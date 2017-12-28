Square: Thinking Outside The Box

Square's latest Bitcoin ventures will not translate to revenue in the near term, but may be a catalyst for the company in the future.

The latest Bitcoin craze may be too risky for traditional investors, but there is still opportunity to capitalize on the trend. Bitcoin itself has had an astronomical year, up 2294% at the time of writing this article. Bitcoin currently has a market cap of 265B, 45% of the total crypto market. Square (SQ) has also held its own, up 162% in the past year. Rightfully so, the stock has received a lot of attention for stellar performance, and recent connections to Bitcoin.

(Figure: Bitcoin Price YTD, Source, Bitcoin.com)

(Figure: Square Price YTD, Source: ycharts.com)

Square is not alone in their crypto ventures, most recently Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) announced their intentions to open a Bitcoin trading desk. The Goldman announcements following the New York Stock Exchange intentions to bring multiple Bitcoin ETFs to market. Alternatively, many other Wall Street giants are taking a wait and see approach with Bitcoin. Still the trend is clear, companies are making strategic moves into the cryptocurrency market. While bears are watching intently from the sidelines.

What does this mean for Square?

Square has shown an impressive track record of innovating payment technology through software and hardware offering. By utilizing their point of sale technology and capital lending services, they have incredible sources for consumer financial data. Being one of the first large public companies to become involved in the bitcoin ecosystem, Square is positioning themselves well if the Bitcoin bull case is true. Worst case, the company can dismiss the experiment and phase out the venture with a simple application update. Square will take away valuable blockchain currency knowledge that likely has a role in the financial markets moving forward.

By offering a Bitcoin trading platform they can immediately have an impact on the current crypto exchange landscape. Currently the space is dominated by companies such as Coinbase. Coinbase is an online platform for buying crypto currencies including Bitcoin among a few others. They have been the most popular platform for new investors lately, but have received allegations of insider trading. Also the company has received backlash for multiple trading pauses, claiming the site has been delayed by high volume. Furthermore, customers and Bitcoin users face relatively high trading fees with the service.

Coinbase Fee Structure

(Figure: Coinbase Fee Structure, Source: Coinbase.com)

If the past is an indication of the future, Square will find a niche in payment transactions. For example, Square gained traction in the payment processing market by offering a simple pricing structure of 2.75% for swiped transactions. Combining an attractive pricing structure with intuitive hardware, Square made a name for itself at storefronts across the country. With the advent of Square capital, they provided small business loans designed to "eliminate paperwork and lengthy application processes" according to the latest letter to shareholders.

Square's business model is well positioned to capitalized on the crypto market, primarily Bitcoin. If Square can establish a viable bitcoin trading platform and integrate it into their current offering, they can capture a share of Bitcoin users that are unsatisfied on unproven, highly criticized platforms such as Coinbase. By entering the Bitcoin transaction market, Square can further diversify their revenue streams to join their already successful payment processing and loan services.

Summary

While the recent price increases have been a product of the Bitcoin hype, this venture is something to keep an eye on in 2018. I believe Square will continue their recent success and establish a price point of $40/share in 2018. As their Bitcoin service matures, it will serve as a catalyst for the company to push toward, and possibly reach $50 by the end of 2018.

Although Bitcoin is an extremely volatile investment, Square is an alternative to invest in the asset. If you believe in the legitimacy of Bitcoin and it's applications but are hesitant to invest in the currency directly for security or volatility reasons, invest long in a company like Square. If Bitcoin is successful Square will feel the effects, but if it is not, Square has a proven business model to maintain their value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.