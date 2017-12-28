InterDigital Offers Best Tech Growth Without Individual Company Risk

InterDigital is a solid company withgreat protection from competition, but will this stock finally get the coverageand understanding it deserves to reach the value that it’s worth?



( InterDigital invents wireless technologies and sells licenses to collect royalties for their innovations. )

InterDigital, Inc. is a good company with solid fundamentals, a strong moat, fixed income through royalties, with additional growth potential. It is known for providing critical innovations for all the best smartphones and wireless devices. If you’re holding a mobile device, chances are, you’re using InterDigital’s technology right now.

Today, we'll look at the long-term fundamentals of the company. Next, we'll see why I believe IDCC shares are selling at a discount price. Next we'll see who's buying and selling this stock and what technical indicators say about IDCC. We'll examine the pros, cons and risks. I’ll let you know why InterDigital offers huge upside growth without the downside risk of investing in an individual tech company. Finally, I'll tell you whether InterDigital has what it takes to be a safe long term investment.

Company Fundamentals

InterDigital scored an 85.125/100 company rating according to the BTMA Stock Analyzer. It has excellent historical (5-10 year) fundamentals for return on equity, market crash recovery, return on invested capital, and gross margin percent.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

Earnings for the past 10 years have been increasing overall, but they lack consistency and predictability. We will discuss the reason for this inconsistency later in the “Cons and Risks...” section.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - 10 years of earnings)

Return on Invested Capital

One of the prime measurements of a company’s investment potential is Return on Invested Capital or Return on Capital Invested. This number gives us a good idea if the company is investing the shareholders’ money effectively. The average over the past 5 years is very good at over 20%, but we can see inconsistencies in the table below. For instance in 2012, the ROIC was over 40%, but the following year, it dropped to around 5%. These inconsistencies make InterDigital harder to value, which could be one reason why this company is often mispriced by analysts and the market. The reasons for the inconsistent ROIC is related to the inconsistencies with EPS that we will discuss later in the “Cons and Risks…” section.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – return on invested capital )

Growth Rates

Records show excellent growth over the past 10 years and accelerated growth within the past 12 months. Plus with the increasingly popular mobile communications industry, we can expect more continued future growth.

(Source: Gurufocus growth rates)

Value Vs. Price

According to various valuation methods such as discounted cash flows, price earnings model, and residual income model, the stock seems to be at a bargain price when compared to the current market price of $75.90. I estimate a conservative estimated value range of $85 - $105.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer –intrinsic value of stock)

Trends

There have lately been more shares of IDCC added to portfolios than decreased from portfolios. Below, you can see over 3.7 million shares have been added vs. around 3 million shares decreased. On the other hand, there have been less new shares purchased (496,555) than shares sold out (406,333). Therefore, according to these figures it could suggest that investors that are already familiar with InterDigital are still interested and are continuing to add more shares, but there is a lack of new investor interest in this stock.

(Source: IDCC new and added positions)

The institutional ownership of IDCC is currently around 75%. In my opinion, this is a good indication that this stock is receiving enough exposure of institutional investors to be recognized, but there is still more room for growth. If more institutional investors buy into IDCC, then this should push the share price higher.

Technical Analysis

(Technical analysis is showing no significant indication of future movement up or down with the share price. The slow stochastics is showing neither undersold nor oversold. If anything, there is a slight indication of a downward trend, but no indications are strong enough to make a confident determination of future movement.)



The Pros of InterDigital

InterDigital has long-term agreements, which some companies pay for pre-production. For instance, according to the recent 3rd quarter earnings call, InterDigital stated that they will collect $900 million in operating cash flow through the year 2022 for long-term fixed fee agreements . Plus, they will receive revenues per unit sold and any additional fixed payment agreements that they establish in the meantime.

Superb balance sheet with no net debt.

As of September 30, 2017, long-term debt was almost $300 million, but when accounting for the large cash and short-term investments of almost $1 billion, this results in zero net debt.

In addition to having no net debt, InterDigital has a low debt to equity, a low price to equity, and a current ratio that this company is healthy enough to easily use its assets to pay of any short-term debt.

The stock price has dropped from a high of $102 in February 2017.

While it’s not ideal that the share price has been declining for most of the year, it is reassuring to know that it is realistic for this stock to cross the $100 mark, especially if the company is in a better position in the future than it was in early 2017.

The Khursheed Brothers estimate that InterDigital’s patents are worth around $49 per share of book value , which is significantly more than the current patent book value of under $10 per share. This intangible value is hard to estimate, but there is no dispute that the strong patents that InterDigital own are very valuable…just ask Samsung that had to pay over $500 million for using patented technology of InterDigital. (Samsung was accused of infringing on InterDigital's technology, but eventually Samsung paid up. Photo Source: DandyGadget.com

InterDigital’s moat is so strong through its 20,000+ patents that governments and companies have accused InterDigital of having a monopoly. For example, Microsoft sued InterDigital for their alleged monopoly over mobile patents.

Strong involvement in new developments in a growing industry with high pricing power. According to the 2016 Annual Report: “In that portfolio are a number of patents and patent applications that we believe are or may be essential or may become essential to cellular and other wireless standards, including 3G, 4G and the IEEE 802 suite of standards, as well as patents and patent applications that we believe may become essential to 5G standards that are under development.”



It is evident that the digital world of interconnected wireless devices is popular and will continue to grow. InterDigital is positioned as one of the dominant powers in an industry that is ready for continued large growth. On top of that, InterDigital provides technology that companies like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei agree to be essential. Therefore, it’s hard not to be confident about InterDigital’s chances of high and continued growth.



In regards to pricing power, InterDigital is so well protected from competition through their patents and their technology is so essential that tech companies would be willing to pay any reasonable amount that InterDigital required. Because of this, InterDigital can continue to raise prices without much worry about losing sales and this will help to keep them situated as a dominant power for the long-term.



Companies that use the innovations of InterDigital's patents could require high-switching costs to change to a competitor's services. This is because InterDigital has already put in the costly man power, time, and troubleshooting to make their services effective. These costs can be great, but since InterDigital is able to collect royalties from several companies for one patent, they can justify these large costs.



On the other hand, if a single company such as Sony were to stop using InterDigital's services and to create their own innovations from scratch, the expense could greatly outweigh the smaller cost of simply using InterDigital's services.



Additionally, if Sony were to use InterDigital's services, then they pass some of the responsibility onto InterDigital. In the case that the technology is faulty, they would save themselves some cost for which InterDigital may be responsible.



Also, InterDigital goes through the painstaking task of ensuring that their technology and networks will work across multiple devices, a magnitude of countries, spanning present and past device generations, and endless combinations of situations. If Sony (in this example) were to use their own technology, it would require great costs and possibly additional patent royalties being paid to make this cross-compatibility possible.



Delivers technology to all the major players in the industry, so it doesn’t matter which player wins or loses, because InterDigital will profit regardless. Tech stocks usually worry me because when you rely on one company with one dominant product, this product can quickly become obsolete as new technology arrives. The good thing about InterDigital is that we don’t have to pick which company or device will succeed because InterDigital supplies the technology for all the top companies and devices in the industry. It hedges risk and increases the chances of success for shareholders. InterDigital is a safe bet to join in the growth of mobile communications without unnecessary risk.

(Some top players in the tech industry that InterDigital supplies technology to.)

Not highly valued by the market. As we saw before, InterDigital hasn’t been fully recognized by institutional investors and analysts. There’s a lack of content and coverage on this company. Once the masses catch on to the real value of this company and its patents, then the share price would still have a significant amount of room to grow.

Cons and Risks of Investing in IDCC

There are some industry-wide risks and company-specific risks involved when investing in any company. The industry-wide risk of investing in IDCC mostly involves risks that similar intellectual property companies would face. InterDigital is susceptible to local patent laws and anti-monopoly rules, which could negatively affect profits.

Some companies contact and obtain licenses from InterDigital before production, but most companies do not. Therefore, InterDigital must take action to establish agreements or enter into expensive litigation to force companies to pay for using their inventions. This patent enforcement can take extended periods of time and money. Therefore, profits for certain years can be delayed or reduced, which could cause inconsistent earnings and eventually more volatile share price movement.

Therefore, InterDigital must take action to establish agreements or enter into expensive litigation to force companies to pay for using their inventions. This patent enforcement can take extended periods of time and money. Therefore, profits for certain years can be delayed or reduced, which could cause inconsistent earnings and eventually more volatile share price movement. (Source: 2016 Annual Report) InterDigital spends a considerable amount of upfront costs for workers' wages, time, research and development. Sometimes this work does not lead to an approved patent or the approved patent might not be as marketable as expected. As a result, these upfront costs might not be recoverable.



Sometimes this work does not lead to an approved patent or the approved patent might not be as marketable as expected. As a result, these upfront costs might not be recoverable. At times, InterDigital may participate in a strategic acquisition in order to secure a specific license or patent. While this acquisition may strategically help the company, these acquisitions may be costly and might not result in near-term financial gains.





InterDigital’s revenues are derived mostly from a limited number of licensees.“In the event that we are unable to renew one or more of such license agreements upon expiration, our future revenue and cash flow could be materially adversely affected. In addition, in the event that one or more of our significant licensees or customers fail to meet their payment or reporting obligations under their respective license agreements, our future revenue and cash flow could be materially adversely affected.”



And this very point brings us to our previous concerns at the beginning of this article which noted inconsistencies in long-term earnings and return on invested capital. While InterDigital does well in their litigation processes to force giant companies like Apple and Samsung to pay royalties for their technologies, there are still years or quarters when the high cost of litigation or a legal dispute can cause erratic fluctuations in revenues and cash flows.



Likewise, InterDigital pays large sums upfront to start an innovation and sometimes receives a large payment upfront from a licensee. Other times, they receive nothing until a litigation is finalized. So it is clear to see how these inconsistencies of payment and costs of project start-ups and litigations can ultimately lead to inconsistencies in revenues and cash flows.



As a result this makes IDCC hard to value and could be why it is often mispriced in the market. One example is made clear by fellow Seeking Alpha author Robert Hessels when discussing the illusion of declining cash flows from 2016 to 2017. Hessel explains: “In the first 9 months of 2017 the company generated a free cash flow of $71 million. In the first 9 months of last year this figure was $173 million, but these figures are not really comparable as in 2016 they recorded a large sum of past patent royalties, around $73 million more than in 2017. These past patent royalties make it harder to get a good hold on the financials, which may be one reason the stock is trading at low multiples.”



Forward-Looking Conclusion

InterDigital is a good company with healthy long-term fundamentals and it seems to be at a bargain price at the time of conducting this analysis. While I have been hesitant to invest in heavy-technology based companies in the past, I am willing to invest in InterDigital. This is because unlike some tech companies, that rely on one type of product, company, or technology that might become obsolete, InterDigital creates inventions for a vast number of devices, several companies, an array of networks, and over 20,000 patents that span the globe. These factors along with the fact that the company has a steady reputation of doing the same kind of work in an increasingly popular and essential industry leaves me with strong confidence to invest in this company.

InterDigital is the type of company that value investors like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger would love. It has strong pricing power, high-switching costs, a networking-effect, a wide economic moat, and it offers a highly-desired service that is purchased repeatedly through royalties. A drawback could be that this company might be a bit complex to understand the details involved with patent regulations and litigation.

The company has a few general risks associated with patent-creating companies and some other company-specific risks such as a limited number of licensees. But overall, if you can wrap your head around this company and understand the ideal way it makes recurring income that is protected through patents, then you might find it hard to resist buying this valuable business at a bargain price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IDCC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.