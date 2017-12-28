AMD Ryzen Refresh: Ready To Go

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has had a fantastic past year. Its desktop-grade Ryzen microprocessors were successful in grabbing some x86 PC market share from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which, in turn, nudged AMD back into profitability. And this might just be the start of the smaller chipmaker’s newfound sales momentum. Advanced Micro Devices is readying up to launch a Ryzen Refresh line-up in the first quarter of 2018 on a slightly improved 12nm node. While some tech enthusiasts may downplay the launch, there is reason to believe that AMD’s Ryzen Refresh line-up would play a crucial role in maintaining, or in even accelerating, its current sales momentum over the course of 2018. Let's take a closer look.

Plugging the Performance Disparity

Let me start by giving credit where it’s due. It's been documented numerous times that AMD Ryzen’s desktop parts compete fiercely against similarly priced Intel’s 7th gen SKUs in the multi-threaded performance arena. From being an industry laggard that was relegated to competing on price, AMD now had products that outperformed Intel’s best within their respective price bands. This shift in dynamics not only allowed AMD to gain market share, but it also eventually compelled Intel to increase the core counts of its 8th gen microprocessors this year. Obviously, the chipzilla did so to prevent AMD from gaining any further market share. While this may have provided Intel with temporary relief, I don’t think it’s a lasting fix.

Now, don’t get me wrong, Intel’s 8th Gen chips do fare better than similarly spec'd predecessors and Ryzen counterparts in both single and multi-threaded workloads. The chart attached below illustrates this aspect very clearly. But fact of the matter is that these performance gains are quite modest (~12-17% in most cases) and that Intel’s Coffee Lake chips don’t really bring any additional IPC gains that would extend its lead over AMD’s similarly priced SKUs for an extended period of time. I used the word “temporary” earlier because it seems like the race for x86 PC domination is currently more correlated to chip manufacturing processes than being heavily dependent on chip architectures.

But there is reason to believe that AMD’s upcoming Ryzen Refresh line-up will mitigate this nominal performance disparity to a certain extent, if not entirely. The chipmaker has confirmed that its upcoming SKUs would be manufactured by GlobalFoundries on a slightly improved 12nm node. Now, this may just be a rebranded 14nm+ node, but it doesn’t change the fact that it would bring along transistor density improvements and a higher frequency potential compared to GlobalFoundries’ current generation 14LPP fabrication process (resulting in performance gains for AMD?).

“The new 12LP technology provides as much as a 15 percent improvement in circuit density and more than a 10 percent improvement in performance over 16/14nm FinFET solutions on the market today.” – GlobalFoundries.

Fact of the matter is that Intel currently enjoys both IPC and clock advantages. Assuming AMD’s Ryzen Refresh brings no real change to its architecture, the new 12nm node from GlobalFoundries should still provide its upcoming chips with a much-needed frequency boost. This means that Intel’s performance advantage over AMD’s similarly spec’d chips would be relegated to a mere ~5-7% which would largely be due to the differences in IPC. I believe this performance difference of ~5-7% would be insignificant for end buyers.

I say this because AMD has historically priced its SKUs drastically lower than Intel’s similarly spec’d offerings. In fact, even as of today, its current Ryzen SKUs are priced at a discount compared to similarly spec’d Intel SKUs. If AMD is closing in on Intel's Coffee Lake performance, then I believe it can also comfortably close in on its larger rivals pricing without facing any backlash or resistance from the market. For instance, the price difference between similarly spec'd 8700k and 1600x is a whopping 36.9%. With its upcoming Ryzen Refresh, I believe AMD can narrow this price gap to 15-20%. AMD's SKUs would still be perceived as "value-for-money" since the performance difference between comparable SKUs of both brands would be nominal but AMD chips would be priced at a ~15% discount.

Intel SKU Intel Price Core/Threads AMD Price AMD SKU - - 8/16 $335 Ryzen 1800x - - 8/16 $294 Ryzen 1700x 8700K $379 6/12 $239 Ryzen 1600x 8600K $275 6/6 8400 Out of Stock 6/6 4/8 $170 Ryzen 1500x 8350K $179 4/4

Granted that this is a very crude analysis, but the point that I’m trying to make here is that if AMD’s Ryzen Refresh line-up manages to actually close in on similarly spec’d Intel’s SKUs in terms of performance, the smaller chipmaker won’t have to engage in deep discounting anymore and would instead have a decent head room to grow its ASPs. This would not only boost its margins, profitability and revenue, but also would bring in additional cash flows that would be essential for AMD’s R&D budgets for its future launches.

Compelling Reasons to Upgrade

But a nominal performance improvement isn’t the only factor that would potentially drive sales for AMD. Just to state a personal example from a few weeks ago, two very experienced engineer friends of mine – Ash Sharma and Sandeep Khurana – are currently developing a fraud detection deep learning solution for insurance companies. They were in the market for a capable x86 machine ($10,000 - $30,000 budget) and I insisted that they consider Ryzen, Ryzen Pro, EPYC or Threadripper before going with Intel offerings. After lots of debating, persuasion and close examination, they chose to still go with Intel machines broadly because:

Issue 1. Intel machines from Dell and HP had active on-site support while AMD workstations weren't even available in the market.

Issue 2. Going with AMD meant assembling the workstations themselves, which was a deal breaker for them.

Issue 3. They didn't want to experiment with a 1st gen AMD Zen product as it's a mission-critical machine.

Issue 4. They said AMD is currently for hobbyists, tech enthusiasts, DIY PC owners or large companies that had lots of IT staff to deal with technical snags, and that Ryzen hasn't yet penetrated the enterprise market yet.

Their concerns seemed quite reasonable and fair, and it’s likely that professionals across various industry verticals would have similar concerns as well. But from an AMD investor’s standpoint, I believe that all of the aforementioned problems will get addressed in 2018.

Issue 1. AMD partnered with the likes of HP, Dell, Lenovo to tap the enterprise workstation market, with its Ryzen Pro chips, only in late 2017. Perhaps, this is why the supply of workstations was tight last month. But as time passes, supplies would naturally normalize. Heading into 2018, these OEMs only need to throw in the new Ryzen Refresh Pro chips on the same motherboards (as they are backward compatible) and they'll be ready to target the enterprise market with their upgraded workstations. It's also likely that these OEMs released a limited supply during late 2017 as, perhaps, they wanted to test market demand first before betting big on it.

Issue 2. OEMs have started to offer pre-built Ryzen Pro, EPYC, Threadripper workstations so the need to assemble them would go away in 2018.

Issue 3. Ryzen Refresh would technically be a 2nd gen product.

Issue 4. It's their personal opinion. AMD is positioning itself nicely to meaningfully tap the x86 enterprise market in 2018 with OEM deals.

There's another factor at play. AMD has confirmed that its Ryzen Refresh line-up won’t require a new motherboard. This essentially means that the upgrade path won’t be as steep as Intel’s from the financial standpoint of an end-DIY-PC-builder. Consumers can sell their used 1st-gen Ryzen CPUs in the market which should, in my opinion, fetch at least 30-40% of the new similarly-spec’d Ryzen Refresh SKU’s price. I believe all these factors would aid Ryzen Refresh sales in 2018.

The Financial Case

For starters, AMD’s upcoming Ryzen Refresh line-up would come with some performance improvements, albeit nominal. This would basically have the following implications for AMD, from a financial standpoint:

AMD can continue monetizing its chip architecture for another year, while incurring minimal R&D spend for the particular generation. It won’t have to indulge in deep discounting just so that its chips are relevant throughout 2018. It’s reported that Intel’s 10nm Cannon Lake chips will come out in H2 of 2018. This should give AMD a 6-9-month long window before it’s forced to indulge in deep discounting with Ryzen Refresh. Its chips won’t be too far away compared to Intel’s Coffee Lake SKUs, in terms of performance, given the latter’s IPC lead. I believe that AMD will be fine as long as its Ryzen Refresh SKUs are priced ~15% lower than similarly spec’d Intel Coffee Lake offerings.

The company doesn’t provide a breakdown of its computing and graphics segment sales figures so it’s difficult to reliably forecast the FY18 sales contribution of just Ryzen Refresh line-up alone. With that said, I’m forecasting AMD’s overall computing and graphics unit to continue experiencing rapid growth in 2018 also, that would largely be driven by:

The recent launch Raven Ridge APU line-up,

Vega Refresh or Navi cards in 2018,

Greater supplies of Ryzen Pro (and subsequently Ryzen Refresh Pro) enterprise workstations,

And, of course, Ryzen Refresh sales starting with Q1 of 2018.

PC Shipment Trends Improving

Besides this, it seems like the overall decline in PC market is improving. Notice how the decline in PC shipments over the recent quarters isn’t as huge as it used to be. This should reinforce investors’ confidence, even if it’s to a limited extent, that the world isn’t exactly falling apart and that investing in PC component suppliers is still safe.

Caveats

With that said, I also wanted to touch base on some of the risks and challenges that might ruin the growth prospects of AMD’s Ryzen Refresh line-up.

For starters, Intel's timeline for its 10nm-based Cannon Lake chips can make or break Ryzen Refresh's prospects. Obviously, it would be good for AMD’s sales if these next-gen chips from Intel get delayed, as it would allow AMD to monetize its Ryzen Refresh chips as much as it can without having to hastily release the Zen 2 line-up. However, if Intel releases these chips ahead of the proposed timeline, then AMD’s sales would suffer. This is because we can’t really expect AMD’s Ryzen Refresh to compete head-to-head with Intel’s new chips that would come packed with IPC gains on a relatively advanced node.

Secondly, production delays from GlobalFoundries could hurt AMD as well. If the 12nm node faces yield issues at some point in the future, and AMD is unable to ramp its Ryzen Refresh line-up, then obviously AMD’s sales will take a hit and our FY18 forecasts for the company would be rendered invalid.

Also, there’s always the risk of something unexpected spoiling the party. Maybe the 12nm node isn’t mature enough to deliver promised frequency gains? This would absolutely hurt consumer confidence. If consumers feel cheated, word will spread quickly and that would eventually hurt AMD’s sales.

Valuation

I really don't think we should we evaluating AMD based on its past performance. The chipmaker is growing quickly and it's evolving its market positioning quite swiftly. So attempting to value the company based on its financials from the past, where its products weren't competitive and the company was left to compete merely on price, would naturally lead us to skewed results.

In the case of Advanced Micro Device, I think using forward-looking valuation metrics would provide us with far better insights.

The table attached below would indicate that AMD is quite undervalued and oversold compared to its peers. Do note that both the metrics use revenue projections for the next year. AMD's P/S and EV/Sales metrics are not only substantially lower than its peers, but at the time of writing this article, its aforementioned metrics are also hovering near their one-year lows.

(Data source: Ycharts, Author's Worksheet)

I think this comparison should, at least to some extent, suggest that AMD's shares have been beaten down a bit too much and that the company is largely undervalued compared to its peers.

Your Takeaway

There are challenges in every business, but it’s the resolve of the management that gets companies through their tough times. I believe AMD’s current management has that resolve. The chipmaker is coming out with new products every few months, rather than basking in the glory of whatever success it had from its past releases. This goes to show that AMD is taking things seriously this time around. As far as 2018 is concerned, I’m confident that Ryzen Refresh will be another positive step in the right direction that would further drive the growth of AMD’s computing and graphics segment going forward.

Author's Note: If you liked the article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. It's what keeps me going. Thanks!