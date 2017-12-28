2018: A New Year Of Taking Advantage Of Tax Loopholes

This trend will continue as long as the business community can continue to fool politicians into thinking that their policies will not create inflation but put workers back to work.

Financial engineering has taken over the business world and has grown more and more sophisticated since the trend began in the 1960s.

Employment opportunities for 2018 include many openings for accountants, tax lawyers, and data experts to feed on the new tax laws just enacted by the Trump administration.

The New York Times proclaims it on their front page: "In a Complex Tax Bill, Let the Hunt for Loopholes Begin."

This is "financialization" at its best! The subhead proclaims "the creativity of American businesses."

But, the current phase we are in is not new. The book I am writing traces the current era of "playing off the government" back 60 years or so.

Taking advantage of tax loopholes has always been a part of the way the world works. It is just that the environment that was created in the 1960s and then enhanced by both Republicans and Democrats throughout the rest of the 20th century and into the 21st century was steady and predictable.

The foundation of the new economic climate was the embracing of a new philosophy of government stimulus. The Kennedy administration was elected to "get America moving" and the economic program that was installed, led by Walter Heller, a staunch Keynesian economist, was one of tax cuts and deficit spending.

This approach to government budgeting was augmented by something called the "Phillips Curve," a statistical relationship that purported to show the trade-off between unemployment and inflation. That is, if the government could generate a little bit of inflation, it could achieve a little bit less of unemployment.

This approach to economic policy was pounced upon by the Kennedy administration, and then the Johnson administration, and then the Nixon administration. President Richard Nixon famously claimed at one time, "We are all Keynesians now!"

There were some doubters. Economist Milton Friedman was one. He argued that the Phillips Curve could not remain stable. The Phillips Curve, Friedman claimed, only worked if inflationary expectations remained constant. However, if the government was able to maintain a 2 percent rate of inflation pushing unemployment down to, say, 3.5 percent, when inflationary expectations were around zero percent, sooner or later, inflationary expectations would rise to 2 percent.

Then, in order to maintain the 3.5 percent of unemployment, the government would have to maintain a 4 percent of inflation. And, this would then continue. That is, if the government wanted to keep unemployment at 3.5 percent, it would have to keep increasing the rate of inflation.

This inflationary problem became a reality as the credit inflation of the government spread into the early 1970s. Investors came to expect the government's credit inflation and began to invest in houses, gold, and other assets that could grow in value. The Nixon administration reacted to the increasing inflation by imposing price controls on August 15, 1971.

Financial historians place the beginnings of financialization in the 1960s. The time represented the advent of financial innovation and financial engineering.

Price controls came off and then the Carter administration, accepting once again the Phillips Curve argument, pushed for lower levels of unemployment again. But, by the end of the 1970s, President Carter had to choose Paul Volcker, who he really didn't want, as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to fight the rising inflation rate.

Mr. Volcker and the Fed won the 1980s battle against inflation, but businesses learned something from the experience. Financial engineering could work and take advantage of the government's continuing credit inflation, but the financial engineers discovered that the inflation that took place could be in assets and not in consumer goods and services. Therefore, if businesses did not raise consumer prices too aggressively, they could play around with tax loopholes and asset prices, and the government would continue to inflate the credit, continually basing its decisions on the Phillips Curve.

Guess what? We got the Great Moderation when consumer price inflation remained modest, and longer and longer economic recoveries. We also got bubbles in asset prices. The 1990s…

The most remarkable thing about the current economic recovery has been the modest increases in consumer prices. Consumer spending has driven the recovery and monetary expansion reached historic highs for the US economy, yet inflation and inflationary expectations have remained very modest. And, we have achieved the third longest economic recovery in the post-World War II period.

But, what is happening? The wealthy are getting wealthier and the "others" are just creeping along with the economy.

Playing off of government policies has become the essence of financial engineering and stock buybacks, and dividend increases have underwritten higher and higher stock prices. Corporations don't push up their prices for they want the government to continue its credit inflation. And, businesses don't hoard labor as they did in the 1990s because their emphasis in not on maintaining high levels of productive activity.

Their push is not for building output and productive capacity. Their push is to use the historically low interest rates, the government's loopholes, and plenty of financial liquidity to generate the profits they need to "justify" their high price-earnings ratios. This is financial engineering and financialization at its extreme.

The real employment incentive, as it has been for the last 40 years or so, is to hire accountants, lawyers, and data experts to find the best response to the opportunities created. This hiring does not raise the labor force participation rate. But, the composition of the employment figures in the United States shows just how much relative growth has taken place in these professional-types since the 1960s.

Who would have thought that a large corporation would avoid raising prices on their goods and services when there is ample money to go around in order to allow the Federal government to continue stimulating the economy?

Milton Friedman was right. The effort to keep inflation rising so as to keep unemployment low would change expectations. Whereas he expected that the change in expectations would be in inflationary expectations, smart financial engineers saw that businesses - and the wealthy - would benefit more by keeping consumer price inflation low while taking advantage of other financial opportunities related to asset prices and tax loopholes supported by the expansive government policies.

As reported by the New York Times, the new tax bill just continues to provide more and more opportunities to capitalize on. Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.