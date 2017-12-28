BlackBerry Likely To Announce Big Customer Wins For Its New Auto Device

It appears that BlackBerry (BB) could soon announce huge new customers for the Human Machine Interface platform it developed in partnership with auto parts maker Denso and Intel (INTC).



Announced in a BlackBerry press release on December 13, the interface "will enable a system which optimally cooperates and coordinates various...products such as display and sound inside the automobile cockpit at a low price."

Importantly, the press release stated that "the joint solution will appear in successive car models scheduled for release after 2019."



I added the bold type, which did not appear in the original release.

But the fact that BlackBerry was so definitive about the product appearing in upcoming car models suggests that deals have already been made to sell the product to automakers but have not yet been announced.

The press release notes that the interface will be displayed in Denso's booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which will be held from January 9-12. Given that companies often announce news at high profile shows like the Consumer Electronics Show, it seems quite plausible that BlackBerry and Denso will announce customers for the interface during the show.

I believe that DigiTimes may have published the press release today, despite the fact that it was issued on December 13, because it learned about the news that will be announced at the show and wants to foreshadow the news but has been pledged to secrecy.

One very likely customer for the interface is one of the world's largest automakers, Toyota (NYSE:TM). According to Bloomberg, Denso is Toyota's "top parts supplier," and the Japanese automaker owns a 38.1% stake in the parts maker.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen may have hinted about a Toyota deal during BlackBerry's third quarter earnings conference call on December 20. Asked by TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan about the Denso deal, Chen said, "And as you know that one of Denso's biggest customer is Toyota. I think the companies are related in some way," according to the transcript. It's interesting to note that Chen referenced Toyota without prompting, as Chan didn't reference Toyota at all in his question.

Another potential customer for the Human Machine Interface platform developed by BlackBerry, Denso and Intel is Mazda.

Toyota has a 5% stake in Mazda. Additionally, the giant automaker recently announced that it had formed a joint venture with Mazda and Denso to develop technology for electric vehicles.

Other automakers also could soon be announced as customers for the interface, since, as Bloomberg reported, "about 60 percent of Denso’s North American revenue comes from automakers other than Toyota."

Moreover, since Intel owns Mobileye which has many customers of its own, including BMW and GM , those customers could also buy BlackBerry's interface.

BlackBerry looks poised to announce new deals with automakers at the Consumer Electronics Show next month. It appears likely that Toyota will be a customer for the system. Mazda also will probably utilize the device, and given Intel's connections with many other automakers through Mobileye, multiple other major customers, including GM, could soon announce that they will utilize BlackBerry's product.



BlackBerry is definitely on a roll when it comes to getting its new, advanced products into automakers, and investors should buy the stock of this up-and-coming company.