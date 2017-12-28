Apple: iPhone Throttling Is Not Planned Obsolescence

Rethink Technology business briefs for December 28, 2017.

Why Geekbench should have published throttling data for non-Apple smartphones

iPhone 7's diminutive battery. Source: iFixit.

The Apple (AAPL) iPhone throttling controversy started with a blog post by John Poole, founder of Primate Labs, on December 18. Primate Labs makes the Geekbench performance testing suite that's available for iOS, Android, and Windows. Primate Labs collects literally thousands of test results, and with this rich source of data, Poole was able to derive some interesting conclusions about iPhone performance.

Poole used the data at his disposal to plot the relative frequency of occurrence of Geekbench single core scores in the population of given iPhone models. He noted that with the new iOS 11.2, older iPhones such as the iPhone 6s have widely varying test results with a large percentage of the test results well below the peak score.

Poole's analysis cannot discern why throttling occurs and whether it's related to the age of the device or some other operating condition at the time the test was run. With the wealth of data at his disposal, Poole really should have taken a look at some other smartphone brands before criticizing Apple. He would have found that smartphone throttling is quite common.

For instance, in its review of the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S7, Anandtech took throttling for granted, as it's a well-known technique in the Android world, especially for graphics-intensive apps such as games. Anandtech captured this in a chart that shows the decline in frame rate over time for a standard graphics benchmark.

Comparing throttling results for iPhone 6s and 7 to Samsung's Galaxy S6 and S7

To satisfy my own curiosity, I did a little data mining of my own of Geekbench 4 test results for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7. In the interest of time, I limited myself to a relatively small sample population of the most recent 200 test results per smartphone model.

In order to verify that I could get qualitatively and quantitatively similar results to Poole's, I constructed histograms of Geekbench 4 scores for iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s, shown below. First, Poole's results for the iPhone 6s, followed by the histogram I obtained of the iPhone 6s, result from Geekbench data.



The histograms can be thought of as sampled versions of Poole's probability density functions. They aren't as smooth as his functions, partly due to the small sample size. Also, I don't have the ability to filter the data that I assume Poole has. The iPhone 6s and 7 data includes Plus models and doesn't discriminate between iOS versions. However, all the data was posted on December 24-25, so it's reasonable to assume that iOS 11.2 predominates.

The histograms have the same basic structure as Poole's functions, confirming that the histograms are fairly representative. Using the same process, I constructed histograms for the Galaxy S6 (roughly the same age as the iPhone 6s) and the Galaxy S7 (roughly the same age as the iPhone 7).

Some caveats about the Galaxy results. As in the case of the iPhone, I had no ability to filter the Geekbench search results. The Galaxy S6 results include the S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge Plus, all using the same Samsung Exynos 7420 processor. The Galaxy S7 results include the S7 and S7 Edge and include two processor variants, the Exynos 8890 and the Qualcomm (QCOM) Snapdragon 820. I also could not filter the results for Android OS version.

The variations in platform probably account for much of the broad dispersion of Geekbench scores, yet throttling is clearly visible in both the S7 and the S6. In the S6, it's much more pronounced, with a distinct secondary peak at a single core score of 1040, indicating that this is due to the age of the device.

My histogram of iPhone 7 data also shows some evidence of throttling, once again confirming Poole's iOS 11.2 results, but it compares very favorably to the Galaxy S7 results.

Being reasonable about throttling

Throttling is not merely a function of battery aging. Throttling is a normal approach to managing power consumption in the device in order to prolong useful time between recharges. There are probably many different inputs and different strategies for throttling and power management. Battery age and remaining energy storage capacity should be taken into account for any power management approach.

That there is a dramatic change in the transition to iOS 11.2 suggests that the strategy for incorporating battery age effects has changed. While it may seem that the change was for the worse in terms of benchmark performance, it was probably better in terms of extending useful time between charges and in preventing sudden shutdowns.

The other important takeaway from the Geekbench data should be why it isn't practical for smartphone companies to guarantee a certain level of performance, and why they don't. Smartphone performance constantly changes depending on operating conditions, software, and operating system, state of battery charge, and age of the device. It simply isn't reasonable to expect a smartphone to maintain optimal performance even over the course of a day, let alone over a period of years.

