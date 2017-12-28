Cold Snap Or Polar Vortex?

We might, depending on the weather, print a weekly inventory draw of 300 Bcf for the week ending 1/5/2018.

I write to affirm HFIR's forecast for "EPIC" natural gas inventory draws over the next two weeks.

Contrary to popular belief, I am more than a one trick pony and one dimensional investor. Yes, frankly, I have been lost at sea on an epic and quixotic GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) odyssey, but I actually own other names and have been closely following the wet natural gas producers all year. In fact, on my commute to work, I speak with friend, who I met on SA during my Peabody Energy Misadventures, who is and has been (a relatively high level member of the E&P community) working in the oil and gas business during a career that has spanned north of thirty years. We both hold overweight position in shares of Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources (AR). We discuss markets for upwards of thirty minutes, three times, per week, and we mostly talk about the E&P space and natural gas. He has a lot more absolute capital and is long tens of thousands of shares, in Range, Cabot (COG), and Antero; but, on a percentage basis, we are both overweight these names.

Anyway, on December 26th, at 9am ET, I penned a quick note to my Market Adventures readers titled "Mini Polar Vortex?"

Over the past year, SA contributor HFIR has expressed both enthusiasm and conviction for rising crude oil and natural gas (UNG) prices, and because my friend has access to the best weather model and forecast tools, he affirmed HFIR's piece from yesterday.

Speaking of weather, as I awoke at 4am today, the entire country was stuck in what feels like a polar vortex pattern.

Therefore, I write to confirm that HFIR piece from last night, Monster Natural Gas Draws Ahead, is accurate. I'm not sure if HFIR has access to Bentek or how he sources his data, but his projects seem reasonable. This draw of -220 for the week ending 12/29/17 may even prove conservative, as we might see -230 to -235 Bcf.

Also, as it stands right now, the inventory draw for the week ending 1/5/18 (it will be reported on 1/12/18 could (emphasize on "could") be north of 300 Bcf.

For perspective, my friend oil and gas friend looked at the EIA data (enclosed below) and found the highest net weekly draws for the past decade.

Per his sorting, the high water mark draw, since 2010, was -288 Bcf. So should the weather hold, we could print a -300 Bcf weekly inventory draw despite the record natural gas production that recently hit 77.5 Bcf/d.

Source: EIA Data

Here is a snapshot of natural gas futures as of 7:41 AM ET. Natural gas prices were approaching the $2.85 MM/BTU level.

For perspective, on Christmas, the February 2018 contract closed at $2.68 MM/BTU.

As you might expect, natural gas prices are waking up from their slump and prices have bounces smartly.

Also, for perspective, note how the 5 year average draws in January and February don't start with a "2".

Takeaway

Despite the bearish sentiment, driven by the sell side and public opinion, I have no idea who was shorting natural gas in the $2.60s. It is always a game of Liar's Poker, but I'm not sure how that goes for shorting February natural gas futures - especially when we might print "220 to 230 Bcf" weekly draw for the week ending December 29, 2017 and possibly a "300 Bcf" weekly draw for the week ending 1/5/2018.

