These 5 Home Repair Stocks Will Also Benefit From Infrastructure Spending, But They Are Not Cheap

Vulcan Materials provides asphalt mix and concrete, which are needed to ‘build the wall’.

Armstrong World provides ceilings and cabinets for both the home and infrastructure buildings.

As the housing market shows a solid recovery, demand for housing needs becomes vibrant. In addition, the effects of three major hurricanes plus the California wild fires have increased the need for home repairs. Many repair projects have been delayed by insurance adjusters and delays in receiving funds from FEMA.

These stocks will also benefit from planned infrastructure spending specifically on improving the Eisenhower Interstate Highway System, which started 50 years ago. The highway systems needs to be redesigned and improved with new roads, bridges and tunnels, which will use the products and materials provided by the five stocks profiled below.

A Scorecard For Five Home Repair, Infrastructure Stocks

These stocks are not cheap as their P/E ratios range from 22.46 to 45.75.

Armstrong World (AWI)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Armstrong World is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $57.35 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $44.88 last tested as the “reversion to the mean” during the week of July 29 when the average was $44.42. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 88.09 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $63.58.

Lennox International (LII)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Lennox is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $200.56 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $132.15. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 82.06 above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to reduce holdings as my projected levels for 2018 call for overhead quarterly, semiannual and annual risky levels between $212.10 and $253.42.

Masco (MAS)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Masco is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $41.87. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 80.81 this week rising above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to reduce holdings as my projected levels for 2018 call for overhead quarterly, semiannual and annual risky levels between $46.21 and $49.97.

Owens Corning (OC)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Owens Corning is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $87.14 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $50.25, last tested as the “reversion to the mean” during the week of Jan. 9, 2015 when the average was $35.57. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 88.80 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to reduce holdings as my projected levels for 2018 call for overhead quarterly and semiannual risky levels between $94.52 and $101.73.

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Vulcan Materials is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $123.64. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 64.00 this week up from 63.33 on Dec. 22.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to reduce holdings as my projected levels for 2018 call for overhead annual, quarterly and semiannual risky levels between $137.16 and $164.89.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.