What To Expect From The Fed In 2018

The Fed continued on its path of gradually reducing accommodation in the U.S. economy over the past year with three rate hikes. And they also began the process of reducing their balance sheet. Our view for 2018 is a little bit more of the same. A couple of things we’ll be closely watching. First is we do have a new composition on the Federal Reserve with the new Chairman, Jay Powell. Actually, a very different background from that of the outgoing Chairwoman Yellen. We should also get two new members to the board. So at least initially we think policy will be status quo, but it will be interesting to see how the new leadership and new members on the board adjust to the changing environment in the U.S. economy. The other thing we’ll be watching closely in terms of the Fed is this disconnect between Fed rate hikes and the absence of inflation. That is an important disconnect that will be resolved in 2018. Will it be resolved with inflation finally moving up to meet the Fed’s expectations or will the Fed have to halt or back pedal from their current rate hike cycle with the view that the low inflation environment is more structural?

Why Inflation Should See an Uptick in 2018

At Tortoise Credit Strategies, we expect two rate hikes in 2018 which is slightly less than the Fed’s three hikes coming from the recent dot plot. Just to follow up and talk about inflation. Inflation continues to be surprisingly and stubbornly low here in the U.S., really despite the improved economic growth and the low unemployment rate. Inflation remains well below the Fed’s target of 2% for PCE inflation. Our view, however, is that we are going to see in 2018 the beginnings of an increase or uptick in inflation based on a couple of factors.

First, we do expect continued momentum in the U.S. and global economies that should reduce the slack in the U.S. economy, and put pricing pressures into the inflation outlook. Also, we expect continued improvement in the labor markets and eventually do expect that to start to filter through into higher wages, again putting some pressure on prices here in the U.S. We also expect a continuation of the commodity upswing and perhaps the weaker dollar from this past year could put pressure on prices. Then lastly, follow up back again to the tax reform. That does have the potential to be inflationary to the U.S. economy especially given that the economy already has pretty strong momentum and is close to operating at full capacity so this additional fiscal stimulus could potentially put some pressure on prices.

Interest Rates to Move Higher in 2018

Our outlook is it’s going to be a gradual increase in inflation in the U.S. over the course of the next year or two. Putting it all together, the growth, the Fed, inflation outlook and wrapping it up in terms of our interest rate view, we continue to have a view that rates here in the U.S. are going to be moving modestly higher over the next year. We are targeting 2.75% yield on the 10-year Treasury. Today we’re at around 2.40% yield. Again, three main reasons for viewing pressure on rates. First, as we mentioned, the improved global picture in terms of economic growth, not just here in the U.S. but also around the world. Really the first time in quite a while we’ve had a synchronized upswing in growth, and that should put pressure on rates in the U.S. Along the same lines, we see a shift continuing from the easy monetary policy following the financial crisis to more restrictive policy around the globe. Obviously in the U.S. we’ve already begun that process, but tighter monetary policy should put pressure on rates. And then really the last missing piece of the puzzle is this inflation outlook, and as I mentioned we do expect inflation to be gradually moving higher so that would be another factor to look for, for higher rates.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This article contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This article reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.