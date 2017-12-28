Strong Competitive Advantages - Caribbean Utilities Company

Fortis own 60% of the company and could potentially increase its interest further.

About the stock

Caribbean Utilities Company shares are listed for trading in United States funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CUP.U). The stock is also traded over the counter (OTC) in New York with the ticker OTCPK:CUPUF. The company has a market capitalization of $420 Million. Due to its rather low market capitalization, it is not widely followed by analysts and trading volumes are low. Source: Yahoo Finance, CUC

Competitive Advantage

Caribbean Utilities Company (“CUC”) is the sole provider of electricity transmission and distribution on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The company has a 20-year exclusive Transmission & Distribution license and a 25-year non exclusive generation license granted by the Cayman Islands Government, which expires in April 2028 and November 2039, respectably. The license facilitate a very stable operating environment and reliable future income stream for the company. The Licence Agreement and the geographic location enables a strong competitive advantage for the company.

Q3 2017 Update

Net earnings for the company accounted for 7.7 MM Q3, growing 0.3 MM vs same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by a 5% increase in the kWh Sales, but partly offset by higher depreciation and general and administration costs.

Sales during Q3 totaled 173.7 kWh, increasing 8.3% vs same period last year.

Total number of customers as of September 30, 2017 were 29,017 K, representing an increase of 2% vs same period last year.

Dividend paid for the quarter was $0.17, in line with previous quarter.

In August 2017, the Cayman Island Government released the second Quarter CPI Report. The average CPI for June increased 2.2% vs same period last year. The Cayman Islands Economic and Statistic Office (“ESO”) is forecasting that the annual GDP growth will be 2.1% 2017. The company’s annual sales growth and resources requirement have historically been strongly influenced by changes in the level of Economic activity in the country. Source: Financial Report Q3 2017

Long-term outlook

Two factors drives the results of Caribbean Utilities Company, ability to increase prices and consumer demand. Price increases are regulated under the current license agreement and dictated by the underlying CPI development. As indicated by the ESO forecast, this is expected to be around 2% during 2017. Consumer demand is also increasing during 2017, driven by a positive trend in tourism and residential development on the island. Source: Financial Report Q3 2017

An additional factor that could drive the stock price is Fortis (NYSE:FTS) interest in Caribbean Utilities Company. Fortis made its first investment in the company in 2000 with the acquisition of a 20% interest in the company. Today, Fortis own 60% of the company and could potentially increase its interest further. Source: Fortis inc

Conclusion

A utility company with a strong durable competitive advantage generating reliable and stable dividend income for investors. The company is expected to see modest sales growth going forward and continue to pay generous dividend for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CUPUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.