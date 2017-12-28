Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Monster Storage Draws Ahead

Welcome to the Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -112 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.332 Tcf. This compares to the -233 Bcf change last year and -111 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -113 Bcf with a range of -107 Bcf to -176 Bcf. We expected -102 Bcf and were 11 Bcf below the consensus. We were off by 10 Bcf on this storage report.

This week's storage report saw us miss with a 10 Bcf storage error. This is our worst miss in Q4, and goes to really illustrate how much we underestimated the storage draw last week.

What stood out to us over the last three weeks is that we have underestimated storage draw by a total of 20 Bcf. It might not seem much but translating that to ~21 days, that's about ~1 Bcf/d of imbalance that we are not getting right. Either demand has been much stronger than we projected or supply has been much weaker.

Looking at our fundamental tables, we think we have materially underestimated demand, and this continues to be the case with the consensus also off 20 Bcf over the last three weeks.

Moving forward, the next week's storage draw will break some records. We are currently seeing -223 Bcf which compares to the -99 Bcf five-year average and -76 Bcf last year.

