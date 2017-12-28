Netflix: Opportunities & Threats In India

The International operations of Netflix (NFLX) have often faced criticism from investors as a money losing enterprise. Limited localized content ensure that the churn rates are higher and the company's moat is not as strong. One would guess that weaker per capital economics in emerging markets might mean subscription plans are cheaper locally but that isn't necessarily true. As seen below subscription plans in India and Philippines for instance, are more expensive than the one's in UK and Australia.

I think the company's international strategy for some countries is to simply find additional subscribers to widen its base for US content. This makes sense in less populous countries where it is hard to justify spending on a local catalog with minimum potential for recovery in subscription volumes.

There's little room to earn subscription revenues under the current set of restrictions in China. But what about India, the second-most populous country in the world with a cavernous appetite for entertainment? With 289 million households, the country offers the best opportunity to spread programming costs over a large subscriber base. Unlike Apple (AAPL) for instance, Netflix will have less of a problem with affordability.

More interestingly, on the competition side, Amazon (AMZN) has already announced 9 original series after its first Indian original smashed all records in June this year. The series which goes by the title of Inside Edge became the second best performing original on Prime video within a week of its launch. Is the battle already lost for Netflix then? Should it pay attention to this market? I size up Netflix's opportunities and threats in India in this piece.

Potential of the Indian market

Over the top digital content did not gain any traction until 2016 as the lack of digital infrastructure did not make the venture promising. The SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) players sniffed an opportunity in India as they saw video consumption dominating mobile usage after Reliance Jio, a local telecom operator turned the market upside down by offering 4G data at the lowest rates in the world.

SVOD user penetration in India still remains low at 0.7% in 2017 and is expected to hit 2% (20 million subscriptions) in 2022. In comparison, 2017 SVOD penetration rate in the US is around 25% with much of the increase coming in the last decade. Therefore, players will need a decade long strategy to realize a commanding position when the Indian market marinates to its full potential. At a penetration rate of 10% we'd be looking at a market size of $2 billion, at an ARPU (average revenue per user) of $20/ year. For comparison US revenues from SVOD is estimated at $6.7 billion in 2017. The Indian market won't be the largest but could become a great source of growth as US demand matures.

Competitors - A Threatening Landscape

At the moment, Netflix is getting restricted to English-speaking audiences in pockets of urban India due to the lack of regional content and has a pricing that is nearly as expensive as cable TV subscriptions. Based on estimates, this strategy restricts the company to an audience of 3 million. Medianama investigated the company's tax filings and pegged its subscriber base in the 211,500 - 337,300 range for a premium SVOD market share of ~10% and only a sliver of the pie of the overall SVOD market. Its competitors, on the other hand, are priced to local considerations and therefore appeal to a far wider audience.

Hotstar which is owned by Fox (FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) came early and now dominates the market with 73% share. It is unclear though whether this is on account of streaming live sports or its catalog of film and TV content. Hotstar sources its library from Star TV network and these TV shows are geared more towards older demographics. VOD subscribers especially in the Indian context tend to lean more on the younger side.

Perhaps Amazon sensed this as an opportunity and also capitalized it with a smash hit on its first ever attempt on Hinglish (a blend of Hindi and English, spoken popularly in urban India) content. Amazon also has the biggest budget and due to the nature of the Prime membership which offers other benefits on its platform, remains a huge threat to the Netflix's advances in the region. It is because of Amazon that Netflix cannot sit tight with catering to just the premium segment.

Conclusion

In terms of strategy, Netflix has only two options - exit the market altogether or compete with others on equal footing. If the company intends to pursue the second option, it will have to hurry. If it remains in a state of inertia within the premium segment and does not improve regional offerings within its library, it will be driven out by players like Amazon.

