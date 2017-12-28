LDL And Natural Gas Statistics: How Natty Got Its Groove Back

After the Christmas holiday break, traders returned Tuesday morning anxious to get long nat gas, myself included, with forecasts trending super cold deeper into January compared to where we closed last Friday. Monday's solid pre-market rally fizzled, and gas closed slightly down on relatively light volume puzzling many, myself included again. Traders blamed weather model flip-flopping showing a potential warm up for mid January, and continued poor sentiment due to challenging long term fundamentals. You certainly can't blame the hesitant bulls after having the rug pulled out at every opportunity since mid November. Volume was light and many traders were still away on vacation so patience was the key word.

What's changed in 36 hours? Yesterday was a much stronger day technically for the bulls with good buying volume and prices orbiting the highs of the session for most of the day. Full Disclosure: I'm long 225 shares of UGAZ @ $58.74 bought yesterday afternoon for a short term trade. I was hoping to add to the position today, but overnight news has sparked a strong pre-market rally so I'll be in observation mode watching the final 30 minutes closely. A great trader once told me, "it's better to win small than lose big", and the advice has served me well through the years. Tuesday's poor close kept me from making a bigger trade, but there's no crying over spilled make when it comes to nat gas. The next train is always coming. I have a tight mental stop of ~$54.50 and am likely to sell into strength today with the goal of reloading later in the day. I'm on the fence given my position size is small and a bear panic could take us back to ~$2.95 if today's close is strong and weather forecasts hold up.

The second important news nugget was Cove Point scaling up to ~0.25 bcf for today vs. negligible consumption over the past month. Expectations are for Cove to reach ~0.8 bcfd sometime in Q1 if commissioning proceeds smoothly and today is definitely a good sign. Cove Point provides much needed psychological support for the bulls, but ~0.8 bcfd is not a big deal in the long term especially with a number of southeast pipeline projects coming online over the next 6 months. Atlantic Sunrise, etc. will bring low cost Marcellus gas to the trading points surrounding Cove. Access to low cost gas was a big motivation for Dominion when considering the economics of the project. For now, this is a clear win for the bulls assuming Cove can scale to full capacity sometime in January.

The final data point on everyone's mind is well head freeze off. This is a short/medium term phenomenon that happens when cold temps reach parts of the country such as Texas and Louisiana that don't typically experience long periods of sub zero weather. It temporarily reduces L48 production at exactly the time the market is demanding more gas. Well head freeze off could be the final ingredient to help the bulls get their groove on at least for the winter month contracts. The big test will be $2.95 to $3.05, and the bulls will definitely need more weather assistance to climb that wall.

Mother Nature has thrown a much needed life line to the bulls by delivering the extreme cold weather required to make everyone reassess their positions. The big picture production fundamentals have not changed. Rigs, DUCs, WTI, and midstream are still strong bearish so I'll definitely be looking to fade this rally at some point, but it's never a good idea to get in front of a moving train. Bearish sentiment was extreme and I can see a rally taking us close to ~$3 assuming weather forecasts maintain the fear of significant well head freeze offs and high res-com demand. Cove Point doesn't hurt either.

Remember to enter each trade with a clear vision for what you're hoping to accomplish and a time frame to achieve the mission. Always have a mental stop loss level set before you make the trade especially when dealing with the leveraged ETFs. For beginners, I don't advise holding leveraged ETFs for more than a few days. You HAVE TO BE DISCIPLINED about selling if your stop level is hit. This rally is highly dependent on weather so expect the volatility to continue with both sides on pins and needles for every new weather report. Waiting for the right moment to trade maximizes your risk/reward and minimizes the "sweating" of trying to catch a falling knife and suddenly being down 5-10% by acting too early. You never want to be the first hero through the door!!!

I have a house full of holiday guests and will be traveling on vacation over the next 10 days, but will do my best to stay on top of the market. It will take longer to answer your DM's, but please keep them coming. Good luck to all and may your trades be profitable from both sides.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNG, UGAZ, AAPL, DIS, FOX, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the leveraged ETFs and often make multiple round trip trades in a single day depending on market action.