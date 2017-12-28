Market Volatility Bulletin: What Impact Would A Universal Basic Income Have On Capital Markets?

Another look at the trade suggested last week by ItsCalledCommonSense.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:59 PM EST

Equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have dozed through the last few holiday sessions. It is interesting, then, that spot VIX has found room to live above a 10-handle given the lack of movement in the underlying.

The overall flow of economic data remains positive, as evidenced by the blockbuster Chicago PMI release:

International Trade in Goods came in more negative than anticipated, which could hold back Q4 GDP. Large and widening trade deficits might argue for a weaker dollar (UUP):

2017 has been a year where geopolitics have created flares of disruption to risk markets here and there (most notably in August). The lack of real concern will likely act as a deterrent from sovereign yields (IEF, TLT) playing in the low end of their range:

If economic data continues to trend positive, and geopolitics either calm or are continued to be ignored, we think that higher rates are the most likely call for the next several weeks and months.

Shout Out

Today we feature a piece by CNBC: Why Some Countries Are Seriously Considering Handing Out Free Money. The topic: Universal Basic Income. The author, Elizabeth Schulze, defines UBI as follows,

The International Monetary Fund defines universal basic income as "a cash transfer of an equal amount to all individuals in a country." Universal basic income differs from other government transfers, like tax refunds or welfare payments, in that every individual receives the same amount. Recipients can spend the money however they like, and they aren't required to report how they spend it. Current advocates are largely from more liberal circles (at least as Americans use the term), such as Mark Zucherberg.

But according to Ms. Schulze, past proponents have included Thomas Paine or Milton Friedman. The author states:

Today universal basic income has support across the political spectrum. Senator Bernie Sanders has called it a "very correct idea" to address income and wage inequality, while some libertarians say it would provide a more efficient, simpler alternative to the existing welfare system.

The CNBC piece tackles such questions as whether UBI should replace or supplement already-existing programs.

My belief is that a reasonably generous UBI, scaled to percentage of per capita GDP, and which replaced the majority of other social programs, could be a solid response to some of the our largest problems. Obviously, program design matters a lot here, and not all change would be welcomed. But as someone who leans more libertarian, this could have a large impact not only on distribution of income and opportunity, but also on the stability of financial markets.

We are very interested in reader feedback on this issue. Do you see UBI as an important new policy tool in the years ahead? Do advances in technology, namely robotics and AI, make implementation almost inevitable? What impact would you see on rates (we see it stabilizing rates, while increasing them) or equities (we would argue it ultimately puts more money in the hands of the bottom 80% and spurs demand for goods and services)?

Thoughts on Volatility

We mentioned last week that the Ghost of 1993 might come stalking through and vol could get unfathomably low. In terms of market action over the last few trading sessions, that call looks pretty good. From a standpoint of spot implied volatility, less so.

IB: VIX

It is curious that ultra-low movements in the underlying have corresponded to any kind of push higher in spot volatility. The VX futures have remained basically unchanged over the last week, which has left short vol players (XIV, SVXY, ZIV) more or less untouched by the retracement.

The same can be said of organic volatility measures, which we’ll feature in the next MVB.

Long-Vol Trade Set-up

We received this suggestion as a way to play volatility from the long side in last week, and we’ll highlight this trade periodically until Jan expiration:

Now, to be clear, we do indeed think it is interesting to consider how to play volatility from the long end. That said, we don’t root for one side or the other as it were, and by this point it is pretty well established how unlikely it is to do well holding long-vol products (VXX, TVIX, UVXY, VXZ) for long periods of time.

We want to have a look at the current implied vols on each leg of the trade and open it to discussion for readers.

The Feb 12 call carries the following price and associated vol (data from IB).

Below are the figures for the March 13 call.

It is interesting that the IB performance profile considers this trade a negative delta (Row Delta) trade:

IB: Greeks profile on Feb 12, Mar 13 call credit spread

We’re interested in readers' thoughts on this. For our part, we first believed that this would carry a modest positive delta on it and would be more of a positive gamma play than anything else. Which is true that there is gamma on it.

We’ll explain why the current deltas “feel off” even though that’s not necessarily the case, but we like readers and traders to take first crack at it.

Special thanks to ICCS for suggesting this trade. We welcome such recommendations from readers, and hope you’ll consider submitting trade ideas of your own.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Yesterday we released our 2018 Outlook piece here on Seeking Alpha. We hope you’ll take the time to give it a read.

Happy Holidays to all!

