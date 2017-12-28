Workspace Property Trust Files New IPO Plans

When we know more details about the new IPO terms, I'll provide a final opinion on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge.

For the new IPO effort, WSPT is now offering mandatory convertible preferred shares to investors, in addition to common shares.

The firm is developing a portfolio of suburban office and 'flex' office space options for tenants.

Workspace Property Trust has amended its IPO filings for a second run to access public markets.

Quick Take

Workspace Property Trust (WSPT) intends to sell $100 million - a placeholder figure for an IPO that will likely reach $500 million or more - of common shares and 'Series A mandatory convertible preferred' shares in a concurrent public offering from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm is a full-service commercial real estate company that owns and operates office and office-flex properties in the United States. Workspace specializes in development, management, and operation of office space in large metropolitan suburbs.

WSPT is offering investors a sweetened set of options for investing in its ambitious growth plans.

Company

Horsham, PA-based Workspace Property Trust is a privately held company founded in 2015 to provide office and office-flex space (flex space refers to buildings designed for a number of uses) in the U.S.

The company focuses on office investments that are connected to transportation hubs or nearby cities and offer urban amenities and comforts of suburban areas.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Thomas Rizk and co-founder, President, and COO Roger Thomas. Rizk has 30 years of experience building private and public companies and is the former co-founder, chairman and CEO of TractManager. Thomas also has over 30 years of experience in real estate and served from 1994 to 2014 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary at Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Workspace provides businesses with socially responsible and environmentally conscious office spaces in suburban areas. Office locations include Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, and Arizona.

The firm's investor base includes RV Office (controlled by the CEO and COO), Safanad, Wiltshire Realty Investments, Square Mile, and affiliated entities.

Business

Workspace Property Trust owns and operates 9.9 million square feet of space, 148 properties, and has 578 tenant companies. The company focuses on 'acquiring, owning, and operating high-quality office and flex real estate in prime locations with transit-centric, amenity-rich U.S. suburban office submarkets.'

The properties are situated in concentrated locations as shown on the maps below:

(Source: S-11 Statement)

The U.S. suburban office market is under-represented, and millennials are expected to ignite growth in this market. Workspace is capitalizing on this opportunity by building an attractive portfolio of suburban and flex office space.

The company's property portfolio includes the following:

70 buildings - Pennsylvania

45 buildings - Florida

19 buildings - Minnesota

14 buildings - Arizona

(Source: S-11 Statement)

Currently, Workspace has identified an acquisition pipeline of suburban office and flex properties of more than 25.0 million square feet and an estimated purchase price of $4.0 billion. The company is uniquely positioned as one of the few REITs with a suburban office and flex strategy.

Company management also on average has over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and experience at a publicly traded suburban office REIT.

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Cushman and Wakefield concerning Office Forecasts for over 100 Global Cities, rent growth will see a notable increase from 2017 to 2019 with Seattle at 6.8%, Toronto at 6.6%, Winnipeg at 6.4%, Raleigh/Durham at 4.8%, and Oakland at 4.2%. Secondary markets in the Americas are projected to have the highest growth in office - using job growth rates and rankings. WSPT is largely focused to-date on secondary markets.

The main factor driving market growth is a positive economic outlook, particularly for the U.S. due to soaring equity markets, rising consumer and business confidence, and steady job growth. Canada also has a positive economic outlook due to forces of accommodative policy, firming oil prices, and stronger global demand.

According to the report concerning office, using job growth, 'Decelerating job growth in the U.S. and Canada will be offset by a rebound in Latin America's economic trajectory,' although growth will remain healthy in most U.S. cities.

Competition

Major competitive vendors include pension trusts, other REITs, private real estate funds, partnerships, individual investors, pension trusts, life insurance companies, and domestic and foreign financial institutions.

Co-working spaces are a sub-category quickly gaining traction in the Office sector. According to one report, co-working in the U.S. is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21%. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Boston Properties (BXP) are two REITs adding co-working spaces to their portfolios as individuals/businesses look for attractive and flexible office options.

According to management, the suburban office market is fragmented geographically, and the company is in a competitive position to benefit from this dynamic over competitors as Workspace continues to acquire suburban office space.

Other competitive strengths of Workspace include an ability to originate and execute acquisition opportunities, a scalable platform, a growth-oriented capital structure, and an experienced management team.

Financials

WSPT's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant top-line revenue growth, mostly due to acquisition

Dropping core FFO run rate through June 30, 2017

9.6x leverage ratio, higher than large industry participants

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Workspace S-11)

Revenue ($)

Through September 30, 2017: $141.4 million, 270% increase vs. prior

2016: $82.8 million, 96% increase vs. prior

2015: $42.2 million

Core FFO ($)

Through June 30, 2017: $26 million

2016: $68.8 million

Leverage Ratio (Debt/EBITDA)

December 31, 2016: 9.6x

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $10.8 million in cash and $1.19 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited predecessor to new entity)

IPO Details

WSPT intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although this amount is typically a placeholder figure, and the IPO may be much larger.

WSPT had previously readied its IPO by offering $527 million in common shares. This wasn't good enough for investors and on November 14, 2017, management postponed the offering.

Management has now sweetened the IPO by offering 'mandatory convertible preferred shares,' which are convertible preferred securities that enjoy an enhanced yield vs. the common stock and which must convert to common stock upon a set date, typically three to five years from date of issuance.

However, the mandatory convertible preferreds are not compulsory to the offering; rather 'the closing of the mandatory convertible preferred share offering is conditioned upon the closing of this offering.'

So, it appears that some investors who didn't want to participate in the IPO in November avoided it because WSPT only offered common shares with no enhanced dividend yield. Management likely believes that with the new convertible element as an option for investors, it will be enough to get the IPO public.

WSPT says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will contribute the net proceeds from this offering and the mandatory convertible preferred share offering to our operating partnership in exchange for common units and mandatory convertible preferred units, respectively. We expect our operating partnership to use these proceeds to: repay approximately $215.7 million in outstanding indebtedness under the KeyBank Loan Agreement; repay approximately $163.2 million of outstanding indebtedness under a senior mortgage loan and three mezzanine loans we entered into in connection with the acquisition of our second portfolio; pay approximately $63.0 million in cash in connection with the redemption of the mandatorily redeemable preferred equity our operating partnership issued in connection with our acquisition of our second portfolio. pay approximately $_ million of other transaction costs, consisting of $_ million of lender fees payable in connection with the closing of our new revolving credit facility upon consummation of the offerings and the formation transactions.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are as follows:

Goldman Sachs (GS)

JPMorgan (JPM)

BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC)

KeyBanc Capital Markets

Barclays (BCS)

Citigroup (C)

BMO Capital Markets (BMO)

Capital One Securities (COF)

JMP Securities (JMP)

Commentary

