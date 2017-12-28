The Euphoric High Of Bitcoin: Digital Power's Single Press Release, 650% Gain, And Inevitable Fall From Grace

While it’s possible to find a diamond in the rough while sifting through the financial filings of penny stocks, the majority of the time these companies have major issues that are reflected in the stock price. Some of these include: serial diluters, never been profitable, material weaknesses in accounting principles, risk of being delisted from major exchanges, growth company with no growth, at risk as a going concern, restated financial reports, concerning related party transactions, terminal decline in sales of legacy products. These are all red flags that savvy investors will identify as a good reason to move on to the next company and stop wasting time on a perpetual loser.

But what should an investor do when a company with all these concerns has run up over 650% on speculation that the company plans to enter the exciting space of cryptocurrency? They should celebrate because they have found a way to trade against Bitcoin without taking the risk of betting against a runaway train that can shred all your returns for the year. While we have a generally negative view on cryptocurrency and Bitcoin in general, we will not be taking a stance against it in this article, instead we will be looking at the insane valuation of Digital Power Corp (NYSEMKT:DPW), and explain why we expect it to lose 90% of its current value relatively quickly as reality sets in.

Going Concern

According to the company's most recent S-3 filed with the SEC, DPW is a growth company seeking to increase their revenue through acquisitions. This acquisition and development target strategy includes companies that have developed a "new way of doing business" in mature, well-developed industries experiencing changes due to new technology; companies that may become profitable through efficiency and reduction of costs; companies that are related to their core business in the commercial and defense industries; and companies that will enhance their overall revenues. This immediately jumped out to us as a strange strategy, given that the company has a cash balance of around ~$300,000, a negative net working capital of $4.2mm and a tangible book value of less than $600,000. It is unclear how they plan to finance this acquisition strategy as the company has never been profitable, has an accumulated deficit of over $17mm since inception, and disclosed in its most recent 10Q that they are currently at risk as a going concern. In the company’s own words “We generated operating and net losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2016, and 2015; we have a risk as a going concern. We are a growth company and have experienced operating and net losses, and anticipate continuing to experience such losses in the future.” An interesting note of that disclosure is that although the company categorizes itself as a “growth company,” revenue from 2014 to the LTM period is actually down 4%, and down 15% from 2014 to 2016. The company goes on to state that they “expect to continue to incur losses for the foreseeable future and need to raise additional capital to continue business development initiatives and to support [their] working capital requirements.” [S-3 Filing]

Serial Diluter

Given the current financial situation at DPW, and their need to raise capital in order to survive, we found a press release the company put out on December 4, 2017 announcing that one of their subsidiaries anticipates launching a line of advanced technology power systems for digital mining of cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and the other top digital currencies worldwide, was curious to say the least. [PR] Caught up in the euphoric high of the cryptocurrency industry, investors rode up DPW from less than $.60/sh to its current price of $4.24, an increase of 657% in less than three weeks. Suddenly, a middling manufacturer of electrical supplies for the defense and medical industry in need of fast capital to stave off bankruptcy was one of the hottest stocks on the market. The company wasted no time, issuing an S-3 preliminary prospectus on 12/18/17 in which they plan to offer and sell up to $100,000,000 common stock, preferred stock and warrants on the public market. [S-3 Filing] Shares outstanding have also shot up; DPW had 23.2mm shares outstanding as of December 13, 2017, up 47% from 15.8mm in November 17, 2017, effectively cementing their strategy of issuing equity to prevent insolvency.

Massive Dilution

Currently, most financial websites (Foogle finance, Bloomberg, etc.) are picking up DPW’s current shares outstanding from the most recent 10Q, at 15.8mm. When we adjust this number for recent equity raises, convertible debt and convertible preferred shares, we can see that the fully diluted shares outstanding is 39.5mm or 150% higher, making the current market capitalization of DPW $169mm (dilution has been adjusted to reflect cash injection from strike prices):

And this is before the inevitable massive dilution to follow now that the company has to build-out a “line of advanced technology power systems for digital mining of cryptocurrency.” Current independent researchers estimate that world’s Bitcoin miners are currently generating roughly five quintillion (that is 18 zeros) cryptographic hashes every second, with sustained computation consisting about 500 megawatts, or enough power to roughly supply 325,000 homes with power. [BP] We are talking about a build-out in the hundreds of millions of dollars, by a company that has never created shareholder value, generated sustained revenue growth or ever achieved profitability. It seems that the best move management has ever made was a few cryptic press releases announcing their pivot into the hottest industry of 2017, at a time where capital was scarce and they themselves admitted that without an injection of capital, they would have to curtail or close operations.

Other Red Flags

Now that we have covered the current run-up of DPW and the implications this has on the diluted share count of the company, let’s dive right into the myriad of other red flags that Digital Power has:

The company announced in its most recent 10Q that they have found material weaknesses in their accounting principles, forcing them to restate many of their financial reports. The company changed its accounting firm in 2016 to Marcum LLP, from another accounting firm that was a member of Ernst & Young Global (Kost Forer). Marcum charged nearly $30,000 more per annum than Kost Forer, so cost-cutting was not the motivation behind the switch. On the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board website, we can see that Marcum LLP has been inspected and been found to have deficiencies in their systems, policies and procedures [PCAOB]. While a change in an accounting firm is sometimes necessary, given the material weaknesses found in DPW’s accounting principles recently, we find the timing of this switch to be troubling. The company is at risk of being delisted from the NYSE. On 12/18/15, DPW was notified by the NYSE American that they were no longer in compliance with listing standards. They have received many such notifications over the years and have had and will continue to make concessions to avoid being delisted. A majority of the company’s sales are from legacy products that are in terminal decline, revenue from their core business will continue to decline and offset future revenue growth, if any. The company has engaged in many related party transactions over the past three years - the majority of equity raises, preferred shares issuance and convertible debt issuance have been to related parties. Additionally, the company has been financing their cash burn through related party short-term loans. Lastly, the company has made investments in companies that are controlled by one of their majority shareholders Philou Ventures LLC, whose owner and manager also happens to be the Executive Chairman of DPWs Board of Directors.

Conclusion

Finally, let's take a look at the past capital raises the company has done, prior to the hype surrounding cryptocurrency spurred its meteoric rise. There were 10 equity raises in the last eleven months at an average cost of $0.68/sh:

Can you see a trend here? Digital Power continues to issue equity to support its continual losses and liquidity issues, but even if they are somehow able to increase revenue going forward, no value will be created for DPW shareholders. Equity will be raised; capital will be deployed to keep the lights on, in an endless cycle until the next generation of DPW shareholders wise up and refuse to continue to fund the madness. When that happens, DPW shareholders will be the ones holding the empty bag, an investment stake in a company “involved” in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry that doesn’t own or provide services to the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry.

Risks

The biggest risk to our thesis is the market's insistence that DPW is a cryptocurrency stock. It can be a bumpy road if Bitcoin continues to have large surges in price, despite DPW's lack of exposure to cryptocurrency.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DPW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.