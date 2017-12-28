Seeking Blockchain

I think blockchain could be an incredibly innovative technology that is widely used — but it is not enough to simply speculate on Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, or blockchain as a whole.

A study showing the positive effect of a company changing its name to be associated with the Internet shows how eerily similar that time was to present day.

I was an infant during the dotcom bubble. While I was being fed and clothed, retail investors and those on Wall Street alike were speculating about the future of the Internet. Now, almost 20 and able to opine on the financial markets — and able to feed and clothe myself — it appears as though we find ourselves in a similar situation.

As someone who has fortunately and markedly profited from the cryptocurrency craze, I have begun to grow weary of it all in light of recent occurrences. The current blockchain and cryptocurrency landscape seems eerily similar to that of the dotcom bubble. Hereinafter, the words "Internet" and "dotcom" should be read "Bitcoin (COIN)," "blockchain," or "cryptocurrency." As Mark Twain is often reputed to have said (although it has never been confirmed), "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes."

To find out what rhymes, I call upon a 2001 study by Michael J. Cooper, Orlin Dimitrov, and P. Raghavendra Rau. The Purdue professors analyzed the "striking positive stock price reaction to the announcement of corporate name changes to Internet-related dotcom names." The researchers analyzed 95 companies, which were separated into different categories based on the degree of business the firm derives from the Internet:

Pure Internet companies, which do all their business on the Internet. Companies that have some prior involvement with the Internet and change their names to better reflect this involvement. Companies that change their focus from non-Internet related businesses to Internet-related. Companies whose core business is not Internet-related.

Category 4 companies composed 10.5% of the companies in the study, and the sheer fact that these types of companies came about was a red flag. We have seen in recent weeks that any mention of the aforementioned buzzwords in a company's objectives is enough to send a stock soaring, with some even including them in their names. The most unbelievable example of this, which perfectly fits within the Category 4 subset, is that of Long Blockchain Corporation (LTEA). It seems fishy when an iced tea company suddenly changes its name and focus to include blockchain; it is even more suspicious when its stock rallies some 200% without any mention of specifics.

Turning back to the study, researchers concluded that "companies that change their name to a dotcom name earn significant abnormal returns on the order of 53 percent for the five days around the announcement date." In these five days, little about the companies changed concretely. Rather, the 53% average gain was built solely around promise and bombastic rhetoric. Furthermore, the study found that the announcement-day effect is similar across all firms, suggesting that "market participants [appeared] to apply a similar positive price premium across all companies changing their names to dotcom names, regardless of a company's level of involvement with the Internet."

Interestingly, the study found that the gains were not transitory, meaning that there was no negative drift post-name-change. Although many stocks have seen negative price drifts after their crypto-related announcements (e.g. On Track Innovations (OTIV), Longfin (LFIN), NXT-ID (NXTD)), the general sentiment and behavior seems to rhyme with that of the dotcom bubble. To sum up the ramifications:

We argue that our results are driven by a degree of investor mania — investors seem to be eager to be associated with the Internet at all costs. This is supported by the fact that our announcement returns are similar across all firms, regardless of the company’s actual involvement with the Internet. Evidence of investor mania seems especially true when we consider the finding that firms with little or no sales generated from the Internet experience the greatest long-horizon returns. The returns to firms announcing dotcom name changes are much greater returns during the months in which more name changes occur suggesting some degree of a “hot” name change period effect. A mere association with the Internet seems enough to provide a firm with a large and permanent value increase. Whether what we document is a form of investor mania or whether investors are rational in pricing large expectations of future earnings from the Internet into the stock price will only become obvious over time. However, our evidence in this paper lends more support to the investor mania hypothesis than to the rational pricing hypothesis. In this sense, this paper adds to a growing body of evidence documenting irrational investor behavior, both at the aggregate and at the individual level.

It should come as no surprise that Google (GOOGL) search trends for "Bitcoin" over the past year are at a record high. When I was studying for finals about one month ago, I was overhearing a group of pre-med students who flipped from discussing aortic valves to becoming infatuated with the fact that Bitcoin had just hit another round number. I am sure that at Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Hanukkah celebrations you spoke with a relative about Bitcoin. It is no surprise that Bitcoin and blockchain are very mainstream. This is not on what I attempt to focus. Source: trends.google.com

As I mentioned at the onset of the article, I am someone who has benefited from the rise in cryptocurrencies. I am the first to admit that my success has not been due to a deep understanding of the underlying technology. With that said, it is hard for me to deny that the technology may be utilized in the future. However, my purpose in this writing is not to tout the future prospects of this technology. I attempt only to harp upon where we find ourselves currently, using history to support my claims.

In Peter Thiel's Zero to One, the billionaire investor speaks about the clean technology (cleantech) bubble, an event from which I believe there is much to be gleaned. He writes, "at the start of the 21st century, everyone agreed that the next big thing was clean technology." The motivation for this technology was widely attributed to Beijing's smog; Bangladesh's arsenic-laden water wells; and U.S. Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina, which were said to be harbingers of the impending devastation from global warming. According to Thiel,

Every cleantech company justified itself with conventional truths about the need for a cleaner world. They deluded themselves into believing that an overwhelming social need for alternative energy solutions implied an overwhelming business opportunity for cleantech companies of all kinds. [...] [The companies that failed] had described their bright futures using broad conventions on which everybody agreed.

Bitcoin and blockchain have their skeptics, but they may very well have a larger number of backers who believe that an overwhelming need for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology implies an overwhelming business opportunity for cryptocurrency and blockchain companies of all kinds. According to Thiel, these types of people are "indefinite optimists:" those who are bullish on the future but lack any design or plan for how to make such a future possible.

On the subject, he writes:

When indefinitely optimistic investors betting on the general idea of green energy funded cleantech companies that lacked specific business plans, the result was a bubble. [...] The 1990s had one big idea: the internet is going to be big. But too many internet companies had that same idea and no others.

Thiel's takeaway is that no sector will ever be so important that one company or investor will succeed by merely participating in it.

In other words, those who were bullish on the Internet in the late 1990s and early 2000s were right to be bullish. Similarly, those who were bullish on the need for cleantech in the mid-2000s were right to be bullish, too. Taking a longer view, they were right, case-in-point! But it is not enough to simply be right about the general idea.

It was not until after the euphoric optimism began to subside and the bubbles popped that the technologies were truly ripe for investment. In other words, it was not until after the bubbles popped that companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) began to make strides in their respective fields. The former had a concrete strategy for using the internet to sell customers first books, then everything. The latter had a concrete vision of creating sleek, stylish, and, most importantly, green vehicles. Using these companies — the ones that emerged from their respective bubbles as leaders — as examples, I would look for companies that use the new technology in truly innovative and concrete ways. One must be careful to draw the line between a company with lofty promises and one that has actual traction and a definitive strategy.

In my eyes, one of the most promising publicly traded companies in the space appears to be Overstock.com (OSTK), for it is one of the few retailers that allows users to purchase products with cryptocurrencies. Rather than future promises, this is a concrete implementation of the technology. Given its early leadership, Overstock.com may be one of the few companies that could withstand the volatility of this market, and may emerge a leader should it collapse.

In short, Bitcoin and blockchain technology may be an incredible piece of the future, but it is not enough to simply invest in anything and everything relating to it. To presently make a blanket bet on Bitcoin or blockchain technology as a whole is not the correct strategy. At present, would stray away from buying cryptocurrencies despite their allure. I hold my opinion that Bitcoin and blockchain technology as a whole is in a bubble. I have no business speculating where we are in the bubble, and it matters not. As with the rise of the Internet and cleantech, those who are patient will be rewarded. In my opinion, amid the debris that will become of Bitcoin and its contemporaries, opportunities will emerge for investment — not speculation — in companies with concrete and innovative strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.