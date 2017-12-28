Broadcom's Attempt At Bargain Shopping





Introduction



As is widely known by now, Broadcom (AVGO) has offered to acquire Qualcomm for $70 a share, of which $60 is offered in cash. What's most striking to me is that the offer stands whether or not Qualcomm’s (QCOM) purchase of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) goes through.



Let’s put this in perspective by looking at market values of the respective companies. Broadcom is offering $130 billion and it is implied that its offer includes the value of NXP:



“The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $130 billion on a pro forma basis, including $25 billion of net debt, giving effect to Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP on its currently disclosed terms.”



In that same press release, it states that:

“The Broadcom proposal stands whether Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors N.V. ("NXP") is consummated on the currently disclosed terms of $110 per NXP share or the transaction is terminated.”



I haven’t been an avid follower of NXPI. I do tend to keep up to date with Qualcomm and its legal proceedings with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). In that light, this was very striking to me.



First off, QCOM was worth about $76 billion prior to Broadcom's offer. Second, NXPI is worth $42 billion. Effectively, Broadcom is saying that it doesn’t mind whether it gets an additional $42 billion in value or not. This is a highly unusual statement, one which is very positive for Qualcomm shareholders. I’ll get into that in a bit but first I’d like to touch on the possible implications.



1) Broadcom has complete confidence in the NXPI deal going through and therefore does not mind offering such a guarantee.

2) Broadcom considers QCOM to be substantially undervalued and thus does not mind if the deal includes NXPI as it believes QCOM is worth $130 billion without NXPI.

3) Broadcom is using QCOM’s depressed share price as a result of the company’s legal struggles to get a steal as it believes that the legal proceedings will be settled in favor of QCOM.

4) Perhaps it is true that Broadcom indeed does not mind losing out on $42 billion or 32% of its offer.



Numbers two and three are similar points but the nuance deserves a mention. Let’s start with scratching No. 4. If anyone believes that No. 4 is accurate, then, as Americans are fond of saying, I have a bridge to sell you. To be fair, as a European, I quite enjoy the saying myself.



In any case, we answer which of the above hypotheses are likely to be true by looking at what Qualcomm used to be worth, i.e. before its legal woes crippled the share price. At the time, QCOM was trading at around $70 a share which translates to a $102 billion market cap.



Additionally, it is very common, perhaps even mandatory, to offer a 20% to 30% premium to shareholders of the company being acquired. The 20% to 30% premium is not a rule but it is what we typically see in the market. In any case, it is quite obvious that at least some sort of premium must be offered. Why else would shareholders relinquish their shares?



In other words, the current offer is roughly equal to what Broadcom would likely pay had Apple never sued QCOM. It is unclear to me whether QCOM will come out victorious or not. What is clear is that the company’s executives seem confident that they will.



We also know that NXPI is currently on the market for $42 billion. Could Broadcom’s real offer be:



Either we pay $130 billion for $172 billion or we pay $130 billion for $130 billion.



This fondly reminds of the saying “Heads I win, tails you lose.”

I think there are compelling reasons to believe that this is the case. These reasons can be found in Broadcom's letter to Qualcomm shareholders. First off, Hock Tan, Broadcom's CEO, reveals that the companies have had prior discussions. He also divulges that:



“As you know from prior discussions between our two companies, Broadcom has been interested for some time in combining Qualcomm's mobile business with the Broadcom platform. We continue to believe that such a combination will deliver substantial benefits to our respective stockholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders.”





That’s not the most interesting part. Mr. Tan goes on to explain that in August of last year, it had discussed a merger:



“Since I discussed a combination with Steve in August of last year, Broadcom has successfully completed the integration of the Broadcom-Avago combination, de-levered its balance sheet and meaningfully increased revenues and profitability."



Steve refers to QCOM’s CEO, Steven M. Mollenkopf. At the time, QCOM was trading at around $62 which is roughly equal to where it is currently trading. Certainly, had Mr. Tan attempted to acquire QCOM back in August last year, it would have had to pay much more than the then share price of $62. Had Mr. Tan made an offer back then, it would have had to pay anywhere between $109 and $118 billion for Qualcomm alone. Now, it is attempting to pay $130 billion for Qualcomm with a decent possibility of acquiring NXPI in the process. For the record, back in August last year, QCOM had not yet offered to acquire NXPI. This acquisition came in September of last year, roughly a month after Mr. Han and Mr. Mollenkopf had discussed a merger between their two companies.

The theory of Broadcom getting a steal is further supported by the fact that Broadcom is perfectly willing to pursue a hostile takeover. The first step in this so-called proxy battle has already been taken. Broadcom has nominated its own handpicked directors, a step commonly followed during a hostile takeover.

So what’s in it for QCOM shareholders? Well, clearly, the bid is just too low. Even the $80 bid seems to low if one believes the NXPI acquisition might go through. To be fair, it’s hard to blame Broadcom. They see an opportunity to significantly increase shareholder value, that it is at the expense of QCOM shareholders, should not, and does not matter to Broadcom's management. I believe that ultimately, QCOM will just be too weak to fight off Broadcom. Its timing could not be more perfect.



How is QCOM going to incentivize shareholders to vote against the deal? If shareholders vote no, the shares drop back to around $50. If shareholders vote yes, they get $70. QCOM isn’t offering anything tangible. Yes, perhaps if they (shareholders) play hard ball, they might get a couple of bucks more.



This reminds me of a joke that’s frequently told:



A farmer goes to sell his horse but two years later, he still hasn’t been paid. When a friend asks about whether or not the payment has been received, the farmer answers:



“No, but it’s OK! I sold it for a high price!”



Needless to say, the farmer never became a wealthy man. The point is, while shareholders may realize that they’re not getting the full value, there isn’t a better option and playing hard ball might result in no gain at all. QCOM’s share price isn’t going anywhere because of its legal woes with Apple and the struggles with the NXPI acquisition. QCOM, in turn, is not putting up an effective defense.

Conclusion - Implications for QCOM shareholders



First off, the offer price is far too low. Broadcom is implying that it does not care about NXPI. As such, based on Mr. Han’s letter, I believe that QCOM shareholders will get a bad deal regardless of whether the NXPI acquisition materializes. The worst-case scenario for QCOM shareholders is that the NXPI acquisition materializes and Broadcom acquires QCOM for its current offer.



Second, Mr. Han seems to believe that QCOM is significantly undervalued and that the legal proceedings against Apple do not pose a long-term risk to the company.



As for Mr. Han, I cannot blame him for his shrewd opportunism. AVGO shareholders should be very pleased to have such an opportunist at the helm. While the deal is ultimately bad because it significantly undervalues QCOM, I still believe that this is the best option for shareholders.



I’ve once been told that in investing, there is no such thing as zugzwang (a term in chess and other games where one is forced to make a move but would rather not) but, clearly, there is. Just ask QCOM shareholders.