in the filing of its annual report?

On the conference call, management pointed to a particular strong business performance of Marquis Industries, with revenues being up almost 10% year over year and was also positive about recent developments at Vintage Stock with an expected pick-up in same-store sales in late 2018 and an anticipated near-term refinancing of the company's credit facility at improved terms.

Management also praised the company's new auditor, BDO, and hinted to them having "found numerous things for us that you will see in the 10-K", something that doesn't really instill my confidence in the company's full-year results as I could imagine impairment charges to be behind that "changes".

With an estimated free float of below one million shares, Live Ventures' stock has been picked up by momentum traders in the past often in reaction to cleverly worded press releases like today's preliminary earnings announcement.

On the surface, 92% year-over-year growth doesn't look too shabby despite overall organic growth, most likely, only being in the single digit percentage range, at best. In addition, $9.5 million in full year operating cash flow looks like a respectable number for a company with a market capitalization below $50 million but, in fact, Q4 was a disappointment with cash flows from operations just barely positive. Moreover, the carpet manufacturing segment requires ongoing, major capital investment that consumed almost all of the company's cash flow from operations for the first nine months of 2017.

The company and controlling shareholder Jon Isaac have also been subject to accusations of paid stock promotions in the recent past. However, the company just recently managed to dismiss subsequent shareholder and class action lawsuits.

Investors looking to dig further into this particular issue should start with this article from fellow contributor Richard Pearson.

Bottom line:

Live Ventures' stock is getting chased by momentum traders after disclosing less than stellar preliminary numbers for FY2017 in a cleverly worded press release.

With a tiny free float of less than one million shares, the stock looks ideally suited for a momentum stampede but I would actually expect the initial hype to cool off very soon after speculative investors and traders realize that the company's preliminary FY2017 numbers were nothing to write home about, to say the very least.

To be perfectly clear:

Live Ventures is not the next cryptocurrency- or blockchain technology-related hype. The company is actually doing business in the carpet manufacturing and entertainment retail space, not exactly the most promising ventures these days.

Investors should also note the delay in the filing of the company's 10-K which could result in impairment charges and other negative surprises given the stricter standards obviously being applied by new auditor BDO.

Personally, I took a small short position in after hours around $20 but decided to cover at a loss in pre-market once the shares eclipsed after hours highs. Therefore I would advise investors to wait for the initial excitement to cool off, particularly in light of the tiny free float.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in LIVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.