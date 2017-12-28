Whether It Restructures Or Gets Acquired, Teva Is A Buy

Even though it may not have the cash flow to pay back all its debt on time, it's taking steps that will help creditors cut it some slack.

If restructuring succeeds, it's obviously a buy. But if it falls short, Teva will be vulnerable to acquisition according to CEO Schultz, which also makes it a buy.

Is Teva (TEVA) finally making a comeback? For shareholders, it might not matter all that much. Why not? Because either it succeeds in its restructuring efforts and rebounds, or else it will probably be an acquisition target. Newly appointed Teva CEO Kåre Schultz said this much when he rebuffed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to keep open a Jerusalem plant that is being closed down in Teva's restructuring efforts. “These measures are painful,” said Schultz, “but absolutely vital. Without drastic steps, Teva will be increasingly vulnerable to potential takeover.”

Either case can be made insofar as whether Teva can pull off its restructuring plans successfully. Movement in its share price seems to indicate that investors are at least giving it a fair chance to follow through. The stock has climbed 76% since hitting a bottom of $10.85 in early November, and this on high volume, a bullish sign.

But technicals alone do not make a case to buy a large cap like Teva that has been acting like a penny stock of late. We can divide the fundamentals into two parts. First, debt management, and second, the potential for top line growth.

In terms of debt management, the number that is most often quoted in financial media is the figure $35 billion. At Teva’s lows, that means it was at one point leveraged over 200%, which looks quite bad. Now that shares have recovered somewhat, leverage is at about 180%. More importantly though, the relevant number within that $35 billion debt load is what it has to pay in the near future rather than years or decades out. This number is subject to some dispute that I will attempt to clarify here.

Teva itself knows what it has to pay and when, and it looks as though its restructuring plan has taken this into account. It has said that it aims to pare expenses by $3 billion over the next two years. Add in the $1.38B sale of its women’s health unit in September, and that brings proceeds from divestment and cost savings up to $4.38B. Is this enough to get it over the next hump of debt repayments?

There seems to be some confusion as to how much debt Teva has to repay by 2020. One author, citing Bloomberg, claims that Teva must repay $19B in debt over the next 3 years. According to its latest quarterly report though, it only has $13.434B due by 2020. See page 23 for the full list of its debt by year through 2046. It breaks down to $5.1B in 2018, $3.492B in 2019, $2.762B in 2020, plus a term loan from 2017-2020 of $2.08B. After the 2018 payment of $5.1B, Teva will be over its biggest near-term hump in terms of debt repayments. If the company can get through 2018 without triggering a default, the worst may by then be over.

$4.38B will bring Teva a long way towards getting through next year, and while not all of that money is there yet, moving in this direction will help give creditors some faith and perhaps Teva some slack. If investors think that a company in debt trouble can’t catch a break, just look at Caesars Entertainment (CZR). Its situation was much worse than Teva’s and it’s still going.

Teva’s hiring of Schultz specifically could go a long way in reestablishing faith in the company’s finances for an overlooked reason. Aside from business acumen, obviously badly needed, as a non-Israeli gentile (a first for a Teva CEO), Schultz may be able to bear more pressure from Israel’s government against desperately-needed cutbacks. Schultz has already taken quite a heaping of verbal abuse from some of Israel’s government officials, and he has so far acted professionally and calmly in doing so.

One Knesset member from the Zionist Union, formerly known as Israel’s socialist labor party, even used mild profanity in condemning Schultz for cutting back to save the firm. Said Knesset labor committee member Itzik Shmuli:

"Teva's CEO simply pissed on the entire country. It's regrettable that he has no regard even for the prime minister, and is not prepared to show even the least flexibility on his plan. The time has come for the government to abandon its fawning and submissive approach and adopt a more determined policy, including enforcement of the real tax assessment of the past few years, after Teva spat in the well from which it has drawn such huge sums."

Teva’s past tax benefits aside, effectively raising taxes on a company in danger of being taken over is not a good way to keep it Israeli, which the Israeli government definitely wants. If the Knesset does raise taxes on Teva and this is followed by a foreign takeover, it will not look good. It may take some moxie and levelheadedness to call the Israeli government’s bluff on this, but so far it seems that Schultz is following through.

Teva will also need top line growth if it is to survive the next three years without a takeover. Its biologics license application for fremanezumab, a migraine medication that according to Citigroup could reach sales of $2B annually, was just accepted on December 18th. It could be just in the nick of time, too. While we can debate whether this will be enough to get Teva through 2018 financially intact (probably not on its own), creditors will see this as another step in the right direction and strong sales could help Teva renegotiate debt.

More, Teva had 4 drug approvals in 2017 and 6 drugs post Phase III in the registration stage including 2 biosimilars to blockbusters Herceptin and Rituxan. Will all this be enough? Maybe, maybe not, but keep in mind that the worst thing that could happen here is that Teva is acquired.

Despite the balance sheet, Teva is still profitable. It has a blockbuster coming to market in 2018, its new CEO is not buckling to pressure (yet), and despite the harsh words, the Israeli government is unlikely to follow through on threats to increase taxes on Teva just for spite.

If Teva has to restructure some debt to get through the next few years, it probably can. It will be embarrassing, but it would also help ensure the company’s future. Either way, the worst for shareholder looks to be over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.