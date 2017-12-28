BlackBerry: Just How Sweet Is The Reemergence Of This Company?

BlackBerry: A bit of a history lesson

A little more than a decade ago, I first met John Chen when he was still CEO of Sybase. Mr. Chen joined Sybase at a nadir (1998) when it seemed the alternatives for that company were a variety of unpleasant endings. The people that had run Sybase had been both incompetent and dishonest - sometimes both at the same time. For some years, Sybase had been a company I loved to hate, and it had returned the favor to me many times over. It had been one of my better short calls, in a career of some notable successes in that regard. Eventually Sybase had found some level of equilibrium - although a whiff of corruption hadn’t totally been dissipated, and the company was still accident prone - it managed to miss a quarter when a fax disappeared an hour before the close of a quarter.

I had heard that times had changed for the company and had started to see evidence of a few green shoots and eventually I wondered what really was happening at the company and made the trek to Pleasanton, CA to see how Mr. Chen was refashioning a company that had to compete with Oracle (ORCL) in the database market - about as daunting an undertaking as any single task might be at that time in the IT world. While I have no intention of reprising the history of Sybase and how Mr. Chen took what had been a sow’s ear and made it into the proverbial silk purse, that is what actually happened.

Sybase pivoted from competing with Oracle and bought a series of companies that got it into mobile apps, payments analytics, clusters and a multimedia messaging exchange (text messaging). Not all of these initiatives proved to be home runs during all of the period they were owned by Sybase. But overall, between operational performance and the perceptions of industry participants. Sybase became recognized as an industry leader in key business segments. Did Sybase really sell lots of solutions based on the “unwired enterprise” as it was called back then? Perhaps not, but SAP thought enough of the concept and the technology that it was willing to pay a hefty premium, beyond what most investors thought was possible (and that includes this writer) to acquire Sybase.

Along the way, Mr. Chen made lots of money personally and he created enormous value for shareholders (the company’s market cap went from $362 million when Mr. Chen became CEO to the take out value of $5.8 billion). Mr. Chen and his team made many strategic choices over the time he ran Sybase, both in terms of allocating internal resources and in making acquisitions. And his development of the concept of the “unwired enterprise” which was perhaps the basic reason that SAP (NYSE:SAP) SAP was willing to pay quite so much for the company has to be considered an act of marketing genius, if nothing else. And if he can reprise that act at BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), and it takes a bit of time, many investors would find the wait to be worthwhile.

About three years after concluding his gig at Sybase, Mr. Chen decided to take on the task of reviving another very sick company whose founders also succeeded in running it into the ground. He was appointed the CEO and chairman of BlackBerry, once an icon of the Canadian tech sector and later a casebook study of how to destroy a franchise and damage shareholder value.

Like many other readers I imagine, I had once been a BlackBerry user. Sometime before 2013, however, I had given up on the device and had switched to my first iPhone. And I frankly have never been particularly interested in following companies that focused on making devices for consumers - it is never going to be something of great interest to me and many other commentators on this site have loads of domain expertise in that field that I cannot replicate. About the most that I could say for some period of time was that I simply could never figure out how BlackBerry in particular could possibly develop a differentiated device offering that might allow it to regain its stature in the device world and compete with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Did John Chen ever really have a different set of expectations regarding the right strategy for BlackBerry? It is really hard to know, even in retrospect. One of the reasons I have devoted a bit of space at the start of the article to a history lesson, is to suggest that Mr. Chen is both smart and wily. The relational database business Mr. Chen inherited at Sybase was at least as fraught as the device business was that he inherited at BlackBerry. Mr. Chen was able to create the appearance of selling relational databases against Oracle, even though he recognized for many years that the end game in the space was not based on long-term market share gains in that space. If you talked to him at that time, you would get the message through body language that Sybase had pivoted from its focus on RDBMS to many other things, even if the articulated verbiage sounded quite different.

Is it possible that Mr. Chen’s plan for BlackBerry was always to exit the hardware business but to do so it a way that antagonized the smallest cohort of stakeholders, including former management and the board? Just speculating. Yes, I have read innumerable press releases about the latest BlackBerry device offering, but I wonder if Mr. Chen's record in the space was a product of dealing with an impossible conundrum. I will never know.

So, despite my admiration for John Chen’s performance in both running and then selling Sybase, I have left the first four years of his tenure at BB go by without paying much attention. It hasn’t been much of a loss - the shares were about $6.60/share when Mr. Chen began his tenure and have just recently reached to $11.60. Decent appreciation, to be sure, but there were ways to make an equivalent return with less drama in the IT space over that time.

Earlier this week, I read a bear thesis on BB shares from a long-term bull on Apple. But the fact is, at this point, BB is no longer trying to compete with Apple. In baseball, it is often said that runners who are on base when a reliever arrives are the responsibility of the departing pitcher. Whether or not, the failure of BB’s hardware business is Mr. Chen’s responsibility is a bit beside the point at this juncture. I'm not all that certain that Mr. Chen would have had board sanction to sell or close down BB’s hardware business in 2013 - or if he would even have gotten the job to turn this ship around if he had articulated doubts that the task was possible.

But at this juncture, what does it really matter? Mr. Chen got brought in to tend a losing hand in hardware - at this point that game is over and the cards have been re-dealt - enough said, I think. The issue really isn’t about how that last hand was played, or how it might have been played better, but whether the cards that BlackBerry has today are worth betting on and whether the CEO and his team will play the cards profitably. There are certainly some signs that might point to an element of success for what remains at the company - and for better or for worse, Mr. Chen, given the dire straits in which he found BlackBerry when he arrived, has been a bit of a fireman. The company isn’t broke and it is generating positive EBITDA and is marginally profitable on an economic basis, as I will take some time to elucidate.

One thing in the article on SA that struck me was the contention that with stock based comp, part of the financial model at BB was falling into disuse. I do not know if there is some study to support that comment, but so far, none of the companies that I follow is doing without stock based comp - with the rather glaring exception of IBM (IBM) which has many other issues in terms of its earnings presentation. In fact, for a company like this, I like to use my own version of economic earnings, and while BB at this point is not a gusher of profitability, neither is it losing money or burning cash.

As reported, stock based comp is currently running at about $12 million/quarter or about 5% of revenues. So far as that metric goes, in the tech world, 5% of revenues is relatively small and it is especially so in the context of the 20% year on year decline for the metric seen both year to date and in the last reported quarter. I agree, stock based comp is a number that should be done away with, but there are so many other companies that abuse it so much more that it is surprising to see BB lumped in with that group.

I also was struck that the writer of the article was not willing to credit Mr. Chen with the value of the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) award. In baseball, when you calculate ERAs, you do not get to pick or choose which of the runners that was on base count in the calculation. If Mr. Chen is getting roasted for his performance in trying to compete against Apple, then he has to get some credit for the successful prosecution of the contractual dispute with QCOM.

That said, however, it is hard to make the case, with returns of about 76% in terms of BlackBerry’s share price appreciation over more than four years, that Mr. Chen has been able to work his magic to this point. I think it is reasonable to suggest that Mr. Chen has organized a successful pivot away from a hopeless situation. And he has created a cogent and easy to understand strategy that can create a reasonably profitable enterprise with significant growth potential. Is that quite enough to make BB a decent invest from this point forward? Is it quite enough to create interest on the part of potential acquirers?

The question I'm trying to answer in this article is not what Mr. Chen and his team have done at BB to date or what they did at Sybase but how to handicap what BB now is, and whether it makes sense to believe that BB is now an enterprise software company with reasonable prospects and a reasonable exit strategy. So far, Mr. Chen’s persuasive powers with analysts and institutional investors, and the operational record of the business, have left most analysts still wondering, with just four buys and 12 holds and two underperforms. Notionally, the shares are not cheap and that is reflected with the Thomson Reuters consensus price target which is less than the current share price.

Some thoughts about this last quarter

Last quarter clearly marked some progress in terms of BB’s operational performance. The company beat prior expectations significantly - and did so most notably in terms of revenue. Further, the company enjoyed some significant design wins in what it calls its technology solutions business. The company’s enterprise business saw double-digit billings growth year over year.

The company saw an increase of 7% sequentially in its enterprise software and services revenues while BlackBerry technology solutions revenues rose by 13% sequentially. Licensing revenues, which have seen very strong growth for much of the year, fell by about 5% sequentially, although they were up by 67% year on year. It is probably a bit soon to try to discern seasonal patterns in this company’s current lines of business, since until quite recently they functioned as independent vendors or were not important to BlackBerry. That said, the growth of 19% year-on-year that the company reported in its software businesses last quarter was essentially all organic, and had no extraordinary takes that might have influenced comparisons. That kind of growth is not spectacular in the software world, but it does seem to present a foundation on which the company might build.

The company has been able to shrink its operating expenses as part of the process of exiting the market for handheld devices. Overall, GAAP opex declined by 17.5% year on year, and of course gross margins, as reported, rose substantially due to the company’s pivot toward high margined software. Opex did not decline sequentially in this latest quarter, and that most probably reflects the strong bookings performance of the company as well as a bottoming process. On a year to date basis, selling, marketing and administration has fallen by 18% and it fell by a similar percentage year-on-year this past quarter.

The company basically raised guidance by suggesting that it would now reach the higher end of its guidance range in terms of revenues. The company’s specific revenue forecast is $920-$950 million and the published First Call consensus revenue forecast is for $935 million, up from $928 million prior to the earnings release and the conference call. That forecast translates into revenue expectations for this current quarter of $218 million, down from a non-GAAP $235 million reported in the quarter reported last week. While the company is probably going to see more attrition in System Access Fees sequentially, I'm doubtful whether the balance of BB’s business will show seasonal contraction in this current quarter. The company, as was articulated by Mr. Chen in this last conference call, is focused on growth, and is now willing to make some investments in opex in order to achieve those goals. I would be surprised if the company did not wind up beating revenue expectations again, in this present quarter.

Has BlackBerry really become an enterprise software company?

It is probably fair to suggest that the transition from hardware and device-related revenues has been completed. At this point, handheld devices have diminished to less than 4% of revenues and system access fees declined to 12% of revenues in the quarter reported last week. At those levels, BlackBerry’s future is pretty much decoupled from its days as a leading smart device manufacturer. One assumes that revenues from devices and access fees are near or at an asymptote and the balance of the company will either make or break any current investment in BlackBerry.

BB is no longer a particularly large company with revenues from its areas of continuing operations running at a rate of around $800 million/year and an additional $120 million or so of revenues coming from sources that will eventually disappear or get sold to a consolidator or to a private equity buyer. On an economic basis, adjusting for items such as amortization and eliminating the fair value adjustment for the issuance of debentures as well as an arbitration charge, but including the cost of stock based comp last quarter, BB’s operating income was slightly positive and net of its negligible investment income gain and some minor tax provisions, the company was barely profitable. I'm not quite certain how the writer in the previously mentioned article has determined that the remains of BB are not profitable or are not growing.

Again, it seems somehow a bit polemical to exclude service fees because they are profitable and relate to a former time for this company. They exist, they probably will continue to exist for a while longer, and they drag down revenue growth performance and bolster earnings. But again, all of that begs the question of what happens next for BB and what is the prospect for the company’s operational performance from this point.

BlackBerry offers a variety of products today, some of them in areas with relatively rapid growth. The company plays in the IoT space with its Secure product. The company offers comprehensive, cloud-enabled software that helps enterprises manage and secure what BB calls the Enterprise of Things. The company has achieved a significant level of recognition from Gartner for what it describes as it Critical Capabilities for High-Security Mobility.

The company offers software that facilitates the management of mobile and fixed devices from a single network. It offers a way of integrating a set of apps that facilitate housekeeping and browsing on a device. It offers the ability for users to create custom mobile apps and workflows.

BlackBerry offers a platform called QNX that is used to run autonomous car software. Most recently it has won a major design win at Delphi which should start to contribute to revenue in 2019. That company, in turn, offers its potential customers something that it describes as Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning, which is supposed to be a turnkey automated driving solution, and which will include something called Ottomatika which is a set of algorithms and middleware to enhance the autonomous driving experience that is part of the BB offering. The company has secured a fair number of wins in the automotive space in the last several quarters with DENSO (a large Japanese maker of auto parts), Bosch (AVX) and Ford (NYSE:F).

I don’t have some magic theory as to how these products and many more that I have not described in this article, are going to fare over the coming months and years. Conceptually, at least, they are part of an integrated strategy in which BlackBerry offers security solutions as well as autonomous driving solutions to a fairly broad spectrum of users. There is simply not enough historical context that would allow a financial analyst such as this writer to make an informed judgment about the growth rate and potential profitability of BB's several initiatives.

That said, however, the most recent record suggests that operational performance is improving and the company’s forecast, while quite conservative from my perspective, seems to suggest that this trend is likely to continue. Bookings growth, which management has suggested is in the 20%+ range for its IoT/Security solutions, would appear to be reasonable performance.

I have linked here to Gartner’s evaluation of product performance in the High-Security Mobility Management market. I confess to not being aware that there was such a sub-market and indeed Gartner says that there isn’t a single, specific mobile technology market. As can be seen, BlackBerry is the leader in this evaluation in all the different use cases considered by Gartner. BlackBerry also is a leader in utilizing containerization as part of its solution. There are similar studies available such as the one published by 451 Research.

The author who published the recent negative article on BB, in his latest report, references an IDC review in this particular space. Not that it matters all that much in evaluating BB's share price prospects, but this study, which I have linked here, suggests that IDC is actually quite positive on BlackBerry in the UEM space and considers it to be a leader. As the saying goes, "yer pays your money and you take yer choices."

I will say that the level of revenues the company has in UEM or elsewhere is probably not a factor that one should use in evaluating BB’s probability of success. IBM has lost just about every competitive situation it has ever entered for many years now, and while that cannot be said regarding VMware (VMW) and Microsoft (MSFT), neither can it be said that they inevitably are winners against their smaller rivals.

At this point, and trying to use third-party market research as a guide, there is simply not enough data, I think, to state with any high degree of conviction that BB will be able to maintain growth of 20%-30% for any extended period and do so with reasonable margins. There is more than a chance of that happening, but transformations of this magnitude are only apparent in retrospect and it is better to suggest that some things are really not knowable than to maintain some kind of dogmatic stance that is not quite supported by the preponderance of the evidence.

Valuation

With all that said, what should investors do with BB shares at current levels? I will say at the outset of this subhead that I have not owned BlackBerry shares in the past and I do not own them now. While I'm not reluctant to buy controversial names or turnarounds, I need to have a bit more confidence in seeing the potential for this turnaround before I'm willing to pay the current valuation.

Currently, BlackBerry has 536 million fully diluted shares outstanding. At current market prices, the company’s capitalization is worth $6 billion. Net cash on the balance sheet is about $1.7 billion and that leaves an enterprise value of $4.3 billion. The company currently has a non-GAAP revenue run rate of about $940 million. I think a reasonable way of looking at a 12-month forward revenue estimate is to try to compose growth rates for software, technology solutions, and licensing, and to look at the legacy businesses in a separate bucket. It really is not useful to use a chart that depicts BlackBerry’s total revenues as one undifferentiated mass. On a 12-month forward basis, I think a conservative estimate for revenues from legacy business that include hand-held devices and service access fees might be estimated at about $80 million, or $20 million a quarter and a bit less than the company is forecasting for revenue in the current quarter. The other components of BlackBerry grew by 19% year on year and grew by about 3% sequentially. Given management’s commentary about bookings, I think using a growth rate for BlackBerry’s current business of 18% seems reasonably prudent. Overall, that suggests that fourth quarter forward revenues will be around $930 million, and will grow at 15%-20% from that base. The current EV/S calculation is about 4.6X, not really an outlier for the company’s growth upon the completion of its transition.

For better or worse, BlackBerry will continue to use some level of stock based comp in presenting its numbers, and whether investors should or should not value the company that way, they will - because that remains the standard for valuing enterprise software vendors. The CEO during the course of this conference call suggested that it would be reasonable to expect that opex would remain relatively constant in the coming fiscal year, with revenue rising more rapidly than opex. Given the way the numbers work, I think that it would be reasonable to anticipate continued improvements in GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins which will be the major factor driving earnings growth as reported next year. That's primarily a function of the decline in hardware revenues to just 2% of the total, while higher margin software and licensing revenues continue to grow. Through nine months, GAAP gross margins were 71%, they were 74% in Q3 and I think it reasonable to imagine based on my revenue expectations that they will be in the 78%-79% range next year. This past quarter, GAAP opex was $178 million, or a run rate of $712 million. Presumably some small proportion of that figure related to operating expense for both hardware and for service access fees, but I will ignore that component in the interest of conservatisim.

Overall, using my revenue analysis and cost projections would produce about $10 million of operating income - excluding what really are unrelated, one time costs as well as depreciation and ammortization. As mentioned, stock based comp is running at about $12 million/quarter. Given the rather large net cash balance this company has, it should generate a modest level of investment income. And of course, it will pay no taxes because of its large NOLs. That suggests that the company ought to be able to achieve non-GAAP EPS of about $.15 next year with some upside bias to that amount, with that level starting to grow rapidly beyond next fiscal year.

The published First Call expectations for EPS are for $.08 in the period, but those expectations are predicated on just $891 million in revenues, an amount that seems very hard to reconcile with this company’s recent operational performance. The CEO said quite specifically, “By the way it’s not a secret that we also are quite interested in M&A inorganic growth. So, we have got to be careful not to just overload it on the organic expense side…” I think it is reasonable to believe that BB will see a continuation of growth in its non-legacy business, higher gross margins and little or no growth in operating expense.

It has been said that Mr. Chen has let dust settle around his cash hoard. Of course, much of it has only been around for a couple of quarters. But the other side of that is that given the company’s recent near-death experience, a certain amount of prudence is required, and unlike his near neighbor in Waterloo, OpenText (OTEX), BlackBerry has a very specific strategy of solutions that make it harder to consummate the right kind of merger transactions.

At the moment, it would not be possible to recommend BlackBerry shares based on their likely level of operational performance over the next 12 months. It might be possible to do so when looking at results in the second year into the future.

At this point, I usually like to try to figure out cash flow and free cash flow in making a valuation call. I think I would be doing a disservice to readers were I to suggest that it is possible for me to do so. In the nine months through November 30, BlackBerry generated $866 million in cash flow from operations. Much of that came from the net income of $415 million that was reported during the period. As pointed out earlier, that is not a number that can be used as the basis for any longer-term forecast.

In reality, the company is operating at slightly above a breakeven rate on an economic basis and is generating some level of cash when excluding non-cash stock based compensation expense from that calculation. I don’t really know if the company will generate significant deferred revenues on its new basis. It will, perhaps, be able to reduce A/R’s a bit further but I do not think the balance sheet, looking at it as a whole, represents much of an opportunity to generate cash. If the company is successful in achieving substantial growth in net income as I think likely, it will generate some cash as well. The company will not have any appreciable capex for the foreseeable future.

So, while I can make a case to own BlackBerry shares, and I think the odds favor the company’s initiatives in terms of cybersecurity, IoT and autonomous technologies, it is not a conclusion that is reached without some feeling of concern for the unknown. In many ways, BB is a new company and much of the normal data one has to reach a conclusion is not available. Part of the value of this company will be how John Chen and his staff wind up deploying the bonanza that the company received from the Qualcomm settlement. Notionally, the company could grow its revenue base by 50% when that capital is deployed, and more than that if it chooses to lever up.

I think it is a grave mistake to underrate the abilities of John Chen to make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. He has done some of that so far during his tenure at BlackBerry, but obviously not enough to completely satisfy all stakeholders. And I think that his ability to present a picture of BlackBerry that might appeal to potential acquirers should not be gainsaid. The odds are that he will finish the job and reward investors who have ridden the course with him.