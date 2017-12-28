JPMorgan: The Great Years Are Round The Corner

As a consequence JPMorgan is still an excellent investment for the next 3-5 years.

The assessment of the ROE at the top of the cycle could be conservatively estimated at around 17%. This is 65% higher than current levels.

JPM, with a ROE of 11%, demonstrates itself to be a powerful organization gaining traction, but not as yet giving the best of itself.

We recommended JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) as an outstanding bet for the next 3 – 5 years in August 2016 when we said:

“JPMorgan is an excellent organization with a very important upside in US retail banking and global investment banking, led by exceptional managers.

Stock price at 11.8 PE expected 2016 and 1.05 times book value is at historic lows.

A moderately leveraged position with a 5 years horizon should be very lucrative for a banks investor.”

Even after the stock increased 39%, we continued recommending the US bulge bracket in July 2017 in our piece “JPMorgan Chase: good results, excellent price”. We said:

“The second-quarter results are good: the US lender is gaining traction and there is still a very important upside for JPMorgan to crystallize over the next 5 years.

Despite the notable increase in JPMorgan’s stock price, at 1.38 times price to book value and a PE ratio of 13.39 times, the stock is still cheap.”

Following this, JPMorgan Chase stock price continued increasing to $107.83 in December 2017.

Is Jamie Dimon’s brainchild still a bargain or is its stock discounting too much good news? We believe the stock is still cheap because JPMorgan will increase profits very significantly during the mid – upper part of the business cycle it is currently in.

A bank gaining traction, not giving its best yet

The results of Q3 217, put in the context of last three years of JPMorgan’s financial reports, show a powerful organization gaining traction, but not yet giving the best of itself.

Revenues increased 3% year on year, driven by loan growth in Community and Commercial banking, M&A fees in CIB and the pickup in financial markets for the Wealth Management business.

This moderate improvement of the banking business compensated the significant increase in provisions – 14% year on year.

The main sources of provisions are the Consumer Portfolio – mainly credit cards – and certain segments of Wholesale Banking – Energy and Real Estate.

However, the increase in the provisioning level should not scare the seasoned banks investor: JPMorgan Chase is a conservative, prudently managed bank operating in the middle of what looks like a long term economic recovery. Given this premise it makes sense to assume that the increase in reserves for bad debts will be temporary; a minor setback is certainly possible but a major recession is unlikely.

The combination of a recovering lender in a recovering banking market, a temporary bump in provisions and moderate share repurchases during the last 12 months has led to an increase of earnings per share (EPS) of 11% compared with the same period in 2016.

Also, these dynamics generated a ROE (Return on Equity) of 11% at the end of the quarter. This number is very important in the assessment of the future of JPMorgan’s stock price, as we will see later.

By segments, the main driver of commercial and SMEs banking in the US - Consumer and Community Banking division and Commercial Banking Division - was the increase of net interest income, fuelled by the expansion of lending in the US.

Provisions are a red flag – we believe temporary – but it is difficult to assess the real underlying level of provisions in US commercial banking as they are distorted by the release of excess bad loans charges in the Commercial Real Estate sub segment.

Corporate and investment banking results were down 9% compared with the same period of 2016. Nothing to worry about though; the key driver of this somewhat lacklustre performance was the fall of fixed income sales and trading revenues when compared with a very strong 2016.

Overall CIB Return on Equity (ROE) is an acceptable 13%, but still far away from what could be considered typical return levels up the cycle.

Finally, Wealth Management is taking advantage of the improvement in the global recovery and the parallel bull markets it generates in the US and worldwide.

This trend, combined with increasing inflows of external AUM (Assets Under Management) has should allow the division to post increasing profits during next 3 to 5 years.

ROE, dividends yields and balance sheet growth, the key to stock price performance

The financial results described above correspond to a prudent aggressive bank, that combines a strong balance sheet and excellent risk controls with the right pressure to generate good returns across the cycle.

Nevertheless, stock price has increased a lot since our first call: at $107.83, 15.3 times PE and book value of around 1.6 times, is the bank quoted at its right price? Or it is already discounting future profits through the cycle and therefore neutralizing – or even diminishing – the returns of any investment in the American lender over the next 3 years?

The key, in our view, is in the ROE (return on equity) of the consolidated group and that of each division forming it.

Current JPMorgan ROE is 11%, a remarkable number after the recovery from the financial crisis, but still far away from that expected from a combination of a pure US consumer and corporate bank and a global bulge bracket investment bank.

Typically, the assessment of the ROE at the top of the cycle could be conservatively estimated at around 17% based on historic records. This is 65% higher than current levels.

By divisions, at 13% return on invested equity for CIB still locks in an important amount on value, 19% and 17% ROE for Consumer and Commercial banking respectively hold an important scope for improvement.

On top of this, a stream of future dividends to be paid off over the next few years – dividend yield of JPMorgan Chase is 2.08% now – and extra profits from pure balance sheet growth should be added to the returns calculation of any investment implemented today.

In light of this analysis, it seems clear JPMorgan is still an excellent investment in terms of risk / returns over the next 3 – 5 years, as long as the US and global recovery keep their strength or – even better - accelerate.

At some point an investor will start paying serious money for the book value of JP but that should be justified by a higher level of profits.

The only caveat - as for other US bulge brackets with extensive organizations in Europe – is Brexit. A hard Brexit will likely generate significant writedowns in JPM’s UK organization.

But as in the case of other temporary shocks on high quality stocks, the consequent fall of its price is only an opportunity to buy more, at least at this stage of the business cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.