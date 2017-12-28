Kellogg Shares Are Now Yielding 3%-Plus, I'm Still Not Buying

Shares in Kellogg Company (K) have performed quite poorly in 2017, dropping from $73.13 at the start of the year to only $68.29 today. This is well below the company's 52-week high of $76.69.

For those investors who've been holding K since the beginning of 2017, returns have been very poor. However, for investors looking to buy shares that will provide a decent dividend income, now might be a good time to get on board. The quarterly dividend of $0.54 will give investors getting in at current prices a forward yield of 3.16%, which is quite reasonable.

Now, while I really like starting out with decent dividend yield, what's most important to me is dividend reliability and growth rate. The graph below shows us the three- and five-year dividend growth rates, which stand at 4.26% and 4.08%, respectively. The average analyst expectation for EPS growth in the next five years stands at 6.65%, so I wouldn't expect the dividend to grow at a very high rate in the next half decade either.

There isn't much room to increase the dividend payouts by raising the payout ratio. K already has a payout ratio of 93.0% over the past 12 months. Net income in the past 12 months was $789 million, while total dividend expenses were $733 million. However, I consider the dividend/fcf payout ratio to be more important, as dividends are paid from cash flows. Total FCF for K in the past 12 months was $1.223 billion, putting the dividend/FCF ratio at a much more reasonable 60.0%.

So, the dividend, while high, is easily covered by the large amount of free cash flow Kellogg has flowing into the company. Over the past half decade, the trailing 12-month free cash flow has only dipped below $1 billion twice, as can be seen from the graph above.

The free cash flows for K appear to be sufficient to support the current dividend payouts, so let's move on to the balance sheet. Over the past five years, K's long-term debt has grown at quite a high pace. Total long-term debt now stands at $8.2 billion, which is quite high considering the company only has free cash flows of around $100 million a month of average. The current ratio of 0.68 is a bit too low for my liking, as I prefer companies with higher current assets than current liabilities. The quick ratio, which excludes inventory, stands at an even lower 0.38.

Interest expense for K in the past 12 months was only $251 million, which isn't extremely high considering the large amount of long-term debt. However, changes in interest rates may very well have a significant effect on the company's profitability.

Kellogg has been buying back its own shares in recent years in an attempt to boost earnings per share. Over the past 12 months, K has used $417 million to reduce the number of outstanding shares. Furthermore, the company recently announced they would buy back up to $1.5 billion worth of their own stock. While I'm usually happy to see companies return capital to their shareholders by buying back shares, I'd rather see K use this money to reduce the ever-growing mountain of debt.

Buying back shares can create value, but not when the company buys back its own shares at high valuations. Let's take a look at K's valuation ratios to see how they compare to historical averages.

Kellogg is currently valued at 1.87 times it trailing 12-month revenue, which is 16.8% above its five-year average p/s ratio of 1.6. Average analyst expectations for this year's earnings per share stand at $4.04, which gives the company a forward price to earning ratio of 16.9, which isn't very high, but keep in mind K is expected to grow its EPS at single digits annually for the next five years.

The increase in FCF combined with a drop in share price has lowered the price to FCF ratio to 19.5. While I wouldn't consider this to be low, it is well below the peak reached in the first half of 2016, when P/FCF reached as high as 27.5.

All things considered, I don't think K, at current prices, is the right investment for me. While a 3%-plus dividend is always nice, I'd prefer something with a bit more growth potential. Slow and steady returns may be interesting for some however, especially for those in need of income from their investments.

I'll be staying away from K at the moment, but I will continue to monitor it, and may buy a few shares if the stock declines to a more reasonable level.