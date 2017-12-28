ROTY Edition 1 Volume 66: GW Pharmaceuticals Gets Closer To The Finish Line - And Other Updates

We are adding to several positions. As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

ROTY has gotten off to a great start and much of that is due to support from readers. In coming months the discussion will shift to future formats and changes.

Welcome to the 66th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Author's note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect two to four editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on the quantity of material developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking





Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me, the past decade or so, it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits, and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

Sometimes the best gains are made by sitting on good ideas that are acting well. I'm glad performance has seen a significant uptick in the past few days and appreciate reader feedback on my year end blog post. When I read what readers are doing with their profits and especially on how they/you all are forming solid trading habits, it spurs me to keep at it.

In 2018 we will have plenty of losers or rough patches, but the idea is to learn constantly and impart that hunger with readers. I am and always will be a student of the market, with each lesson learned (or relearned) serving to make more profits and avoid making the same mistakes. You guys have been doing amazing, contributing due diligence and opinions in the comments and making some killer trades.

It's up to me to take this to the next level, promoting ROTY and our "ego-free" atmosphere where all who want to learn are welcome and experienced traders are thanked for sharing their insights with the rest of us. I will have to make some big decisions as to the future direction of ROTY and my own time management, as always seeking to do what is best for the community and asking for feedback along the way.

Updates on Model Account Positions

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) - The company announced that the FDA accepted their NDA filing for Epidiolex with Priority Review. The PDUFA goal date is June 27th and another near term catalyst should be advisory committee meeting (AdCom). Keep in mind this one has a decent shot of being acquired in the medium term as well (just an opinion). As cannabis-based treatments continue to make headlines, any success for GW could spread to other related tickers.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - Longtime readers know that I increasingly like to highlight pieces by other contributors. Seeking Alpha has a treasure trove of talent and writers that I believe readers should keep tabs on. This time, ONeil Trader published a very well fleshed out update piece putting data from the ASH annual meeting into context for investors and explaining how the bullish thesis has been strengthened.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) - Another long time pick in the targeted oncology space, Ignyta Therapeutics (RXDX), got bought out by Roche recently for $1.7 billion (74% premium to Ignyta's closing price on December 21st). Just like my call on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) being a beneficiary of institutional money flow after the buyout of Kite Pharma by Gilead, I believe Mirati could be the targeted oncology play of choice in 2018 with institutional and momentum money flow leading the way. The stock got bid up very quickly after our "buy the dip" piece and continues to show strength.

Updates on Contenders

Kura Oncology (KURA) - The company received a key analyst upgrade from Wedbush with a $19 price target. Analysts foresee upside in other indications for tipifarnib outside of HRAS-mutant HNSCC, such as PTCL and CMML. This appears to be one of those ideas more appropriate for conservative investors, as downside appears to be capped due to derisking from prior positive results.

Array Biopharma (ARRY) - The company made known in a disclosure that rights and assets for product candidate ARRY-797 were placed in their subsidiary Ybarra Therapeutics (wholly owned). 797 is a p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor in mid-stage studies for treating Iamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy, an inherited cardiovascular disease. If the company has a buyer or partner ready in the wings that could be another bullish driver for the stock.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Taking advantage of today's weakness in GW Pharmaceuticals to add to our stake- At the day's closing price the ROTY model account will own a full position. See my most recent article.

2. Adding to our position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- We will have a full position here as a result as well. Buying volume has been picking up and there are several catalysts in the near to medium term for this very cheap play with multiple irons in the fire. See my recent article which goes into more detail.

3. Rounding out our full position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA)-This rare disease pick has data coming in the second quarter and institutional investors of note are adding to their stakes as well.

4. Adding to our position in MyoKardia (MYOK)- As a result the ROTY model account will own a 3/4 stake. See my recent write-up in which I suggested readers "buy the dip".

Changes to the ROTY Contenders List

Additions: Achaogen (AKAO)- See my recent article on why I believe this might have found a bottom.

Removals: None.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

Notes

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCON, GLYC, FOLD, CMTA, GBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.