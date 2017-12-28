Digirad's Stock Leaps After The Company Sells Its MDSS Business Segment To Philips - Get Short

Get short once the initial hype cools off somewhat as there's nothing to celebrate about this news.

The sale will cause further, meaningful pressure on the company's consolidated gross margin, EBITDA and cash flow going forward.

At the time of this writing, small-cap healthcare solutions provider Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) is up 35% in pre-market after the company announced the sale of the service contracts of its Medical Device Sales and Service ("MDSS") business to Philips North America for a total consideration of $8 million.

The increase in the company's share price almost makes up for the losses suffered after Digirad disclosed the termination of its business relationship by Philips as of December 31, 2017 a couple of weeks ago.

While the MDSS business accounts for only 10-15% of the company's sales, margin and cash flow contributions have been disproportionately high as evidenced by the severe guidance reduction in early November:



Previous FY2017 Guidance New FY2017 Guidance Revenues $125 million $115-120 million EBITDA $14-15 million $9.5-10.5 million Adj. EPS $0.10-0.15 $0.08-0.10 FCF $9-10 million $5-6 million

With the sale of the remaining service contracts to Philips, the company's MDSS segment will be effectively gone as also evidenced by management's statement in the press release that "this transaction will better position Digirad to focus on its core business - providing convenient mobile diagnostic healthcare solutions".

The decision to sell the remainder of the business to Philips is a noteworthy reversal of management's previous statements made on the most recent conference call:

This change does open up opportunity to us allowing us to operate our MDSS service business in territories, customer classes, and modalities that were not allowed under the current agreement with Philips. (...) In addition, we have implemented enhanced sales resources to start selling into territory and in adjacent territories once our agreement terminates.

At that time, management also admitted to not having a plan to replace the lost revenues and contribution in the near-future.

In sum, the sale of the remaining MDSS business will further impact the company's consolidated gross margins and cash flows in 2018 and beyond, most likely requiring a further downward adjustment of current consensus estimates.

That said, the company has been a constant dividend payer in the past with the yield at Wednesday's closing price of $2.25 approaching 10% on an annualized basis.

With the cash flows from the MDSS business now gone, a meaningful reduction of the quarterly dividend might be in the cards going forward as otherwise basically all of the company's anticipated 2018 free cash flows would be needed to keep the dividend at current levels.

Bottom line:

Get short Digirad after the initial hype has cooled off somewhat.

The sale of the remaining MDSS business will cause further pressure on future earnings and cash flows and act as a meaningful drag on consolidated gross margin.

In addition, given vastly reduced cash flow expectations, the company's generous quarterly dividend might be at substantial risk.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DRAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.