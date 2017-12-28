Turning Point Brands: Very Cheap Company In The Non-Cyclical Sector

Investment thesis: Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) operates in a highly non-cyclical sector and produces addictive products, at the same time remaining strongly underestimated to competitors. Also, not so long ago there was an opinion that the FDA was implementing its anti-nicotine measures only seven years later. Therefore, I recommend considering the company's shares for purchase.

The business

TPB is a small American company engaged in the production and sale of tobacco products. The company is present on almost all tobacco segments, except for ordinary cigarettes. The company's shares are traded on the NYSE.

The company's business is conditionally divided into four parts: Smoking, smokeless, vapor and non-nicotine. In each of the parts the company has several brands and takes the leading position.

source: website

Financials

The company has improved its performance since the IPO in 2016 and the third quarter of 2017 was no exception. The company achieved record results:

Year-to-date September 30, 2017:

Net sales increased 39.2% to a record $212.2 million

Gross profit increased 24.9% to a record $92.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.2% to a record $45.3 million

Third quarter 2017 (comparisons vs. same period year ago):

Net sales increased 43.9% to a record $73.3 million

Gross profit increased 33.8% to a record $32.9 million

Net income was $7.4 million, up $0.6 million from a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.0% to a record $15.9 million

"TPB’s robust sales growth reflects the continued effectiveness of our strategic plan. Our core focus brands, Stoker’s in smokeless, Zig-Zag in smoking and VaporBeast in NewGen remain vibrant and compelling long-term growth engines." – President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Wexler (source: Q3 report)

The company also improves its profitability indicators every year. TTM ROA is 11.70% and ROE is 83.70%. In this case, the main disadvantage of the company is its greatly increased debt.

source: Q3 Report

Valuation

P/E Forward P/E EV/EBITDA Altria Group (NYSE:MO) - 20.20 - British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) 22.04 16.13 18.18 Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) 23.12 19.69 16.16 Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) 67.94 34.13 14.97 Imperial Brands (OTCQX:OTCQX:IMBBY) 21.28 11.12 11.22 Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) 10.95 14.39 12.83

source: gurufocus

I took all the tobacco manufacturers traded in the US market, but I excluded Altria in calculating the growth potential for P/E and EV/EBITDA because of somewhat inaccurate indicators for this year and also for calculating TTM P/E excluded Vector Group.

Based on the P/E ratio, the company has a potential for strong growth.

In terms of forward P/E and EV/EBITDA, the company has the potential for growth of 34% and 14%, respectively.

source: gurufocus

Risks

The two main risks for the company's activities are the fight with FDA with nicotine and too much debt burden. But just a few days ago the news came out that all laws on the reduction of nicotine in tobacco products will be adopted within 7-10 years. And after the news, the company's shares rose 5 percent.

The question remains with the debt burden. The company's D/E ratio is 4.24, which is very huge for the industry in which it exists.

At the same time, the current ratio is 1.8 and interest payments are about a third of the quarterly operating profit. Also, the company willingly makes debt repayments and therefore without new acquisitions the company's debt should significantly decrease in the next 3-5 years.

Conclusion

The company for some time got rid of one of its main problems at the same time showing excellent financial results. Also, the company is strongly underestimated to competitors and the potential for growth is huge.