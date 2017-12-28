JD.Com: Being Alibaba's Biggest Rival Is An Asset Not A Liability

Alibaba’s competitors in other sectors have increased their support for JD by increasing their stake and forming stronger partnership in operations.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) has been catching a break since hitting a peak in early August. It is currently trading at 15% below the high point reached in August. However this is more about taking a pause after a strong rally instead of possible correction due to headwinds. From mid-2016 to August-2017 the stock had risen by 130% which outpaced all competitors.

Benefits of being Alibaba’s rival

For most of the people e-commerce in China is synonymous with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). However there are huge advantages of being the rival to a company which is close to hitting half a trillion dollars in market cap. Alibaba has been expanding in different sectors of Chinese economy. This means it has become the biggest rival for other tech giants operating in China. JD has been taking advantage of the fact that a rival’s main rival is your dearest and most loyal friend.

JD has formed close partnership with almost every firm which is not Alibaba. From Tencent, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Sogou Inc and Qihoo 360. It recently entered into partnership with ICBC, largest bank in the world by total assets, to offer digital banking services. The reason behind these partnerships is that most of the companies fear a retail ecosystem where Alibaba gains a near monopoly.

Tencent, which has a market cap of over $500 billion, is the biggest shareholder in JD. It owns a 21.25% stake in JD which surpasses Founder/CEO Richard Liu’s 16.2% stake (Liu still holds 80% voting rights). Tencent is the biggest rival of Alibaba in sectors other than core commerce. Tencent has also recently bought a 5% stake in Chinese supermarket chain for $638 million. Both are trying to take the position of the favored middleman for buying and selling of different services in China and many international locations. Both Tencent and Alibaba frequently invest in rival startups to make sure they have a foothold in future growth sectors.

For example, Tencent invested $600 million in bike-sharing startup Mobike in June which was soon followed by a $700 million investment by Alibaba in another bike-sharing startup Ofo in July. Alibaba backed Ele.Me is competing against Tencent backed Meituan which raised $3 billion at a valuation of $30 billion a few months back. Tencent is also rapidly closing the gap with Alibaba in Chinese e-payment market which is estimated to be $3.8 trillion. Recent estimate by iResearch put its market share at 39.8% compared to 54.5% by Alibaba’s Alipay.

Tencent would like to make sure that JD has more than a fighting chance against Alibaba once the market matures. For this, Tencent can rely on over 900 million monthly active users it has on WeChat. Heavy social engagement on its app provides Tencent a wide reach and significant ability to promote the retail player of its choice (JD).

During the current Singles Day, JD merged its customer shopping history with Tencent’s WeChat. This allowed WeChat to give more optimized suggestions for customer purchases. It was a strong factor behind the better than expected result showed by JD in this year’s Singles Day. We should continue to see strong growth in the next few quarters due to this strategy.

Wal-Mart, which owns 10% of JD, has also merged its membership systems with JD and will allow JD to fulfill orders from the inventories of its stores. Other players will also assist JD as Alibaba’s hold in the cloud and payments system increases.

Besides these partnerships JD can also count on the support of the most important ally: Chinese regulators. It seems highly unlikely that the regulators will allow a retail ecosystem where one company has overwhelming monopoly. Alibaba is entering rapidly into physical retail space with its New Retail initiative which makes it even more important that another strong competitor remains in this space to balance Alibaba’s clout.

Chinese regulators have started paying closer attention to this space which can be seen from their recent policy of having a board seat in tech companies.

JD’s valuation

JD has a business model similar to Amazon. This means that it is heavily investing in building infrastructure, logistics and better last mile delivery options. This approach is capital intensive and produces lower margins during the growth phase. However, it also provides JD with much stronger control over the entire supply chain. This is a big positive as income level for Chinese middle class increases and they end up prioritizing brand and quality over price.

The consensus EPS estimate for next year is $0.89. This would put its forward PE ratio at close to 46. This seems like a very expensive valuation but it is backed by growth rate of over 30%. Next year’s growth rate is also estimated to come at over 35%.

JD has seen strong performance across all the major metrics. It has increased its gross margins continuously and is trading at one of cheapest PS ratio among e-commerce players. There has been a decent growth in free cash flow and the revenue growth is close to 40%, much higher than Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The company has a long runway for growth as it moves aggressively into physical retail. Hence, it would not be competing over a small e-commerce pie but would be a major player in the entire Chinese retail sector. It is looking to provide logistics, payment solutions and new technology to local convenience stores. In this initiative it will benefit from the partnerships it has developed with other tech companies.

JD.com is also investing outside China which should help in providing additional revenue channel and growth opportunities. It recently invested $19 million in Southeast Asian online fashion brand Pomelo. After Alibaba invested $1 billion in Southeast Asia’s Lazada and a similar amount in Tokopedia a few months back, JD.com announced $500 million investment in e-commerce and fintech ventures in Thailand. In June, JD.com announced an investment of $397 million in UK’s fashion retailer Farfetch.

This pace of investment will only increase in the next few quarters as JD.com secures foothold in new markets. It should be added that most of these investments are complimentary to Tencent’s own investment in international locations. Tencent has opened its cash reserves and is looking to ramp up investments in a wide variety of media, transportation and logistics ventures in international locations.

In the near term, the revenue and growth momentum of JD will be dependent on domestic Chinese market but over the next few years these international ventures should increase their revenue contribution and help in sustaining the bullish momentum.

Recent B2C report of eMarketer shows JD having a share of 32.9% while Alibaba’s Tmall has 51.3% share.

This report excludes C2C sales which include Alibaba’s Taobao platform. However, C2C sales have been declining as a percentage of total e-commerce sales for the past few quarters as Chinese customers move towards purchasing directly from brands which can guarantee better quality and service. Eventually this will be a two-horse race as smaller companies leave the market or get acquired by the two majors.

Investor Takeaway

JD’s market cap is one-ninth that of Alibaba while it has captured close to one-third share of B2C retail in China. JD has announced that it will continue with the current pace of investments in infrastructure and logistics. This should pay strong returns over the long run. The three main positive factors for JD in the current climate are: operational and investment partnership with Alibaba’s rivals, long runway for growth in domestic as well as international markets and preference of Chinese regulators to have at least two strong players in the retail ecosystem.

Although the forward pe ratio is still quite high but close to 40% annual growth forecast for the next few years makes JD a good growth stock. For investors having a long term investment horizon, JD is a great bet which should give healthy returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.