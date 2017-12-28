Barclays Africa: The Most Undervalued South African Bank

Barclays Africa's legal dispute with the office of the Public Protector is likely to be resolved in its favor in 2018.

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC increases the likelihood of more prudent policies being implemented by the government.

Barclays Africa Group Ltd. (OTCPK:AGRPY) is the South African bank with the lowest P/E and P/B ratio as its parent company's, Barclays PLC (BCS), withdrawal has been a drag on the share price. The sell-down by Barclays PLC is now, however, largely complete, and the risk of a large number of additional shares coming onto the market has been substantially reduced. The risks associated with the withdrawal of Barclays PLC also seem manageable, and the bank continues to enjoy a Return on Equity (ROE) much higher than most of its South African and global peers.

The South African economy and political uncertainty have also been a major factor in the relatively poor performance of the South African banks share prices prior to the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party. His election has enhanced market confidence, and his policies, if implemented, could lead to a more stable political environment which could see Barclays Africa and the other South African banks' share prices continue their recent rise. The potential of a rating upgrade if these more "credit positive" policies are implemented is another major potential catalyst.

Economic, Political, and Regulatory Environment

In a recent update comment in my article on FirstRand (OTCPK:FANDY), I explained that the two-day 17% share price rally resulted from the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC. Mr. Ramaphosa, a former businessman, is widely regarded as the more market-orientated of the two main contenders for the ANC's leadership. Moody's noted that his election "opens up a tentative possibility of a credit positive shift in SA policy and an increase in business confidence." (Access to the comment on my previous article may require access to Seeking Alpha PRO)

Improving business confidence could have a significant impact on South Africa's economic growth going forward after business confidence reached an all-time low, largely as a result of rampant corruption in the current administration. Weak business confidence and the resulting delay in capital outlays by companies, was a substantial contributor to the weak economic growth this year- with the South African economy expected to grow by a mere 0.6%. Improving business confidence and a more stable policy direction will thus be essential for an improved economic outlook for as PWC noted:

"… the political environment has become a perennial influencing factor for the South African economy."

The election as party president all but guarantees Mr. Ramaphosa the presidency of South Africa in 2019 given the electoral dominance of the ANC. His power in the period between now and 2019 is officially rather limited though as party president he could exert significant influence on party policy which in turn could have a substantial impact on national policy. The potential of a rating upgrade depends to a significant extent on the degree to which he can influence policy.

The long-awaited Basel IV regulations, which many feared could have a significant impact on banks' capital levels globally, are now finalized after several delays. These regulations are, however, likely to have a far less significant impact on the major South African banks in light of their robust capital levels.

The key regulatory concern for the South African banks heading into 2018 is likely to be focused on the implementation of the Financial Sector Regulation Act which was passed by parliament earlier this year. The legislation implements the so-called twin peaks approach to regulation which envisages two regulators, one a prudential authority and the other a market conduct authority. PWC noted, in respect of this regulatory change, that:

" For banks and insurers, we expect that a dedicated market conduct regulator is likely to result in elevated supervisory attention in the broad areas of market conduct and consumer protection, possibly to a level more aligned with the extent of focus conduct regulation has seen in the UK in recent years."

This increased level of regulation thus has the potential to increase the cost of compliance for banks going forward. Barclays Africa and the other South African banks have, however, traditionally been able to implement rather strict consumer protection regulations such as the National Credit Act without its cost of compliance rising too substantially, wherefore I am not overly concerned with these developments. The banks have also long expected the move towards twin-peaks and have likely prepared for some of the effects thereof.

Investors' fears that the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) could be altered, or its independence reduced should also be somewhat allayed by Mr. Ramaphosa's victory. This is as his leading opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, spoke favorably of altering the Reserve Bank's mandate. Fitch also welcomed an earlier decision by the High Court of South Africa setting aside the Public Protector's report calling for changes to SARB's mandate. Ramaphosa's election along with the court precedent, essentially recognizing the independence of SARB as a Constitutional principle, limits the potential of any significant alteration of its independence in the near term. The gradual easing of these policy uncertainties could also enhance investor confidence in the South African banks and further drive up their respective share prices.

Barclays Africa is also currently engaged in its own legal dispute with the office of the Public Protector after the current Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, ordered its South African subsidiary ABSA to pay R1.125 billion (USD91.5 million) in compensation to the government. The Public Protector alleges that ABSA benefited improperly from government assistance provided to Bankorp, which was later acquired by ABSA, between 1985 and 1995 in this amount.

It is in this very same report that the Adv. Mkhwebane recommended that the mandate of the SARB be altered to focus on "socio-economic welfare" and to remove its powers to act as a lender of last resort. As aforementioned this part of the report has been set aside. In light of the High Court's strong criticism of several aspects of the report and the SARB's submissions that all amounts have been repaid, it seems increasingly unlikely that ABSA will have to pay the restitution which amounts to around 7% of Barclays Africa's expected Net Profit for 2017.

Stable Asset Quality and Robust Capital Levels

Barclays Africa's NPL ratio at around 3.7% is the highest of the four major South African banks. This is, however, not as much an indication of weaker underwriting practices as an indication of its stronger presence in the rest of Africa, where NPLs generally tend to be higher. This is also somewhat demonstrated by the fact that Standard Bank (OTCPK:SGBLY), which has considerable operations in the rest of Africa, has the second highest NPL ratio whilst Nedbank (OTCPK:NDBKY), whose exposure to the rest of Africa is limited to a minority stake in Eco Bank Transnational and which NPLs are not reflected on its books, has a lower NPL ratio.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank is unlikely to see significantly improving asset quality in the near term as the economic environment in South Africa and some of its other African markets such as Kenya remain somewhat challenging. There have, however, been some positive figures coming out of the South African credit market with the South African National Credit Regulator (NCR) reporting that the number of consumers in good standing as a percentage of credit-active consumers increased by 0.2% QoQ its second consecutive increase.

The NCR additionally indicated that the percentage of consumers who have no accounts in arrears also increased by around 1% QoQ whilst the percentage of consumers with judgments and administration orders against them declined by around 0.3% QoQ. These positive developments in consumer credit quality merit cautious optimism for a gradual improvement in asset quality or at the very least broadly stable asset quality.

Barclays Africa's strong capital levels are also broadly in line with that of its peers. Its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is currently around 16.1% which is substantially higher than the regulatory minimum of around 10.8% and above the board's targeted range of 14-15.5%. Investors should not, however, expect the "excess" capital to be returned to shareholders in the form of a dividend in the near term as the bank remains focused on its expansion in the rest of Africa.

(Source: Company Fillings and PWC)

The bank's Tier1 CAR at 14% is also broadly in line with that of its peers and the board's targeted range of between 13.5-15%. The bank's strong capital levels provide a good buffer in the event of any potential further deterioration in its operating environment whilst the ability to maintain broadly stable asset quality should enhance investor confidence.

Loan Demand, Earnings, and NIM

The weak economic environment in South Africa has resulted in relatively muted loan demand, a trend which has similarly played out in Kenya, which is one of Barclays Africa's largest markets outside South Africa. The Kenyan market was rocked by some political uncertainty after the Kenyan Constitutional Court ordered a re-run election in the face of election fraud. Increased political certainty going forward and a clear indication of a judiciary willing to hold the state to account all means that Kenya will likely recover from its challenges much faster than South Africa and loan demand is likely to resume its growth in 2018.

The South African banks saw higher-than-average loan demand growth in their vehicle financing business where loan growth came in at around 3.3% compared to around 1.2% for mortgages. Barclays Africa could see a further boost in demand for vehicle financing in 2018, should the Rand be able to retain its recently gained strength, as the price of motor vehicles is heavily influenced by the value of the rand against the USD (with a stronger Rand often implying lower vehicle cost). The bank would, however, need to exercise caution in this area as the vehicle financing business has been a major contributor to retail NPLs.

Loan demand for mortgages is unlikely to increase substantially in the near term as consumer confidence remains low and many are putting off home purchases until after the 2019 elections whilst a rising rate environment is also discouraging some. The bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) is also unlikely to increase substantially in the near term as the South African banks have intensified competition for retail deposits leading to higher Cost of Funds (COF).

Barclays Africa, like the other major South African banks, however, has substantial Non-Interest Income (NII). NII currently contributes around 43% of the bank's total operating income and grew by 2% YoY in the first half of 2017 whilst its Net Interest Income declined by 1% YoY in the same time period. The relatively high level of NII should partially offset the effects of weak loan demand.

The bank's operation outside of South Africa reported a 50% increase in Net Income on a constant currency basis and will likely continue to outgrow its South African operations. Investors should not, however, expect 50% growth over a number of years as the 50% was significantly influenced by reduced impairment charges and normalized growth was in the region of 20%. Its African operations ROE has also increased to around 17.9%, exceeding the group level ROE for the first time.

(Source: Barclays Africa Presentation- UBS Financial Services Conference)

The operations in the rest of Africa currently makes up around 19% of the bank's total earnings and will likely increase to around 25% over the course of the next five years. Its operations outside of South Africa are, however, much more dependent on the Barclay's brand than in South Africa where it operates under the ABSA brand. The costs and risks associated with rebranding its operations in these markets could thus negatively impact its earnings growth and ROE. The rebranding is therefore also likely to have a negligible effect on its South African operations where it has not relied on the Barclays brand.

The rest of Africa business along with the bank's Wealth & Investment Management and Insurance (WIMI) business is likely to be key growth drivers going forward. The Life Insurance business currently makes up around 3.5% of the bank's total revenue but has the potential to increase exponentially given its strong position in key African growth markets such as Kenya and Tanzania. South Africa currently accounts for 80% of all insurance premiums collected in sub-Saharan Africa which is changing with rapid growth in insurance premiums in Kenya and other African markets.

Valuation and Conclusion

Barclays Africa is trading at around 9.5 times expected earnings for 2017 which is the lowest of the major South African banks. It is also below the bank's 10-year median forward P/E ratio of around 10.5, which is indicative thereof that the stock is not particularly expensive even after the "relief rally" earlier this month.

(Source: Reuters)

It is trading at 1.42 times expected book value for the full-year 2017 which is again the lowest of the major South African banks. When comparing the bank's ROE to its price to book value relative to that of its peers it also becomes apparent that Barclays Africa is the most undervalued South African bank.

(Source: Reuters and Company Fillings)

Its ROE, which is the second-highest of the major South African banks, could however as aforementioned come under some pressure as it increases its focus on rebranding in the rest of Africa. The effect on its ROE is, however, unlikely to be extreme given the bank's history of prudent cost management.

In essence, an improving South African political and economic environment along with stable asset quality is likely to be key factors in driving the share price in 2018. A sovereign credit rating upgrade could also be a major catalyst for the bank's share price although investors should not bargain thereon. The successful conclusion of the ongoing legal dispute with the office of the Public Protector could also potentially deliver a small contribution to share price appreciation.

The bank's earnings growth, in turn, will likely be driven by its operations outside of South Africa and WIMI. In light of the bank's dividend yield, which at 6% is the highest amongst the South African banks, and lower-than-peers' valuation along with all the aforementioned factors I am likely to continue adding to my position in Barclays Africa in 2018.

