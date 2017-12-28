Weather, Weather, Weather - Natural Gas Trading In Winter Is All About Weather

The most important pattern to watch for is whether Alaska will continue to show ridging after Jan. 12.

Welcome to the "holy moly weather" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

If you are staring at the ~7% rally in natural gas today, look no further than Mother Nature as the sole culprit. Just how bullish was the weather forecast last night? ~83 Bcf of storage level of bullish.

Yes, storage moved lower by an aggregate of 83 Bcf because of last night's weather forecast, and the market is reminded once again why natural gas is called the widow-maker in winter. Natural gas trading in winter is all about weather.

For the last three weeks, December saw a flip-flopping, cold to warm and warm to cold pattern play out. Despite going back and forth from bullish to bearish and back to bullish weather, HDDs (heating degree days) in December are on pace to finish slightly above average.

As we wrote on Monday, the outlook over the weekend was tilting slightly bearish because the Alaskan ridging turned into a trough pattern. (Alaskan ridging refers to a warm pattern persisting over Alaska, and trough means it's a cold pattern.)

Here was the outlook from Monday:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

And here's what it looked like last night:

Notice the difference in Alaska?

This usually foreshadows two outcomes:

The Northeast becomes persistently warmer than normal if Alaska is showing a trough pattern.

HDDs move broadly lower in a trough pattern in Alaska.

That was the signal everyone was watching in the market, and we kept saying to our subscribers that this is the single most important pattern to watch. Alas, last night, ECMWF-EPS 00z showed Alaskan ridging came back with ferocity. For the weather geeks out there, we know we are making it sound a lot simpler than it is, so feel free to correct us with your technical terms in the comments section below.

What does this mean for gas prices?

Over the weekend, we published an exclusive report to our subscribers noting that CFTC positioning for money managers has now skewed heavily to the short side.

Source: John Kemp

For those of you wondering whether this move was driven by weather or not, we can't confirm it. Weather has been turning bullish, but money managers decided to short more. If there's one thing we should point out again, it's that winter gas trading is all about weather.

Yes, there are takeaway capacities coming online in 2018, but winter gas trading is seldom impacted by near-term supply increases -- especially when demand can eclipse ~133 Bcf/d. The supply and demand argument applies more to the 2018 futures curve rather than prompt prices, which was what confused most of the traders and commentators on why gas kept selling off in the face of neutral to bullish weather reports.

As to whether natural gas prices continue to move higher or not from here, we will just say this: If the weather pattern in the next update shows confirmation that Alaskan ridging is still there on Jan. 12 and the recent HDD revisions are verified (e.g., not revised lower), we have more room to move higher. As with winter gas trading, you can never put too much confidence in long-term weather projections, but there are definitely clues to watch for as to the certainty of the forecast.

As always, good luck with your winter gas trading and make sure to follow all weather updates. ECMWF-EPS is the most important one.

If you have found our public natural gas articles to be insightful, we know you will find our exclusive NGF reports to be even more helpful. As we enter the heart of winter heating demand season, following the weather changes will be even more important than before. We've recently updated the format of how we give weather forecasts. If you would like to start receiving must-read daily updates on natural gas fundamentals and trader commentary, sign up for HFI Research Natural Gas.

P.S. - We post all weather updates to our subscriber-only live chat platform twice a day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.