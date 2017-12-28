Boeing's Big Dividend Hike; Potential Deal With Embraer

By The Valuentum Team

Commercial aerospace (ITA) has been one of our favorite industries for a long time. In September of 2016, we penned a note on the aerospace industry that dove head-first into our thesis, "It's Official: Boeing Declares Victory!" In it, we talked about how Boeing (BA) had effectively won the "future of aerospace," or at least the foreseeable future of aerospace, in opting to build the 787 Dreamliner relative to another superjumbo variety like Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) A380. Management's foresight in targeting point-to-point air travel was impeccable, and despite hiccups in building the brand new 787 Dreamliner, Boeing has done almost everything "right." The stock of the aerospace giant turned into one of the best performances in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for 2017, too.

Image shown: The performance of Boeing during the past few years. The big spike of late occurred mostly during 2017.

In years past, we had preferred aerospace suppliers because most companies within it are largely platform/customer-agnostic, meaning it didn't matter who won the global war for airplane sales. Their components would be a part of all models, for example. From EDAC Technologies (now bought out, see this article from 2011) to Astronics (ATRO), see here, we've been excited about the potential. However, with our very favorite aerospace supplier, Precision Castparts (NYSE:PCP), having been scooped up by the Oracle of Omaha, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), a couple years ago, opportunities continued to dwindle. But that may not be cause for worry. For starters, the strength of the backdrop of the commercial aerospace industry via the multi-year backlogs at the commercial airframe makers still makes Boeing a fantastic idea, in our view. Boeing, alone, at the end of the third quarter of 2017 had 5,659 airplanes in backlog, for example.

The story of Boeing's backlog and the visibility it provides may be well known. However, there are a few recent developments we want to make you aware of that we think only adds to its excitement as an idea. For starters, many are saying that the company is going to be a "big winner" from the recent tax reform. Lower tax rates will allow Boeing to compete more effectively against European-based Airbus, meaning that it might be able to give up a little bit more on price to win deals and still grow profit margins. The global aerospace market is effectively a duopoly, or an oligopoly if you include Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) (OTCQX:BDRAF) and Embraer (ERJ), meaning Boeing isn't competing domestically, per se, and airplane makers hardly ever sell planes at list value. The new tax laws may help Boeing win new deals against global competitors via more aggressive discounting (but still at higher, better margins because of the tax cuts, all else equal). The new tax laws not only will make Boeing more competitive across the globe but of course, they also will have the direct impact of reducing its tax bill to Uncle Sam.

Second, on December 11, the aerospace giant raised its quarterly dividend to $1.71 per share, amounting to a 20%+ increase in the payout. The news came with a new share buyback authorization, too, to the tune of $18 billion, something that we encourage management to be cautious with given its relatively lofty price tag. We love the company's dividend strength, as a look at its cash flow statement shows that free cash flow covers cash dividends paid by a multiple (cash flow from operations less all capital spending and that sum dividend by cash dividends paid). The cash flow framework in matching free cash flows to dividend payments is how we like to evaluate the health of a company's dividend. We think the payout ratio, for example, comes up short, given that earnings per share is but an accounting measure, and especially with companies such as Boeing that use "program accounting." We look at the balance sheet, too, of course, and Boeing's is solid. The company has an investment-grade credit rating, and we don't see much of a threat from Boeing Capital Corp. on the long-term health of the business (it is much smaller today). The aircraft financing markets appear to be very healthy.

Image Source: Valuentum's Dividend Report

We were also excited to hear of Boeing's acquisition interest in Brazil-based Embraer. Despite the high likelihood of the Brazilian government blocking the deal, we like the idea of both companies working closer together because it will give Boeing access to smaller-plane technology and help it further broaden its portfolio of airplanes, helping it expand relationships with customers and further enhance its competitive position over Airbus. Embraer has fantastic regional-jet making capabilities, while Boeing has focused its efforts on mid-sized jetliners. We think these two entities could work together to make perhaps one of the most efficient regional jets the world has yet seen. From where we stand, Boeing seemingly has done just about everything "right" once it fixed its troubles with the 787 Dreamliner development many years ago, and we look forward to hearing about what comes of the discussions with Embraer. The Brazilian airplane maker's shares have shot up on the announcement, and we don't think Boeing will overpay.

According to the release, however: "There is no guarantee a transaction will result from these discussions. Boeing and Embraer do not intend to make any additional comments regarding these discussions. Any transaction would be subject to the approval of the Brazilian government and regulators, the two companies' boards and Embraer's shareholders." Airplane technology is a critical part of defense, so we could see how the Brazilian government may take an issue with Boeing's overture, but working with Boeing would be a huge leap for Embraer, especially as it looks to compete more effectively against Bombardier. As you can probably tell, we can't wait for the next update even though we know there are myriad obstacles, and we're hoping that a Boeing/Embraer working relationship will open the door for even more fantastic aerospace advancements, perhaps some that we are only dreaming of today. How excited we are for Boeing and its shareholders long term!

Image Source: Valuentum's 16-page Report

Wrapping Things Up

We've been mighty positive in this note about Boeing, but there are a few risks worth noting of course. Commercial aerospace has been on a marked upswing during the past many years, and the strength of the airframe maker's backlogs might counterintuitively act as a headwind to new orders (delivery slots are full in the near term, so there may be no urgency to order). Interestingly, however, this could be considered a "good thing," as Boeing is a "victim" of its own success.

The aerospace industry backdrop has notoriously been cyclical, too, but at no time in history has visibility been better. The commercial aircraft building industry, after all, navigated the aftermath of 9/11 and the Great Recession with practically negligible unit cancellations. We think this consideration may be among the most important for readers worried about the ultra-cyclical dynamics of aircraft building. That the airlines have never been healthier is also a good sign.

Lastly, shares of Boeing are starting to bump up against the high-end of our fair value range ($304 per share, see image above), but we think there are few industrials that are better positioned for the long term than Boeing. The market has really come around to recognize the intrinsic value of Boeing during 2017, so please be careful. We continue to like the company a lot, but we can't lose sight of the price-to-fair value consideration. At the new annual dividend run-rate, shares yield ~2.3% - not bad compared to the average company in the S&P 500.

We're expecting more dividend increases to come!

