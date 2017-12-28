What Makes Calvin Klein's Parent Company A Solid Long-Term Bet?

PVH's balance sheet is strong enough for more future acquisitions, and its revenue prospects signal slow but steady growth over the next several years.

The stable and once again growing business is not likely to see growth surges, but there's enough market potential outside the U.S. to warrant a deeper look.

PVH Corporation (PVH) is not a name many would recognize instantly, but ask them about Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein or Van Heusen, and the answer would be a big yes. The 136-year-old PVH Corporation is one of the largest apparel companies in the world, and owns many iconic brands.

What makes this company a solid long-term investment? After all, with a yield of 0.11% and almost non-existent revenue growth between 2013 and 2016, this looks like a stock to stay away from. What’s changed during the current fiscal to show tangible results and a viable way forward in terms of revenue growth? And what type of investor is this company ideal for? We’ll attempt to get to the answers in this article.

From a business perspective the segment is as safe as it can get. As long as we wear clothes, PVH corporation will have a business to run. But in terms of entry barrier there is hardly anything that can protect the business, as anyone with a decent amount of money can become an apparel manufacturer. That is where PVH Corporation’s size, scale, operations and brands come into the picture.

Source: PVH 2016 Annual Report

PVH Corporation owns a diversified portfolio of brands that includes Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Izod, Arrow, Speedo, Warner’s, Olga and True & Co., along with many licensed brands. The company sells its products in more than 40 countries, generating $8.2 billion in annual revenues in 2016. The company also licenses its own brands to third parties, expanding its reach to more than 160 territories.

The global apparel market is huge, and worth hundreds of billions of dollars. PVH Corporation could have easily expanded its top line by adding more brands to its portfolio, but the company remains focused on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, which accounted for nearly 80% of the company’s revenue in 2016.

Unfortunately, annual revenues have remained stuck at the $8.2 billion level since 2013, even as operating income increased from $513 million in 2013 to $789 million in 2016. And that'll tie in with the company's preference for a cautious approach to spending, which we'll see shortly.

PVH had $3.18 billion in long term debt versus $612 million cash by the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal, and the company paid $93.6 million in interest expense in the first nine months of the year. Though the debt level and associated interest expense might look high, thankfully, PVH Corp’s dividend payout remains very low, freeing up cash flow for the business. In the first nine months of the year PVH paid just $11.8 million in dividends, and the current dividend yield is a mere 0.11%.

PVH clearly prioritizes its cash flow for business growth instead of using it for share buybacks or paying dividends. Due to this approach, the balance sheet is kept strong enough to support acquisitions the company might want to make in the future. On the downside, however, it makes for tepid waters on the growth front.

To showcase their focus on core brands, here are some of their recent acquisitions:

2017: PVH acquired True & Co., a Silicon Valley direct-to-consumer intimate apparel e-commerce retailer.

2016: PVH completed its acquisition of the 55% stake in the Tommy Hilfiger joint venture in China that it did not already own.

2015: PVH expanded its joint venture with Gazal Corporation Limited with licenses to market and distribute Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen and certain branded menswear and shapewear products in Australia and New Zealand.

2013: Tommy Hilfiger entered into a joint venture to operate, manage and distribute certain Tommy Hilfiger products in Brazil.

Source: PVH Corporation

The reason I bring this to investors’ attention is because this clearly shows that PVH remains extremely focused on its two main brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, while doing bolt-on acquisitions at a slow pace.

Though this will reduce the speed at which the top line will grow in the future, it will also make sure that revenues remains stable. Despite the ongoing tumult in the retail market where pricing remains under constant pressure, PVH Corporation was able to hold on to its revenues instead of seeing them decline. It has also allowed the company to improve its margins.

This is certainly not an aggressive management style, but rather one that tends towards a slow and steady approach to growth.

Growing Again

But after a period of static revenues between 2013 and 2016, things have picked up speed for the company. In the first three quarters PVH Corporation’s revenue increased by 5.2% to reach $6.415 billion this year compared to $6.095 billion during the same period last year. During the third quarter earnings call the management said that their international business witnessed growth across all the regions, with Europe, China and Japan being their healthiest markets, while North America sales improved despite the region being hit by multiple natural disasters.

As you can see from the table below, the apparel market growth remains tight in most of the developed markets, while China and India offer the best opportunity over the next ten years.

Source: Statista

The broad-based growth across regions and across brands the company reported in the last three quarters clearly shows that PVH Corporation remains in a healthy state despite the challenging dynamics in retail markets around the world, and especially in North America.

Valuation and Investment Case

Ben Graham’s intrinsic value calculation using GAAP trailing twelve months EPS of $6.72 with a 4% growth rate shows an intrinsic value of $134.40.

PVH data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, the current price seems reasonable, but only expect gains if you’re ready to go the distance. This is not a company that will stun investors with sudden growth spurts, but there’s enough steam in developing markets and stability in developed ones to help keep PVH chugging along, with decent returns in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.