Alibaba: Will 2018 Show Correction Or Explosive Bullish Rally?

The real test for Alibaba will be at next quarter’s earnings where it would need to show good growth numbers against tough comp growth numbers of last year.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been trading sideways since late August despite the fact that the company is continuously delivering great results and is taking aggressive steps to cement future growth. In the last few weeks alone Alibaba announced a partnership with Ford (NYSE:F), bought a 10% stake in electric car start-up Xiaopeng Motors and signed a deal with NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Television. Even after all these positive news the stock has actually seen a correction of 10% since hitting a high of $191. Hence we need to ask if this sideways trading will continue in the next year or is there reason to believe that there will be another bullish run similar to 2017.

Focus on core commerce EPS

Alibaba has ramped up investments in a number of different sectors. However, the stock is still driven by its core commerce performance. This would be the case for at least next three years, by which time the cloud computing, international retail, digital and other segments will start contributing a higher share in revenues. Alibaba’s core commerce adjusted EBITDA stood at RMB26,414 million ($3,970 million) in the latest quarter compared to consolidated EBITDA of RMB23,018 million. This means core commerce contributed 115% of the total EBITDA.

For calendar year 2018, Alibaba is expected to deliver EBITDA growth of over 40% in core commerce whereas the stock is trading at a multiple of only 25x next year’s core commerce earnings. Other segments of Alibaba like cloud computing, digital media and international commerce will continue to see additional investment requirements. It would also be difficult for Alibaba to deliver positive EBITDA for these segments in the short term as they are still scaling up. However, they are growing at a rapid pace and provide a good runway for future growth.

Alibaba has multiplied its free cash flow by 2.5 times in the last three years. This level of growth at Alibaba’s scale shows the fundamental strength of its business model. As companies mature they ease into a lower level of revenue growth. But Alibaba has defied the law of large numbers and is actually picking up pace when it comes to revenue growth. Although Alibaba has been making billion dollar investments left, right and center but this growth is still on the back of its core commerce performance.

Investors with a horizon of 12 to 24 months should focus on core commerce earnings to find the possible growth opportunity within Alibaba’s stock. Alibaba’s core commerce segment is getting a strong tailwind with the help of the “New Retail” initiative of the company. With this initiative the company wants to improve its footprint in the offline retail sector.

It wants to provide logistics, payment processing, customer preferences and new retail technologies which can be used within brick and mortar stores. This will allow the company to become a strong middleman within the retail ecosystem. While the actual selling and maintenance is handled by owners, Alibaba’s expertise will be required at various stages of retail operations allowing the company to earn higher commissions for its services.

This initiative should provide the company a much wider market than the e-commerce segment. Alibaba has set a target of doubling its GMV (gross merchandise value) sales to $1 trillion before FY 2020. In the latest quarter Tmall recorded 49% YOY growth in GMV. Similar growth momentum in the next few quarters should allow the company to reach this target easily. If it maintains current EBITDA margin then we should see the core commerce EBITDA reach close to $25 billion as this target is reached. At current price level this would be a ratio of less than 20x.

What is holding it back?

There is almost an overabundance of positive news for Alibaba. It has been making huge bets in sectors which can deliver growth over the next decade. In its core segment it is performing exceeding well for a company of its size. However, there still exist some big reasons to be cautious over Alibaba. The biggest of this is the growing rivalry between Alibaba and Tencent. Tencent has 20% stake in Alibaba’s e-commerce rival JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). It is the biggest rival for Alipay and is estimated to have a market share of 39.8% compared to 54.5% by Alipay. Tencent itself is trading at close to half a trillion dollar mark.

In the core commerce, Alibaba is facing the combined rivalry of goliaths like JD.com, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU). Alibaba’s recent deal with NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures was made to counter the growing competition from Tencent’s video service and Baidu’s iQiyi which has teamed up with Netflix. As Alibaba tries to defend its turf against these rivals, it will need to make larger investments which can be taken negatively by the market. Rising content costs will hurt Alibaba in the next few quarters as it pursues user and subscription growth.

As a whole, the positives for Alibaba still outweigh the negatives by a considerable amount. Although higher content costs are bad for Alibaba, the digital media also provides a great halo effect for other goods and services provided by Alibaba. It can use the customer entertainment preferences to match their buying preferences to deliver targeted ads. This will lower the overall marketing expense and help in maximizing the usage of various services. Both international commerce and cloud computing are still in the red but they are outpacing the overall growth of the company which is already very high. International retail grew by 115% while cloud computing grew by 99% in the recent quarter which has increased their respective revenue share.

Final word

Short term investors should value Alibaba on its core commerce growth. The stock is trading at 25x next year’s core commerce earnings while this segment is expected to register a growth rate of 40%. The New Retail initiative by the company will also allow it to rapidly scale up its offline retail program. This is a huge tailwind to the already high growth shown by the company. In the next 12 to 24 months, this initiative should allow Alibaba to make its presence felt in large percentage of retail transactions in China. This should not only translate to faster revenue growth but also allow the stock to rekindle its bullish momentum.

On the long term, Alibaba is a great buy and hold stock. Even the segment where it is losing the most money (Digital Media), there is a strong case for increasing investment as it helps other services provided by Alibaba. In the international segment, Alibaba has just scratched the surface with its investment in Southeast Asia. We should see the company move into new territories over the next decade which should provide a long runway for growth. The cloud computing segment is also showing rapid growth and is one of the cornerstones of future valuation growth for the stock.

Alibaba currently provides the best of both worlds. The core commerce retail operations provide investors with a business which has a good moat while the other segments provide hyper growth and a long runway for growth. Valuing the core commerce segment at 35x next year’s earnings gives us a price level of $240 for Alibaba. Good numbers in next earnings on the back of excellent results shown last year can provide the market with a definite signal to restart the bullish run in the stock. I am long Alibaba.

